The Cleveland and Arizona swapped 23-year-old right-handed pitching prospects Tuesday with the Guardians sending Carlos Vargas to the D-Backs for Ross Carver. Vargas signed as an International Free Agent for $275,000, the largest signing bonus of the Cleveland's 2016 class. He didn't make his pro-debut until 2018 in the Arizona Rookie League after missing the 2017 with an elbow strain. In 2019 he pitched for Mahoning Valley. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled and the shortened MLB season ended, he was added to the Guardians 40-man roster despite never pitching in a full minor league season to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Vargas injured his elbow during spring training the following year and underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2021.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO