Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Arrest made in Chicago related to Natomas gas station shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man has been arrested in Chicago on Monday in connection with an Aug. 3 homicide on Gateway Oaks Drive, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Rashawn Anderson, 22, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in Natomas. and will […]
Man wanted for killing Natomas gas station employee arrested in Chicago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for killing an employee at a Natomas gas station in August is now in custody. According to Sacramento Police, 22-year-old Rashawn Anderson was arrested in Chicago Monday. He faces extradition back to Sacramento to face homicide charges. CASE HISTORY. The shooting happened in...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 80 near the Sacramento-Placer county line at around 8:45 a.m. The officials have not disclosed how many people have been injured or killed in the accident.
Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
Sacramento resident arrested on gun charge after traffic stop in Placer County
A Sacramento resident was arrested in Placer County on several gun- and drug-related charges. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on November 7 at 1:34 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people inside near Sterling Parkway in unincorporated Lincoln. At least one of the people inside the vehicle was a felon. Inside the vehicle, the deputy allegedly found pepper spray in the center console and a taser in the glove compartment. They also allegedly found a bag containing a jar with marijuana inside, a scale, a loaded 9mm handgun magazine, and an untraceable "ghost gun" handgun.The sheriff's office says the deputy determined the bag belonged to the driver, 24-year-old Rose Green, of Sacramento. Green was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and several other charges.
KCRA.com
Woodland sees increase in fuel tank thefts for Uhauls, vehicles parked overnight
WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland has seen a recent uptick in fuel tank thefts for Uhauls and vehicles that are parked outside overnight, according to the fire department. Officials said on social media that the thieves are drilling through fuel tanks instead of siphoning, causing expensive damage to the vehicles.
KTVU FOX 2
Two held in death of fellow squatter shot by elderly Vallejo property owner
VALLEJO, Calif. - Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of a fellow squatter who was shot and killed by an 80-year-old property owner in Vallejo. During the confrontation the elderly property owner was stabbed with a sword, authorities said. The names of the suspects...
Fire at Sacramento tire shop prompts firefighter response
SACRAMENTO -- A fire at a tire shop in North Sacramento prompted a response from firefighters.Crews that arrived at the fire on Marysville Boulevard and North Avenue said this was the second fire at the business in weeks.No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Winters Police asks public for clues on missing person cold case from 1983
WINTERS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Winters Police Department renewed attention on a 39-year-old missing person case in the hopes that they could get new information from the public. Evelyn Joyce McDowell, 22, was reported missing on Dec. 12, 1983, by a friend who had last heard from her the month prior. According to police, McDowell […]
capradio.org
What's next in the case of the suspected Stockton serial shooter
The man accused of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California appeared in a Stockton courthouse for a further arraignment hearing on Monday, the last time he’s expected to do so this year. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15...
KCRA.com
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in a deadly Palermo shooting arrested after trying to cross border
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:32 P.M. UPDATE - A man was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Palermo in July, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 7, authorities say Juan Rodriguez-Gil, 29 of Gridley, attempted to reenter California when the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested him in connection with the shooting.
Nearly all drivers were ticketed at NorCal DUI saturation
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento on […]
Alleged Lili Xu murder-for-hire gunman Hasheem Bason pleads not guilty
OAKLAND -- Hasheem Bason, a Stockton man who allegedly was hired to slay Oakland dentist Lili Xu, has pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of charges including three that could led to imprisonment for life without parole.Xu was killed in a brazen daylight Oakland Saigon neighborhood shooting as she exited her car on August 21st. The slaying triggered a wave of outrage from neighborhood residents and Oakland police increased patrols in the area.The murder was captured on surveillance video. In the warrant, investigators gave a chilling description of what happened. Nelson Chia, Xu's partner, was driving the vehicle when...
Placerville man’s body found hours after DUI crash occurred in the same area
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a Placerville man was found on Saturday near where a woman was arrested the night before as a drunken driving suspect, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Friday night, officers were sent to the area of Mosquito Road and Highway 50 after receiving reports of a crash […]
Sacramento man faces felony charges for threatening to kill elected official
SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento man is facing charges for threatening the life of a Sacramento government official and was not eligible for bail on Tuesday. Alexander Hoch, 37, is facing a felony charge for threatening the life of a government official and a felony charge for threatening to commit a crime resulting in death or great bodily injury. Hoch was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Saturday night in Sacramento on the 3000 block of C Street. Officers with the Sacramento Police Department attempted to serve Hoch a warrant but say he refused to come out of the residence and...
Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City. Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture, traditions and history of Mexico.
KCRA.com
2 teenagers arrested after chase in stolen vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested Monday after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle in Sacramento, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 14) Officers attempted to stop the vehicle around 7:30 a.m., which led to a chase. The chase...
Police arrest one person after alleged robbery at Safeway fuel station
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested one person after they allegedly robbed an employee at a gas station, according to a statement from Antioch Police Department. On Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Safeway fuel station near Deer Valley Road due to a report of a robbery nearby. Witnesses told police that the suspect […]
CHP investigating after body found near crash in El Dorado County
PLACERVILLE -- Officers are asking for the public's help to find a possible connection between a crash on Friday and a body found the next day along the highway in El Dorado County.According to a statement from the CHP's Placerville office, on Nov. 11 at 7:43 p.m., officers responded to a Hwy. 50 crash near Mosquito Rd. that involved a Mercedes-Benz and a Prius. When they arrived, officers say, they discovered that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, 35-year-old Erica Chambers of Camino, had left the scene, and with the help of Placerville police, was located soon after. Chambers was treated...
Comments / 0