Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Fire Marshal IDs Kansas man who died in house fire
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in a house fire Thursday in Topeka. Just before 4:30a.m., crews responded to the report of a house fire at 1814 SW Randolph Street, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. While fire crews were on their way to the fire, they were notified of...
One person dies in early morning Topeka fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has confirmed one person has died in an early morning fire at 1814 Randolph in Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at a house fire in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department received a call about a fire at 4:28 a.m. at the 1800 block of SW […]
Topeka man injured in hit-and-run on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-70 in Douglas County. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, emergency crews were called to the area of the mile 202 entry ramp on I-70 in Douglas Co.
Lawrence police arrest 19-year-old woman for 4 arsons
Lawrence police arrested a 19-year-old woman suspected of setting fires at four businesses overnight.
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
'Exceptional job': Bodycam video shows Kansas police officers pull woman from fiery crash
LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Body camera video captured an intense rescue after a crash and ensuing fire in Kansas earlier this week. The video begins as the fifth officer arrives at the scene. An SUV is engulfed in flames, KMBC reported. That's when police spot a victim through the smoke and...
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
Central Topeka fire burns in early morning hours
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Authorities received a call of a structure fire at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday morning. It is believed to be at an unoccupied church near 7th and Polk. They are still on the scene now.
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in Lawrence
Post last updated at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16:. Two people died from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning at Oak Hill Cemetery, according to Lawrence police. In an afternoon update, police said investigators have notified the families of the deceased. LPD provided the names Ana Marie Jessee, 22, of Lawrence, and Robert Sowders, 36, of Overland Park. “Detectives are investigating the case as a possible murder-suicide,” according to the update.
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
Kan. sheriff's K9 finds MDMA/ecstasy in motel parking lot
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on allegations. On November 13, 2022, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in a motel parking lot located at 115 S. Arizona Avenue in Holton on a 2004 Chevrolet Impala for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
Suspect broke employee's finger during Kansas robbery
JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify two suspects. The strong-arm robbery occurred just before 7p.m. November 12, in the 11300 Block of West 95th Street, according to Overland Park Police. The suspects ripped merchandise from an elderly employees hands....
Topeka man found guilty for Lawrence DUI crash
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One man has been found guilty in relation to a DUI crash that left both himself and another person with serious injuries. The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that a jury found Matthew David Zaitz, 34, of Topeka, guilty on one count of aggravated battery and one count of […]
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside Kansas courthouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- The family of Lonnie Davis Sr. is speaking out about a brutal attack that happened inside the Wyandotte County Courthouse in early October. His son, Lonnie Davis Jr., spoke to KCTV5 from his home in Texas with his understanding of what happened. “Upon leaving the...
Topeka Police arrest woman after stabbing
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested a woman Monday after a man arrived at a local hospital with a stab wound to the back. Police said an officer responded to a call at 11:34 p.m. Sunday close to the Villa West apartments in Topeka and found a man with a stab wound to […]
Man runs over Fallen Officer Memorial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan.(KSNT) – A Topeka man is facing charges of criminal desecration following a crash that ran over the Fallen Officers Memorial in front of the Law Enforcement Center. Topeka police say Maicol G. Garcia-Soto, 27, of Topeka, ran a red light at S.E. 4th Street and S.E. Quincy Street, went northbound through the parking […]
Manhattan American Legion reports $8.1K loss after overnight break-in
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Legion in Manhattan is out around $8,100 after cash was stolen from its ATM and safe and its building was damaged. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:45 a.m. officials were called to the American Legion building at 114 McCall Rd. with reports of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property.
Airman dies following head-on crash in Jefferson County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard has confirmed that an airman died over the weekend in a Jefferson County car crash. Staff Sgt. Cheyanne Branson died in a head-on vehicle collision near Jefferson County on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Staff Sgt. […]
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Missouri
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.
