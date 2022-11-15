Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Dad of student killed in Oxford shooting alleges State Police were negligent leading up to rampage
Oxford — A parent whose daughter died in the Nov. 30 Oxford High shooting is suing the state of Michigan and the Michigan State Police for allegedly not following up on “highly disturbing” reports filed by parents and students to officials leading up to the shooting. At...
Detroit News
Threats spark lockdowns, closures at schools in Oakland, Wayne and Macomb
Metro Detroit schools continue to see threats this week, sparking lockdowns and police response, officials said Wednesday. For the fourth time in little more than a month, a South Lyon school was interrupted as authorities probed a threat , the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. A message found on...
Detroit News
2 Michigan districts to reopen after cyberattack closes schools for 3 days
Two Michigan school districts that remained closed much of the week after a ransomware attack were expected to reopen Thursday. Kevin Oxley, superintendent of the Jackson County Intermediate School District, credited "around-the-clock work by our tech team and cybersecurity experts" in a statement Wednesday night. "Our number one priority was...
Detroit News
Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods
An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
Detroit News
St. Clair County Sheriff's Twitter hacked, anti-LGBTQ+ messages posted
The Twitter account of the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office appears to have been hacked and anti-LGBTQ+ messages were posted and liked, officials said. "It has come to our attention that the St. Clair Sheriff twitter may have been hacked," they said Wednesday in a post on Facebook. "We are working diligently to get this matter resolved. Please know that any posts by the account are not from nor condoned by the department in any way. Thank you."
Detroit News
Black market cough syrup sales bring millions for Metro Detroit pharmacist, feds say
A Dearborn pharmacist made millions of dollars selling to drug dealers black-market prescription cough syrup, a key ingredient in sizzurp, a powerful drink favored by rappers and gangsters, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Zaman Alshafey is portrayed as a sizzurp king of Metro Detroit in the 20-count indictment...
Detroit News
Arizona voters reject effort to enact stricter voter ID law
Phoenix – Arizona voters who overwhelmingly cast their ballots by mail have rejected a measure that would have would have required them to add more information to the simple signature and date they now put on the back of the return envelope. Proposition 309 also would have eliminated the...
Detroit News
State to award $78M contract to replace beleaguered unemployment system
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency will replace its more than decade-old and litigation-ridden software with a new system designed and installed by Deloitte that the agency says will be easier to navigate for workers nad employers and streamline claim processing. The $78 million, 10-year agreement with Deloitte requires the company...
Detroit News
Why Michigan Democrats are optimistic about moving presidential primary
Lansing — After historic wins on Election Day, Michigan Democrats have become increasingly optimistic that their state will be chosen to be among the first to cast votes in the 2024 presidential nominating process. The Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee will meet Dec. 1-3 in Washington, D.C.,...
Detroit News
Muted Michigan GOP reaction to Trump's 3rd White House bid
Lansing — Donald Trump's decision to launch a third campaign for president is receiving a subdued response from Republicans in Michigan, exposing cracks in his GOP support in a battleground state that pushed him to victory in 2016 but dealt him a defeat in 2020. A week after the...
Detroit News
Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
Phoenix – Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence...
Detroit News
Masters concedes Senate race, Hobbs celebrates governor win
Phoenix – Republican Blake Masters called Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly Tuesday to concede in the Arizona Senate race, joining other vanquished Republicans around the country who cast doubt on the 2020 election but still acknowledged their own defeat. Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, however, had not conceded...
Detroit News
Michigan lawmaker launches 'Grand New Party' PAC, says GOP was 'too passive'
Lansing — A group of Michigan Republicans launched an initiative aimed at electing conservatives and accused party leaders of being "too moderate" and "too passive" during a press conference Monday, six days after the GOP suffered historic losses at the ballot box. Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Rivers, announced a...
Detroit News
UM's Santa Ono pledges to boost diversity, inclusion efforts in first address
Santa Ono, the University of Michigan's new president, laid out significant commitments to diversity and inclusion efforts during his first address to the university community Thursday morning, also pledging to invest in and develop staff. Just over a month into his tenure as UM's 15th president, Ono, speaking from the...
Detroit News
Oxford school officials 'step back' from permanent memorial project
Oxford school officials are relinquishing school board control over planning for a permanent memorial to the Nov. 30 school shooting and handing it over to the community. But one victim's father says the district is again failing to step up and take responsibility for a permanent memorial which he says should be on school grounds but created with collaboration from victims' families.
Detroit News
High school football picks: Defending state champ Belleville gets Cass Tech in semifinal matchup
Two heavyweight programs will go head-to-head in the only game on the schedule Friday night, when defending Division 1 state champion Belleville — 12-0 and ranked No. 1 in the News Super 20 poll — plays No. 10 Detroit Cass Tech in a state semifinal at Novi. And,...
Detroit News
No. 20 Michigan rolls to blowout win over Pittsburgh in Legends Classic
Brooklyn, New York — A dominant effort in the paint in the first half. A blistering shooting performance in the second half. Contributions up and down the lineup. Add it all together and it proved to be a convincing winning formula for No. 20 Michigan, which rolled to a 91-60 blowout win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday in the Legends Classic at the Barclays Center.
