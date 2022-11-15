Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Lunch-To-Go Fundraiser for OBX Room in the Inn
Enjoy Lunch to Go and support OBX Room In The Inn, Dare County’s Faith Based Homeless Shelter Program. Sunday, December 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
obxtoday.com
‘Hot Cocoa Crawl’ event set for December 10 at College of the Albemarle – Elizabeth City
College of The Albemarle (COA) is pleased to join Visit Elizabeth City to host a “Cocoa Crawl” event at COA – Elizabeth City’s Fenwick-Hollowell Wetlands Trail. The event will be held on December 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public.
outerbanksvoice.com
It’s a Manteo Christmas: Events begin Dec. 2
Tradition, sparkle, laughter, and joy all wrapped up with holiday spirit. There is something so very special about Christmas in Manteo! It is a time of festivities, celebrating community, and Christmas cheer!. Kicking off the holiday season and keeping with tradition, the Town Christmas tree will shine ever so bright...
outerbanksvoice.com
The Elizabethan Gardens hires Education Programs Manager
The Elizabethan Gardens is pleased to announce that Laura Hensley will join the Gardens as Programs Manager. Hensley, who currently serves as Curator of Education of the North Carolina Aquarium at Roanoke Island, will start her new role on November 21. She will develop and lead the Gardens educational programming for adults, students, and pre-k early learners.
outerbanksvoice.com
Meet Frankie and Vampy, OBX SPCA Pets of the Week
This week our Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week is a pair of kittens named Frankie and Vampy! They are a bonded pair who are very sweet and playful. Watch this video to learn more about Frankie and Vampy. Adoption hours:. Monday – Friday 11 am to 5 pm...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County Thanksgiving Closures and Trash Collection Changes
All Dare County offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Dare County C&D Landfill in Manns Harbor, the Buxton Transfer Station and the Manteo Recycle Yard will also be closed on Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. These sites will reopen on Saturday, November 26, 2022.
obxentertainment.com
Outer Banks Halloween Parade 2022 Highlights [Video, Photos]
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returned to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina on Sunday, October 30, 2022, drawing a record number of attendees. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ biggest Halloween celebration was...
School board member dies days after he’s elected in NC. ‘Great asset to our community’
The school-board elect, who was a dad, will “live on in the lives of thousands of children,” one person said.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mustang Outreach’s Rockin’ Christmas Concert
Roanoke Island Festival Park | 1 Festival Park, Manteo. Enjoy the sounds of the season at the Mustang Music Outreach Program’s “Rockin Christmas Concert.” This free concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the indoor theatre at Roanoke Island Festival Park. The “Rockin’ Christmas Concert” will showcase holiday themed musical performances by student and adult members from the Mustang Music Outreach Program. Santa will also make a special appearance for some added Christmas cheer.
outerbanksvoice.com
Brrrr! Freeze Warning in effect tonight for region
The Weather Service notes that frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
outerbanksvoice.com
Sara Lee Styron of Hatteras, November 7
Sara Lee Styron, “Secky,” 74, passed on November 7, 2022, at her home in Hatteras, NC. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on April 19,1948. Sara is predeceased by her parents, Otis and Mary Styron and her sister Catherine Styron Bulman. She leaves behind her sister Judy Styron of Colorado as well as family and friends too numerous to mention, and her beloved dog “Weezy.”
obxtoday.com
Coastal Staffing Outer Banks announces fall hiring event
The Outer Banks Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC announces our fall hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? We are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. For over 30 years,...
outerbanksvoice.com
Frank M. Crank, Sr. of South Mills, November 15
Frank Milton Crank, Sr., 69, of South Mills, NC died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 5, 1953, in Nassawadox, Virginia to the late Vernon Crank, Sr., and Lois Marie Sawyer Crank. He was an airframe structural engineer at the Elizabeth City Coast Guard Base and attended Ebenezer Baptist Church. He loved serving as a civil service employee at the Coast Guard Base for seventeen years. He loved being outdoors, working on the family farm, and hunting with his son.
outerbanksvoice.com
Louis E. Sawyer of Moyock, November 15
Louis Eugene “Pee Wee” Sawyer, age 90, of Moyock, NC died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Chesapeake, VA on March 7, 1932 to the late Norfleet Sawyer and Catherine Cotter Sawyer, he was the widower of Frances Markham Sawyer who predeceased him in 2013. Mr. Sawyer served his country honorably in the U. S. Army for two years at Fort Bragg during the Korean War. He retired from Norfolk Ford Assembly Plant. His true love, once they were born, were his granddaughters.
outerbanksvoice.com
Susan West of Buxton, November 10
Susan West of Buxton, NC passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022, after a brief illness. Susan was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 1, 1949. She was a graduate of Towson State University. She worked for the Maryland Historical Society before moving to Hatteras Island in the 1970s and marrying Rob West, a commercial fisherman.
Coast Guard rescues stranded crew sailing from Hampton to Antigua
They rescued them from a disabled sailboat Tuesday approximately 218 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
outerbanksvoice.com
Roman On Power Drive Television
Sold out Youth Foundation CEO Roman Gabriel sits down with Power Drive host Tracey Lynn and Angel Szalonek discuss our countries dire alcohol and drug crisis. The Roman Gabriel Show Radio Program can be heard every Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 am on the Score 98.1 FM, and the Roman Gabriel Show Minute can be heard morning and afternoon drive on the East Carolina Radio Network in Dare County NC. The Roman Gabriel Show Podcast is available at www.romangabrielshow.com anywhere you listen to podcasts. Faith Family Sports™Connect with Roman on Facebook Page and YouTube: Roman Gabriel Show, Twitter @romangabrielsh1 Instagram @romangabrielshow , Linked In Roman Gabriel E-mail: info@romangabrielshow.com.
outerbanksvoice.com
Raymond Steve Ebertowski, November 13
Raymond Steve “Ski” Ebertowski, 82, of Ivor, Virginia sailed his final voyage on November 13, 2022, in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Raymond was born in Grafton, North Dakota on December 25, 1939. He is survived by his daughter Angela Rae Ebertowski, and two grandchildren, Fenton (17), and Addison (13), of Kill Devil Hills, NC. He is also survived by his two brothers David Ebertowski, East Grand Forks, MN and Kenny (Karen) Ebertowski, Bemidji, MN and his two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Boushey, Lakeland, FL, and Susan (Patrick) Kenney, Detroit Lakes, MN. He was preceded in death by his son Raymond Steve Ebertowski, Jr., his parents William (Bill) Ebertowski and Sarah (Gerszewski) Ebertowski and siblings, Mary Kennedy, Jeanette (Cookie) Rennon, and Leon Ebertowski.
outerbanksvoice.com
Corolla Wild Horse Fund establishes Land Acquisition Fund to preserve wild horse habitat
(Corolla Wild Horse Fund) The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced this initiative to expand and protect the wild horse habitat and is seeking public support for its efforts. Here is the information. The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF), in partnership with the community, is excited to share details about...
outerbanksvoice.com
Bettye Lou Murphy of Elizabeth City, November 14
Bettye Lou Wood Murphy, age 88, of Elizabeth City, NC went to be with her heavenly father on November 14th, 2022. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 27th, 1934 to the late Guy Morgan Wood and Lou Williams Wood, she was the widow of Edward H. Murphy who preceded her in death after fifty-seven years of marriage. Mrs. Murphy was a life-time member of Corinth Baptist Church where she taught the Golden Circle Sunday school class. She attended mission trips to Thailand, West Virginia, and New York and never missed the opportunity to share God’s love with those she met.
