Read full article on original website
djdelta
1d ago
Time for the town to set the fire dept. straight and tell them the taxpayers own the equipment and hand it over or get arrested and put in jail. Get the sheriffs office involved and getting a court order shouldn’t be a problem. I’ve never heard something so ridiculous in my life. What does the fires fire department think they’re doing?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Final town stops relying on Copenhagen Fire Department for protection
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The town of Champion is the fourth and final town to stop relying on the Copenhagen Fire Department for fire protection. The town held a special meeting Monday and the board voted 4 to 0 for Champion to now rely on West Carthage and the town of Rutland fire departments to respond to calls with its District 2 until further notice.
flackbroadcasting.com
Fuel issue in furnace unit blamed for North State Street structure fire: Lowville Fire Department
LOWVILLE- Firefighters say a furnace unit was damaged in a Tuesday afternoon fire in Lowville, NY. It happened at around 2:40 p.m. on North State Street. Witnesses reported black smoke coming from the roof of the structure. Fire Chief Joe Austin says responding units found the blaze in the furnace...
wwnytv.com
Lowville bans some recreational vehicles in village limits
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville will ban motorized vehicles like ATVs inside the village. Trustees approved a new law Wednesday night banning vehicles like snowmobiles, ATVs, 4-wheelers, and e-bikes. About a dozen people went to the public forum, discussing concerns about Lewis County’s rails-to-trails program, which would repurpose old...
wwnytv.com
Vehicle strikes pedestrian in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian in front of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown Wednesday evening. It happened on Washington Street right in front of the hospital. Watertown police say the person was taken into Samaritan right after being hit. Police say the vehicle’s driver swerved...
wwnytv.com
Brace for lake effect; warnings posted for most of north country
(WWNY) - The lake effect snow machine is grinding away, mostly confined as of noon Thursday to Oswego County, northern Oneida county, and southern Lewis County. That machine is expected to grind its way into Jefferson County by early Friday morning. A lake effect snow warning for Oswego and northern...
wwnytv.com
At least one agency would welcome laid-off Ogdensburg police
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - With Ogdensburg possibly laying off city police officers, other agencies may be ready to hire them. Under the city’s preliminary budget, 2 dispatchers and 4 officers would be cut from the police department. If that spending plan is adopted, those police officers may not...
wwnytv.com
Snow isn’t only challenge for plow crews
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Are north country snow plow crews ready? For the most part, they are, but snow won’t be their only challenge this winter. Melting snow sits in front of the plows at the Town of Pamelia Highway Department - remnants from Wednesday morning’s sweep.
wwnytv.com
Sheriff’s office: No unnecessary travel during lake effect warning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With a large amount of lake effect snow in the forecast, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office has preemptively issued no-unnecessary-travel advisory for the entire county starting early Friday. The advisory takes effect at midnight. A lake effect snow warning from the National Weather Service...
Ice buildup knocked out power for thousands in Oswego County, most restored
Pennellville, N.Y. — Ice buildup from Central New York’s first snowstorm left thousands without power in Oswego County Wednesday morning. Around 4:15 a.m., around 2,200 National Grid customers were without power, said Jared Pavanti, a National Grid spokesperson. By 8 a.m. power was restored to all but 430 customers, Pavanti said.
Goodbye Great Northern: As doors close, tenants share frustrations of mall’s final days
Clay, N.Y. – When Michelle Gregory moved CNY Gym Centre into Great Northern Mall 11 years ago, she was ecstatic. She loved the 12,000-square-foot space. The location was ideal: a bustling mall in Onondaga County’s most populous town on Route 31, where about 20,000 vehicles pass by each day.
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Cause of Jackson Hill barn blaze remains under investigation, but is thought to be electrical in nature
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of a barn blaze Monday morning in Northern Oneida County. Alarms sounded shortly before 8:30 a.m. Dispatchers fielded calls regarding a barn fire at 7754 Jackson Hill Road, Ava, NY. The primary fire department on-scene was West Leyden. Mutual Aid...
wwnytv.com
Police: Pedestrian struck near Samaritan Medical Center dies
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck while crossing Washington Street in Watertown Wednesday. City police say 47-year-old Michael Worley was crossing the 800 block of Washington, which is near Samaritan Medical Center, around 5:45 p.m. when he was struck by the southbound truck, which was equipped with a plow and driven by 66-year-old William Leslie, also of Watertown.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica introduces new ‘Smart Speed-Tracking Signs’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – City of Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri and Fourth Ward Councilman Frank Meola have announced that several new smart speed-tracking devices have been installed to improve the safety of residents throughout the area. The new solar-powered signs will be monitoring traffic counts along with the...
wwnytv.com
Water project cost concerns Northland Estates resident
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A multi-million dollar water project is in the works for a town of Watertown community. A resident says it’s a relief, but it also opens the door to more questions and concerns. Colder weather is on the way, which is typically when...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on the way
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s like a tag team of lake effect snow. There are lake effect warnings across the north country. A lake effect system is already churning across Oswego County and southern Lewis County and will work its way into Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties early Friday morning, hitting Lewis County along the way.
WGRZ TV
Gov. Hochul declares State Of Emergency ahead of impending lake effect snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she has issued a State Of Emergency for upstate New York with lake effect snow in the forecast. The State of Emergency is in effect for Thursday morning with winter weather expected to impact portions of upstate New York with lake-effect snow through Sunday.
Oneida County Waives Civil Service Test For Correctional Officers
A sheriff's office in Central New York is making a significant change to the hiring process for deputies within the correctional facility. Oneida County is not longer requiring prospective CO's to pass the traditional civil service exam. The move is the latest in a series of adjustments to ease the hiring process and widen the pool of potential correctional officers.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg city councillor plans to move away
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A member of Ogdensburg City Council is moving to the Saratoga area. Nichole Kennedy put her house up for sale last Friday, saying her husband recently took a promotion that will move the family east. Kennedy is serving her second term on council and wants...
Oswego Police Department K-9 Unit, Criminal Division Unit Grants Approved By Common Council
OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council meeting was held last night, Monday, November 14. The meeting was brief with all 16 items on the agenda approved. 15 items were passed unanimously, one item passing by a margin of 5-1 with one excused (Resolution 344). Councilor McBrearty was excused from last night’s meeting.
Comments / 2