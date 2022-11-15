ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery. Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October. Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records. A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Witnesses who dropped off shot teen at hospital wanted for questioning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16 year old on Monday. The sheriff's office says Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, dropped the victim off at a hospital before fleeing the area in a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with SC tag VAY240.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime. Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect. Shelton...
PINEVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man with no driver’s license arrested after N. Charleston pursuit

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning. Marcos Perez-Santiago, 30, was seen speeding and running through a red light by officers on Rivers Avenue, according to a police report. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, but that did not stop Perez-Santiago.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
RAVENEL, SC
live5news.com

Deputies trying to identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island. Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway where they discovered the body of a young man with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A motorcyclist died Monday following a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 in Goose Creek, police confirmed. According to the Goose Creek Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 7:33 p.m., were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive, in reference to a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that two […] The post Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WSAV News 3

Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Moncks Corner man died Monday night in a crash in the Goose Creek area. Horace John Miller, 30, died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with a car. James Brown with the...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Police: 2-year-old boy found at the bottom of hotel swimming pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Beaufort say a 2-year-old child is dead after being found at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers were called out to the Country Inn & Suites on Boundary Street Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of possible child neglect.
BEAUFORT, SC
WLTX.com

Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy