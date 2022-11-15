Read full article on original website
Related
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Heat
The Wine & Gold’s four-game home stand rolls on with a Sunday night showdown against Miami – two nights after holding off the Hornets in double-overtime to snap a five-game slide. The Cavaliers flirted with disaster on Friday night, nearly blowing a double-digit lead in the final two...
NBA
Grizzlies' Ja Morant week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Saturday. Morant left the 121-110 win late after scoring 19 points and having 11 assists. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said after the game that Morant “tweaked” his ankle with further evaluation of the severity on Saturday.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
Celtics (13-3), Pelicans (9-7) En route to the NBA’s best record early in 2022-23, Boston has relied on a high-powered offense and a multitude of three-point shooting threats. The Celtics used the same formula Friday to post their ninth straight victory, bombing in 20 three-pointers to end what was a three-game winning streak for New Orleans. The Celtics grabbed a double-digit lead and kept turning back every Pelicans attempt to make the game tight on the scoreboard, often sinking a momentum-turning outside shot or slicing to the basket for a layup.
NBA
Cavs' Kevin Love day-to-day with right thumb fracture
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Miami (7 ET, League Pass) after sustaining an injury to his right thumb in the third quarter of Friday’s 132-122 double-overtime win over Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Examination postgame and imaging taken today at...
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
2022-23 Mad Ants Transactions
This page will house all transactions involving the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Each time a player from the Pacers roster is assigned to or recalled from Fort Wayne is listed below along with a list of players currently on assignment with the Mad Ants. Please note that players under two-way contracts do not have to be formally assigned or recalled.
NBA
Same building, different script as Pistons fall to Lakers
Three quick observations from Friday night’s 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. FLIPPED SCRIPT – If the Pistons could meld the defense they played on Thursday against the Clippers with the offense they mustered on Friday against the Lakers in the same Crypto.Com Arena, they’ll be on their way. After holding the Clippers to 95 points but losing because they shot 19 percent from the 3-point line, the Pistons scored 121 against the Lakers but couldn’t establish any traction at the defensive end. Before the third quarter was out, the Pistons had both allowed more points than they had all of Thursday (96) and scored more (95). The Lakers didn’t have LeBron James, but they had Anthony Davis and he carried Los Angeles and forced the Pistons to foul early and often. Davis finished with 38 points and 16 rebounds and hit 18 of 21 free throws on a night that featured 54 fouls and 72 free throws, 40 for the Lakers and 32 for the Pistons.
NBA
Big 3 back in D.C.: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison reunite
The energy in the building was palpable. The Big 3: Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antawn Jamison were together once again at Capital One Arena to be honored in front of the Wizards community. The trio played together for a handful of years in the early 2000s, earning playoff berths...
NBA
Portland Trail Blazers Sign Ibou Badji to Two-Way Contract
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – The Portland Trail Blazers have signed center Ibou Badji to a two-way contract and have waived center Olivier Sarr, it was announced today by General Manager Joe Cronin. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Badji, 7-1, averaged 7.4 points...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Magic (11.18.2022)
The Bulls (6-9) return home tonight to meet the Orlando Magic (4-11) for the first time. Chicago captured the season series a year ago by winning three of four. This time around, the Bulls and Magic will meet only three times, twice in Chicago. Both teams hit the hardwood this...
NBA
11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes
In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
NBA
Gary Payton II Injury Update
PORTLAND, Ore. (November 18, 2022) – Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II continues to recover from an off-season procedure to address a core muscle injury. Throughout progressive levels of rehab in preparation to return to game play, Payton has experienced intermittent soreness. He will continue rehab in anticipation of returning to full practice and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard returns, starts for Clippers after missing 12 games
LOS ANGELES — After appearing in his first NBA game since rehabbing his right knee for the previous 3 1/2 weeks, LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard predicted “it will be a long journey” before he fully heals from a right ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Friday Nov. 18
We have a massive 11-game slate on Friday night. And though that provides an ample player pool to work with, the injury report is also extensive and loaded with big names. Consequently, it’ll be one of those days where it’s particularly important to keep an eye on news leading to tip-off.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109
NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Sean Grande said over and over Friday night that the Celtics just kept counter-punching the New Orleans Pelicans. Boston landed its final counter midway through the fourth quarter when it squashed a Pelicans run and regained control of the contest. What was once a 19-point...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to establish consistency, host the Hornets Sunday
The Wizards are off to a solid start at 9-7 but are seeking to establish consistency and identity as the season wears on. Tonight will be a good opportunity to build on that as they host a struggling Hornets team. Here's what you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena...
NBA
Cavs vs Heat | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview
After snapping a five game losing streak on Friday night, the Cavs start a back-to-back tonight, welcoming in the Miami Heat for Sunday evening hoops. Miami is off to a slow start, going 7-9 when many pegged them as an Eastern Conference favorite. GAME INFORMATION. WATCHBally Sports Ohio. LISTENWTAM 1100,...
NBA
Game Preview: Mavs Nuggets Rematch
It doesn't look like the Nuggets will have Jokic back for the rematch. Coach Michael Malone said Friday night Jokic will remain in health and safety protocols for the third straight game, as will Jamal Murray, who missed Friday's game. In addition to Michael Porter Jr., the only other starter...
NBA
Jalen Suggs’ Go-Ahead Three in Final Seconds Lifts Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Bulls
The Magic have played a few wild games this season. The latest came on Friday in Chicago, as Jalen Suggs, to complete his 20-point night, buried a game-winning 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left in Orlando’s thrilling 108-107 victory over the Bulls. Clutch Moments. The Magic, following a pair of...
NBA
Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Betting Preview: Look to Live Bet this Matchup
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers meet up on Saturday night at the Moda Center in a meeting of the top two teams in the West. The two teams have taken slightly different paths to the highest of heights and they face...
Comments / 0