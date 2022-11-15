Read full article on original website
Car dealer buys condo at Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach
Billy Fuccillo Jr., who inherited his father’s car dealership empire, bought a condo at Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach for $5 million. Records show Fuccillo bought unit 221 at 4701 North Meridian Avenue from Gresham Group Limited SA, a Panamanian corporation. Fuccillo is president of Fuccillo Automotive Group. Headquartered in...
Miami-Dade commissioners override mayor’s vote on industrial megaproject outside UDB
A controversial industrial megaproject survived a last-ditch effort by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to kill the proposal. County commissioners on Tuesday voted to quash the mayor’s veto of their approval of South Dade Logistics and Technology District, a development that would sprawl 378 acres outside the Urban Development Boundary in south Miami-Dade. The decision puts an end to months of contentious commission meetings over the proposal to build 5.9 million square feet of warehouses with offices and retail.
Evacuated Port Royale Miami Beach residents can return
Residents of a Miami Beach condominium evacuated more than two weeks ago over concerns of the property’s structural integrity were allowed to return home on Monday. A contractor deemed the 164-unit Port Royale at 6969 Collins Avenue safe for occupancy after the shoring, or reinforcement, of beams in the building was completed, the Miami Herald reported.
Tech investor sells non-waterfront Key Biscayne home
Records show Stephan and Illiana Memmen sold the house at 625 Curtiswood Drive to Carlos Gustavo Cabrera Gomez and his wife, Ajda Petek. Stephan Memmen is a tech investor and vice president of Pulse Electronics, a San Diego, Calif.-based electronics manufacturer. Illiana Memmen is a real estate agent with Compass in Miami.
Miami Beach seeks development partner for Art Deco apartment building
Miami Beach officials are contemplating partnering with a developer to renovate a city-owned Art Deco apartment building. The Miami Beach City Commission on Wednesday authorized staff to move forward with crafting a request for proposals to partner with a developer that can fix up the Barclay Plaza Apartments at 1940 Park Avenue. Bidders can also include possible additions to the 1935-era building in their proposals.
Hair today, gone tomorrow? Waxing mogul lists Sunny Isles condo for $85M
Hair today, gone tomorrow? A European Wax Center co-founder is looking to strip his name off the contract for a three-story luxury condo in Sunny Isles Beach for a measly $85 million. Joshua Coba and his wife, Jenni Coba, are listing their 12,000-square-foot lower level unit at Estates at Acqualina....
