West Lafayette BMV to close in December

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 3 days ago
"We need to have a unified voice on this," Mayor John Dennis said to the West Lafayette City Council. The Mayor spoke in support of a resolution intended to stop the closure of the West Lafayette Bureau of Motor Vehicles.  Marco Rivero Luna | City Editor

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Joe Hoage announced Tuesday that the agency will close the West Lafayette branch.

Dec. 17 is set to be the last day of operation for the local BMV.

“I am thankful to everyone who attended the public hearing and engaged in conversation regarding this proposal. The decision to close the branch was not an easy one to make,” Hoage said in a Tuesday press release. “The West Lafayette branch has experienced a significant decline in transactions while the use of kiosks and myBMV by area residents has grown.”

The Lafayette branch is less than 5 miles from the West Lafayette branch and houses a BMV Connect kiosk, the press release reads. The Lafayette branch is planning to be moved later this year to a new location which will offer additional customer service and testing stations, as well as kiosks.

The press release does not specify where the new location will be, but says the details will be announced at a later date.

West Lafayette City Council voted unanimously last week in favor of a resolution maintaining the West Lafayette branch of the BMV.

“I’ve yet to find someone who thinks this is a good idea,” West Lafayette Councilor Peter Bunder said at the city council meeting.

Councilors at the meeting advocated for international students and elderly populations who use this branch, noting the bus commute from Purdue’s campus is 40 minutes to the Lafayette BMV location, the next closest branch.

City Councilor Nick DeBoer said after the meeting that inaccurate census counting could have been a reason that this particular BMV was picked to close.

The 2020 census short-counted the West Lafayette population by as many as 15,000 residents, DeBoer said. He claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous college students not being counted in this census, which was the cause of that inaccuracy.

