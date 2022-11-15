Read full article on original website
Guardians And Diamondbacks Swap RHP Prospects in Vargas For Carver Trade
The Cleveland and Arizona swapped 23-year-old right-handed pitching prospects Tuesday with the Guardians sending Carlos Vargas to the D-Backs for Ross Carver. Vargas signed as an International Free Agent for $275,000, the largest signing bonus of the Cleveland's 2016 class. He didn't make his pro-debut until 2018 in the Arizona Rookie League after missing the 2017 with an elbow strain. In 2019 he pitched for Mahoning Valley. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled and the shortened MLB season ended, he was added to the Guardians 40-man roster despite never pitching in a full minor league season to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Vargas injured his elbow during spring training the following year and underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2021.
MLive.com
New Tigers president makes first trade of tenure -- and it’s with his old club
New Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has executed the first trade of his tenure, making a deal with his former team. The Tigers sent cash to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Steele Walker.
MLive.com
Tigers add 5 youngsters to the roster; veteran reliever among those cut
The Detroit Tigers have added five young players to the 40-man roster to protect them from being selected in next month’s Rule 5 Draft. The club selected: Right-handed pitchers Reese Olson and Brendan White; infielders Andre Lipcius and Wenceel Perez; and outfielder Parker Meadows. To create space for the...
Yardbarker
The Blue Jays are reportedly among the teams interested in RHP Kodai Senga
The Toronto Blue Jays are among the teams who have expressed interest in a free-agent pitcher. In other news, water is wet. Jon Morosi appeared on MLB Network on Monday and reported that there are a number of different teams who are scouting Kodai Senga “very intensely.” The list of teams that Morosi mentioned are the Blue Jays, the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers, the Texas Rangers, and the Seattle Mariners.
Blue Jays, Mariners Reportedly Agree To Major Trade For All-Star Player
Fresh off their respective playoff runs in the 2022 MLB playoffs, the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners are making a major trade. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, Blue Jays are trading All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Mariners. In exchange, the Blue Jays will receive right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko.
The reason Blue Jays traded Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners, revealed
The Toronto Blue Jays made the stunning decision to trade star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. The surprise move caught just about everyone off guard. Hernandez was a productive player for the Blue Jays throughout his tenure, and despite launching 25 home runs last season, the team opted against bringing him back in 2023. According to Shi Davidi of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays made the trade in order to open up some “financial flexibility.”
Detroit Tigers hire Michael Brdar, James Rowson, Keith Beauregard to hitting department
Welcome to the new era of the Detroit Tigers' hitting department. The Tigers have hired Michael Brdar, the San Diego Padres' hitting coach, to lead their revamped hitting department. James Rowson, the Miami Marlins' bench coach and offensive coordinator, is also joining the hitting department, along with Keith Beauregard, a minor-league coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
Detroit Lions reportedly tried to claim former first-round defensive lineman
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions were one of eight teams to place a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Tillery, who was Pick 28 in the 2019 draft, eventually landed with the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7), with waiver order dictated by the standings at this point of the campaign. Schefter reports the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and the Lions were among those to swing and miss on the 26-year-old.
Chicago White Sox discussing trading two of their All-Stars
If the Chicago White Sox want to be major players during the MLB free agency window, they may have to
Yardbarker
Chris Bassitt Makes An Expected Decision
Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was traded to the New York Mets from the Oakland Athletics prior to the start of the 2022 season, has officially declined New York’s qualifying offer and will join fellow Mets starter Jacob deGrom on the free agent market. The veteran right-hander went 15-9 in...
Mets to hire Jeff Albert as new director of hitting
The Mets are set to name former Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert as their new director of hitting, SNY’s Andy Martino reports. He’ll presumably work in close tandem with hitting coach Eric Chavez and assistant hitting coach Jeremy Barnes. The team hasn’t made a formal announcement and given an exact description of the newly created position, but the team’s recent hire of Eric Jagers to serve as director of pitching likely sheds some light on Albert’s role. Jagers is expected to oversee the Mets’ minor league pitchers while also working closely with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Texas Rangers added some minor league players to their 40-man roster. Among the players added are minor league prospects Luisangel Acuna, Dustin Harris, Zak Kent, Jonathan Ornelas, Owen White and Cole Winn. These players will be protected from Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
Bless You Boys
Not too concerned about young bats....yet.
I feel like if a prospect isn't instantly an extremely good player, they are automatically written off anymore. Greene was solid, Baddoo regressed, Tork was bad, but these guys are VERY young. Greene was the youngest player in the MLB when Wander Franco was on the DL. He was in...
Bless You Boys
Trade with Tampa Rays
Tampa Rays are in a tough position. They have a full 40 man roster and quite a few rule 5 guys that could be exposed... Just a quick look... here are some of their top 30 prospects that are rule 5 eligible... Number 1 Taj Bradley RHSP (20th top prospect)
NBC Sports
Red Sox bench coach Will Venable joins Rangers staff
The Boston Red Sox will need to find a new bench coach for the 2023 MLB season. Will Venable, the club's bench coach for the last two years, was hired to the Texas Rangers staff on Wednesday. He will work under new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy as "associate manager." Venable,...
10NEWS
Rays rework team to finalize 40-man roster
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In advance of Tuesday's reserve list deadline, the Tampa Bay Rays selected five players to add to their 40-man roster: infielders Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones and Curtis Mead and right-handed pitchers Taj Bradley and Colby White. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays made the following roster moves:
Yardbarker
Guardians Congratulate A Franchise Legend On An Elite Honor
Cleveland Guardians legend Jim Thome is revered by fans and the rest of the baseball world. He is a Hall-of-Famer after all. He also earned a Silver Slugger Award and was a five-time All-Star during his career. But the Hall-of-Famer was lucky enough to take home yet another elite honor...
Legendary Women's Basketball Coach Announces His Retirement
Legendary women's basketball coach Mike Thibault has announced his retirement. The three-time WNBA Coach of the Year, one-time WNBA champion (2019) and all-time winningest coach in WNBA history has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Washington Mystics. He will continue on as the team's general manager.
No. 1 2023 Prospect Isaiah Collier Makes College Decision
The guard whittled his choices down to four schools.
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 11 NFL picks: Aaron Rodgers, Packers continue bounce-back; Patriots sweep Jets; Vikings stay hot
For some strange reason, I just can't get it going with my picks, particularly when it comes to my CBSSports.com expert picks. I am under .500 and it gets worse by the week. I was 5-9 last week, which dropped my record to 67-77-6. That's the bad news. The good...
