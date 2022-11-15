ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Survey Names Most Popular Thanksgiving Food In NJ, But Is It Correct?

Well, we're officially less than a week away from turkey day! Are you hungry yet?. Hopefully, if you're hosting this year, you at least have your menu all planned out by this point. If not, maybe it's worth investing some time checking out a new survey that recently declared which Thanksgiving foods are the most and least popular here in the Garden State. I'm just letting you know now that I, personally, do NOT agree with either answer.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
paramuspost.com

Brother-Sister Duo To Open 10 Drybar Shops in New Jersey

DENVER, Colo. (Nov. 15, 2022) – WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, has announced a multi-unit deal that will bring 10 new Drybar shops to New Jersey. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar?, Amazing Lash Studio?,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

This Is Where New Jersey Ranks For The States That Smile The Most

This is going to be a vicious cycle. When you see how New Jersey ranks among the smiliest states in the nation there is a very good chance the results will make you laugh. Anyone who has ever lived in the Garden State will swear that it is one of the happiest places on the planet. We have the beaches, the boardwalks, the nice people, the beauty, and all the things we love about the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

BJ’s to open its newest club in New Jersey on Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club will open its 24th New Jersey location in Wayne on Friday, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based club said on Wednesday, bringing the retailer's store count to 234 nationwide. “We couldn’t be happier to open our doors and begin welcoming members into our brand-new club,” said Frank Griscavage, Wayne's...
WAYNE, NJ
wmmr.com

Popular Jersey Shore Restaurant Closes After 30 Years

A popular Jersey Shore restaurant is closing its doors after serving the Ocean Township community for 30 years. Main Street Bar and Grille made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday (Nov. 10). “This post is to let everyone know that it is with great sadness we have to announce...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Food Bank of South Jersey ready to distribute 22,000 turkeys

Thanksgiving dinner is a culinary feast as families gather together to share delicious food, let the children have fun at the kid’s table and celebrate another year of abundance. But for one in eight youngsters in Camden, Gloucester, Burlington and Salem counties, there is no guarantee of a meal...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to Declaw Cats in New Jersey?

Hey fellow cat people! If you're thinking of getting your kitty declawed, you should read this first. A few years ago when I was moving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, I was browsing different apartments to move into. As a cat mama, I had to look for places that allowed pets. I remember finding an apartment that I really liked that allowed cats, but then I saw something in the description that stopped me right in my tracks: "Cats must be declawed." It was a firm, immediate nope for me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Enjoy thousands of holiday lights at this NJ holiday walk

It’s that time of year again when holiday light displays take center stage. One of New Jersey’s best is Millburn’s Taylor Park starting Nov. 20. Officially known as the Winter Walk Lighting Celebration and Winter Carnival, the official lighting of the park takes place on 5:30 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Along with the lighting of thousands of twinkling lights, there will be food, music, and even possibly Santa Claus.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

I just tried my first New Jersey bagel. Here’s my honest review.

The other day, I mentioned offhandedly to a coworker that I’d not yet tried a New Jersey bagel. He looked like he’d seen a ghost. Hey, cut me some slack! I’ve only lived in the Garden State for five months now (relocated from Alabama), and I have indeed tried several other iconic New Jersey foods like pork roll/Taylor ham (I include both names, as an equal opportunity eater). I’ve also sampled disco fries beside a colorful diner owner and performed my first Jersey diner visit at the Tick Tock Diner; a momentous occasion with yummy food and hilarious regulars’ chitchat.
ALABAMA STATE
