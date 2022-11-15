Read full article on original website
Related
'Stop the Steal' leader Ali Alexander calls for a military coup in Brazil to intervene in its presidential election after Jair Bolsonaro's defeat
There are concerns that Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally, will throw his full weight behind election fraud claims, just like the former US president did.
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
US News and World Report
U.S., Canada Sanction Haitian Politicians, Accuse of Gang Ties
(Reuters) -The United States and Canada on Friday imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, as Washington accused them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks in the country. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri...
Washington Examiner
Brazil's Lula will pose challenges for the US
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ’s sort-of concession after his reelection loss to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should provide a sigh of relief for democracy backers. It paves the way for a peaceful transition of power in the world’s seventh most populous country. Bolsonaro is vowing...
Pope Francis calls for renewed commitments to help poor and homeless
Pope Francis condemned the world's indifference toward poor and homeless people and migrants in a homily Sunday. Why it matters: Francis' words come amid a heated debate in Europe over migration, with Italy in a standoff with France over the fate of people rescued in the Mediterranean, according to AP.
In Brazil, Bolsonaro voters protest against his defeat
Tens of thousands of Brazilians wearing yellow and green, the colors of the national flag, gathered Tuesday across the country to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro's defeat in last month's election and asking for the armed forces to intervene.In Rio de Janeiro, Brazilians flocked outside a regional military facility to denounce what they see as an unfair or stolen election, defying a recent Supreme Court order to free up roads and public spaces. None of the institutions certified to audit the election, including the Ministry of Defense and Brazilian Bar Association, have found evidence of fraud.Domingues Carvalho, 63, has...
US News and World Report
U.S.'s Blinken Speaks to Ukraine Counterpart on Poland Blasts
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, about assessments of the blasts in Poland, the state department said in a statement on Wednesday. He pledged to remain closely co-ordinated and affirmed the United States would "continue to work closely...
France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine
PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Close cooperation between France and China is key to overcome the consequences of the war in Ukraine, which go beyond European borders, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter after meeting with China's president Xi Jinping.
The Jewish Press
Dragons and Dragon-slayers in Israel and America
The elections that have just taken place in Israel and the United States each boiled down to a contest between dragons and dragon-slayers. The difference is this: Israeli Jews mostly recognize who are the dragons and who are their slayers. American Jews mostly can’t work out which is which.
Comments / 0