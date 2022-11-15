Friends of the Library offers thousands of book titles for $1

Friends of the Library is set to put thousands of books on sale for $1 later this week.

The Friends of the Library organization, a nonprofit that supports the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, puts on the book sale. The gently-used books — including children's books, fiction, and cookbooks — are $1 each or $15 per bag. CDS, DVDs, audiobooks, board games, and more are also available.

The sale runs Thursday from 12-7 p.m., with members-old shopping from 12-4 p.m., and both Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is held at the Friends of the Library Book Center, 1301 N. Reynolds Rd. in Toledo.