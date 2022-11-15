Read full article on original website
Troopers Help Little Tyke Stranded on Side of CNY Road
License and registration, please. New York State Police stopped to help a driver whose vehicle was stranded on the side of the road. Turns out the little tyke just needed some fuel. Trooper Whitney and Trooper Pulver from SP Hastings, Oswego County noticed a vehicle off the roadway. Turns out...
localsyr.com
Old days of crowds dwindle to walkers and tenants cleaning out stores of Great Northern Mall
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the last week for Great Northern Mall before the current owners lock its doors for the final time on Sunday, November 20. After initially alerting tenants to the date, then seemingly considering letting them stay longer, letters given to tenants informed them of eviction.
wwnytv.com
Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
wwnytv.com
Fitness with Jamie: Increasing the intensity
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk shows us how to incorporate a large fitness loop and a dumbbell to work the arms, core, and legs. She says the loop increases the intensity of the exercises when all you have is a lightweight dumbbell. Don’t forget, you can...
Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight
Cleveland, N.Y. — A 6-year-old girl reported missing in Oswego County Monday night was found in good health, a State Police spokesperson said. Around 10:07 p.m. the girl was reported missing from a home on Center Street in the village of Cleveland, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said Monday night.
wwnytv.com
Snow isn’t only challenge for plow crews
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Are north country snow plow crews ready? For the most part, they are, but snow won’t be their only challenge this winter. Melting snow sits in front of the plows at the Town of Pamelia Highway Department - remnants from Wednesday morning’s sweep.
wwnytv.com
Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday. The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service...
Amish Buggy Rollover in Oneida County Sends 4 to Hospital & Horses Running Free
A horse and buggy accident in Oneida County sent four Amish people to the hospital and two horses running free. The rollover happened early Sunday morning on North Steuben Road, near the intersection of Lewis Road in the Town of Steuben. 10 people were riding in the buggy, 2 adults and 8 children, who were probably on their way to church just before 7:30 AM.
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud” Wednesday to challenge the returning champions, the Kelly family from Georgia, for cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald competed together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
Santa’s Village Getting Bigger at Rome Home Straight Out of a Fairy Tale
There's a home in Rome that is magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. Just like the Grinch's heart, it's getting bigger with a few new additions to the lights display. The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a holiday experience for the whole family that...
Major Storm Dumping Anywhere From 1 to 4 Feet Across New York
Here comes the snow and a lot of it. How much? Anywhere from one to 4 feet!. The first widespread snowfall of the season may have only brought a few inches to Central New York but more is on the way. If you traveling north or west, you may have to change your plans, especially if you're heading anywhere near the lake.
wwnytv.com
Brace for lake effect; warnings posted for most of north country
(WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine is grinding away, mostly confined as of noon Thursday to Oswego County, northern Oneida county, and southern Lewis County. That machine is expected to grind its way into Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern...
adirondackalmanack.com
The Place I Live: Edwards
The place I live is Edwards NY (St. Lawrence County). Though I reside 4 miles out of the Blue Line, it makes no difference. My entire 55 years on earth thus far have been as an Adirondacker. I grew up fishing, trapping, camping, hunting, and just being on the Oswegatchie River. In fact, I live only a five-minute walk from the river.
wwnytv.com
Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Arnett “Bud” Church, 80, of Carthage, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 14, 2022. Bud was born in Herndon, West Virginia, to Elliot Church and Eva Trogdon Church. Bud was employed in the transportation department at...
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen fire department misses deadline to hand over equipment
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A battle is brewing over who owns the fire trucks in Copenhagen after the fire department missed a deadline to turn over its assets and equipment to the village. The village voted to dissolve the department in September. Earlier this month, the village sent a...
wwnytv.com
Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
wwnytv.com
Mary Jane Cobb, 74, of Sandy Creek
SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Mary Jane Cobb, 74, Sandy Creek, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, November 15th. Arrangements are incomplete with Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
WKTV
Member of Oneida County Sheriff's Office saves hurt owl in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- An investigator with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office happened upon an owl in need in Whitesboro Tuesday. The red phase screech owl was found by the side of the road by Investigator Constantine who was on his way home for dinner when he spotted the bird. The...
WGRZ TV
Gov. Hochul declares State Of Emergency ahead of impending lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has issued a State Of Emergency for upstate New York with lake effect snow in the forecast. The State of Emergency is in effect for Thursday morning with winter weather expected to impact portions of upstate New York with lake-effect snow through Sunday.
Search underway for missing 6-year-old girl in Oswego County
Update: Missing Oswego County 6-year-old found walking along road around midnight. Cleveland, N.Y. — A search is underway Monday night for a missing 6-year-old, Oswego County 911 dispatchers said. Someone called 911 at 10:07 p.m. to report the girl missing from a home on Center Street in the village...
