live5news.com
Man wanted for questioning in armed robbery investigation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning after an Oct. 22 armed robbery. Police describe Justen Emil Logan, 31, as 5′10,” weighing 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators want to question Logan about an armed robbery...
Domestic disturbance leads to deputy-involved shooting in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Williamsburg County deputies said a barricaded suspect was shot in a deputy-involved shooting Thursday morning. WCSO responded to a reported domestic disturbance around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of Red Road in Kingstree when they learned an armed man barricaded himself and a hostage in a home. Deputies said the […]
live5news.com
Man accused of robbing Johns Island convenience store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Johns Island convenience store in October. Jemir Green, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery, according to jail records. A police report states officers responded to Deportes Guadalajara on...
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Man faces attempted murder charges after firing gun from car in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police have released more information on a shooting that happened in North Charleston over the weekend. Hakeem Alston, 22, has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident on East Montague Avenue and Railroad Avenue Sunday early afternoon, according to the North Charleston Police Department.
abcnews4.com
Witnesses who dropped off shot teen at hospital wanted for questioning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County detectives are continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 16 year old on Monday. The sheriff's office says Quantez Glover, 28, and Maurice Moultrie, 26, dropped the victim off at a hospital before fleeing the area in a burgundy 2008 Ford F-350 with SC tag VAY240.
live5news.com
Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
live5news.com
Bond denied for man in Pineville murder, arson case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County judge denied bond for a man accused of killing an 86-year-old woman and setting her house on fire to hide the crime. Family members and close friends of 86-year-old Essie Benekin Guest were there to speak against a bond for the suspect. Shelton...
live5news.com
Man with no driver’s license arrested after N. Charleston pursuit
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say they arrested a man after he led them on a chase early Sunday morning. Marcos Perez-Santiago, 30, was seen speeding and running through a red light by officers on Rivers Avenue, according to a police report. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, but that did not stop Perez-Santiago.
abcnews4.com
Attempted armed robbery at downtown Charleston Taco Bell leads to man's arrest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery attempt at a fast food restaurant in downtown Charleston over the weekend, according to an incident report obtained by ABC News 4. Onesimus Tyus, 33, was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted armed robbery. Officers...
abcnews4.com
Authorities offer $5k reward for unsolved 2019 West Ashley murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Almost three years have passed since the murder of Mario Tyrell Frost on Ashley Phosphate Road, and authorities are seeking the public's help. Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry and the Charleston Police Department are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information to further the investigation into Mr. Frost's death.
live5news.com
After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
live5news.com
Deputies trying to identify victim in deadly Hilton Head shooting
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body early Tuesday morning on Hilton Head Island. Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Northridge Plaza on William Hilton Parkway where they discovered the body of a young man with apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators...
Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A motorcyclist died Monday following a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 in Goose Creek, police confirmed. According to the Goose Creek Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 7:33 p.m., were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive, in reference to a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that two […] The post Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Deputies: Teen found shot to death on Hilton Head
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was found shot dead early Tuesday morning. BCSO identified the teen as 19-year-old Breiner Gonzalez, who was in immigrant from Colombia. A business owner in the Northridge Plaza shopping center saw the teens body and called 9-1-1. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Moncks Corner man died Monday night in a crash in the Goose Creek area. Horace John Miller, 30, died after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with a car. James Brown with the...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Beaufort Co. hit and run
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a deadly Tuesday hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Beaufort County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 278 near Wildhorse Road in Hilton Head. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway says a 52-year-old Ridgeland...
WJCL
Police: 2-year-old boy found at the bottom of hotel swimming pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Beaufort say a 2-year-old child is dead after being found at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers were called out to the Country Inn & Suites on Boundary Street Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of possible child neglect.
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
WLTX.com
Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen. The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.
