The Twitter account of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office appears to have been hacked and anti-LGBTQ+ messages were posted and liked, officials said. "It has come to our attention that the St. Clair Sheriff twitter may have been hacked," they said Wednesday in a post on Facebook. "We are working diligently to get this matter resolved. Please know that any posts by the account are not from nor condoned by the department in any way. Thank you."

7 HOURS AGO