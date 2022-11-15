ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ball, LA

Drug deal leads to shooting in Ball Elementary School parking lot, police say

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBkux_0jC5sntN00

Two individuals, one a minor, were conducting a drug deal in the Ball Elementary School parking lot sustained non-life-threatening injuries after shooting each other during an altercation, police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ball Police officers responded to the school, where the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office school resource officer had in custody a male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO told the officers that the male arrived at the school wounded and armed. The SRO was able to recover the weapon.

The minor was taken into custody, treated at a hospital, released and booked in the Renaissance Home for Youth, according to the statement from Ball Police. The other individual is in the hospital and in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Drug deal leads to shooting in Ball Elementary School parking lot, police say

