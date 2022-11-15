ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copenhagen, NY

djdelta
1d ago

Time for the town to set the fire dept. straight and tell them the taxpayers own the equipment and hand it over or get arrested and put in jail. Get the sheriffs office involved and getting a court order shouldn’t be a problem. I’ve never heard something so ridiculous in my life. What does the fires fire department think they’re doing?

Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
Brace for lake effect; warnings posted for most of north country

(WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine is grinding away, mostly confined as of noon Thursday to Oswego County, northern Oneida county, and southern Lewis County. That machine is expected to grind its way into Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern...
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
Snow isn’t only challenge for plow crews

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Are north country snow plow crews ready? For the most part, they are, but snow won’t be their only challenge this winter. Melting snow sits in front of the plows at the Town of Pamelia Highway Department - remnants from Wednesday morning’s sweep.
Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday. The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service...
Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Washington Street in Watertown Wednesday. City police say 47-year-old Michael Worley was crossing the 800 block of Washington, which is near Samaritan Medical Center, around 5:45 p.m. when he was struck by the southbound truck, which was equipped with a plow and driven by 66-year-old William Leslie, also of Watertown.
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
Water project cost concerns Northland Estates resident

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A multi-million dollar water project is in the works for a town of Watertown community. A resident says it’s a relief, but it also opens the door to more questions and concerns. Colder weather is on the way, which is typically when...
Heavy lake effect snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
Gov. Hochul declares State Of Emergency ahead of impending lake effect snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has issued a State Of Emergency for upstate New York with lake effect snow in the forecast. The State of Emergency is in effect for Thursday morning with winter weather expected to impact portions of upstate New York with lake-effect snow through Sunday.
Oneida County Waives Civil Service Test For Correctional Officers

A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility. Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
