A controversial industrial megaproject survived a last-ditch effort by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to kill the proposal. County commissioners on Tuesday voted to quash the mayor’s veto of their approval of South Dade Logistics and Technology District, a development that would sprawl 378 acres outside the Urban Development Boundary in south Miami-Dade. The decision puts an end to months of contentious commission meetings over the proposal to build 5.9 million square feet of warehouses with offices and retail.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO