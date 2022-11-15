No administrator should make more than a nurse. There is no reason that medication costs in a hospital are as high as they are currently. A bottle of generic ibuprofen is $3.40 for 100 tablets at Dollar General. That is $.034 per tablet. Now, in a NE hospital the charge is at least $15.00 per tablet. Math doesn’t lie. It is honest. Data doesn’t lie. It is honest. What is dishonest is price gouging. What is dishonest is hospital administrators, CEOs, CFOs, and insurance companies who manipulate data and math then cry poor. Hospitals would not have to write off as much medical debt if their prices were fair and insurance companies weren’t bleeding consumers dry with outrageous premiums after agreeing to and paying $15 per ibuprofen tablet to hospitals along with all their other trumped up charges like $10 for each medicine cup and $10 dispensing fee.
Good! Hospital staff were never paid what they should have been all a long....but CEOs.......humm... I am sure they have been all along!
