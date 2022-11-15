ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Detroit News

2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days

Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

St. Clair County Sheriff's Twitter hacked, anti-LGBTQ+ messages posted

The Twitter account of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office appears to have been hacked and anti-LGBTQ+ messages were posted and liked, officials said. "It has come to our attention that the St. Clair Sheriff twitter may have been hacked," they said Wednesday in a post on Facebook. "We are working diligently to get this matter resolved. Please know that any posts by the account are not from nor condoned by the department in any way. Thank you."
Detroit News

Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law

Phoenix – Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the...
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit News

State to award $78M contract to replace beleaguered unemployment system

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will replace its more than decade-old and litigation-ridden software with a new system designed and installed by Deloitte that the agency says will be easier to navigate for workers nad employers and streamline claim processing. The $78 million, 10-year agreement with Deloitte requires the company...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Why Michigan Democrats are optimistic about moving presidential primary

Lansing — After historic wins on Election Day, Michigan Democrats have become increasingly optimistic that their state will be chosen to be among the first to cast votes in the 2024 presidential nominating process. The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet Dec. 1-3 in Washington, D.C.,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Muted Michigan GOP reaction to Trump's 3rd White House bid

Lansing — Donald Trump's decision to launch a third campaign for president is receiving a subdued response from Republicans in Michigan, exposing cracks in his GOP support in a battleground state that pushed him to victory in 2016 but dealt him a defeat in 2020. A week after the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Phoenix – Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence...
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit News

Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win

Phoenix – Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded...
ARIZONA STATE
Detroit News

UM's Santa Ono pledges to boost diversity, inclusion efforts in first address

Santa Ono, the University of Michigan's new president, laid out significant commitments to diversity and inclusion efforts during his first address to the university community Thursday morning, also pledging to invest in and develop staff. Just over a month into his tenure as UM's 15th president, Ono, speaking from the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Oxford school officials 'step back' from permanent memorial project

Oxford school officials are relinquishing school board control over planning for a permanent memorial to the Nov. 30 school shooting and handing it over to the community. But one victim's father says the district is again failing to step up and take responsibility for a permanent memorial which he says should be on school grounds but created with collaboration from victims' families.
Detroit News

No. 20 Michigan rolls to blowout win over Pittsburgh in Legends Classic

Brooklyn, New York — A dominant effort in the paint in the first half. A blistering shooting performance in the second half. Contributions up and down the lineup. Add it all together and it proved to be a convincing winning formula for No. 20 Michigan, which rolled to a 91-60 blowout win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA

