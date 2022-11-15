TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.

COPENHAGEN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO