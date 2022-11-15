ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wwnytv.com

Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Fitness with Jamie: Increasing the intensity

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us how to incorporate a large fitness loop and a dumbbell to work the arms, core, and legs. She says the loop increases the intensity of the exercises when all you have is a lightweight dumbbell. Don’t forget, you can...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow isn’t only challenge for plow crews

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Are north country snow plow crews ready? For the most part, they are, but snow won’t be their only challenge this winter. Melting snow sits in front of the plows at the Town of Pamelia Highway Department - remnants from Wednesday morning’s sweep.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday. The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...

A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Brace for lake effect; warnings posted for most of north country

(WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine is grinding away, mostly confined as of noon Thursday to Oswego County, northern Oneida county, and southern Lewis County. That machine is expected to grind its way into Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

The Place I Live: Edwards

The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
EDWARDS, NY
wwnytv.com

Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church. Bud was employed in the transportation department at...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Copenhagen fire department misses deadline to hand over equipment

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A battle is brewing over who owns the fire trucks in Copenhagen after the fire department missed a deadline to turn over its assets and equipment to the village. The village voted to dissolve the department in September. Earlier this month, the village sent a...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary Jane Cobb, 74, of Sandy Creek

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Cobb, 74, Sandy Creek, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 15th. Arrangements are incomplete with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
SANDY CREEK, NY
WGRZ TV

Gov. Hochul declares State Of Emergency ahead of impending lake effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has issued a State Of Emergency for upstate New York with lake effect snow in the forecast. The State of Emergency is in effect for Thursday morning with winter weather expected to impact portions of upstate New York with lake-effect snow through Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY

