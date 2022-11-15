Read full article on original website
Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow
This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
Spots of light snow develop again Thursday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Snow showers developed in some spots Wednesday night, and we’ll be looking at another chance for light snow or flurries to shift through Wisconsin Thursday. Late morning and afternoon is the window to see more flakes out there. Temperatures will stay fairly steady in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. A cool west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.
Few late snow showers; colder temps on the way
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A few flurries stay lakeside this evening, but will clear out for bedtime tonight. A low pressure system off to our west enters late, giving way to a few late snow showers that will linger throughout most of tomorrow. A...
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
Chilly temps and light snow chances
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds and maybe some minor flakes showing up for Wednesday. It’s going to be another chilly mid-November day in the low and mid 30s. The good news is the above average temperatures in the afternoon will melt some snow that may have accumulated on roads and sidewalks last night. North winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour today could trigger a lake effect snow shower from the bay, and we’ll be watching Door County for that best chance.
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Nov. 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin -- totals that could change. Delafield, 5.0. New Berlin, 4.0. Waukesha, 3.8. Brookfield, 3.5. Germantown,...
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
Winter weather to bring first measurable snow of the season to SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday is an impact day in southeastern Wisconsin because of the first accumulating snowfall of the season. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions. Open the video player above for coverage from WeatherWatch 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Baden as winter weather is tracked. What...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
Algoma Boulevard set to reopen in Oshkosh after months-long closure
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major streets in Oshkosh are set to fully reopen and return to normal on Friday after being closed for several months. According to the City of Oshkosh, the section of Algoma Boulevard between Wisconsin Street and Congress Avenue is expected to fully reopen to traffic on the morning of November 18.
Southeast Wisconsin's 1st accumulating snow of the season Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The first accumulating snow of the season is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Snow will start Tuesday morning, really picking up by late morning and midday. Snow continues all day before gradually tapering off Wednesday. More rain than snow is possible near the lake Tuesday afternoon/evening. Meanwhile, heavier bands of snow are possible just inland. This will be a longer duration event meaning snow totals are for Tuesday & Wednesday.
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
Staying active during the winter months with Bellin Health
(WFRV) – Although the warm temperatures are behind us for a few months, you can stay active. Bellin Women’s Half Marathon Race Director Linda Maxwell visited Local 5 Live with how to work towards your Spring and Summer goals during the winter months, plus details on the Bellin Shoe Drive, and the popular Turkey Trot.
Countdown to Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade begins, one week away
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – We are officially one week away from one of the most popular events in the Fox Valley, the Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. On Tuesday, November 22, the Appleton Parade Committee will pull off its 51st edition of the parade, with WFRV-TV Local 5 News broadcasting the event.
Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin
After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
Oregon/Jackson Street bridge set to reopen in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major bridge in the city of Oshkosh is set to reopen on Wednesday after months of being closed. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge will reopen to motorists after crews were finally able to repair a gearbox issue. The...
Wisconsin DOT provides winter road condition reports for state roadways
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is providing winter road condition reports for over 14,000 miles of state roadways. With the season’s first accumulating snowfall for most of Wisconsin, including winter weather advisories on Monday in western Wisconsin, the DOT is reminding people who plan on traveling in the state that they can find road condition reports at 511wi.gov.
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
