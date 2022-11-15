Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?
Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Fold, Fold 2, S21 FE & S10 Lite get November update
Samsung‘s impressive run of software updates continues to reach new heights. So far this week, the company has released the Android 13 update to a dozen Galaxy smartphone models. Simultaneously, it is also updating its devices to the latest security patch. A few more of them are making the small jump to the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) today. The original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S10 Lite are all receiving the new security update.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
Phone Arena
Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series
According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
Phone Arena
Best Buy's Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Black Friday deal is here and it's pretty spectacular
Instead of waiting until the end of November as tradition dictates and disturbing your Thanksgiving dinner digestion by dropping a sudden avalanche of deals on thousands of popular products across dozens of different categories, Best Buy has started a slow and gradual drip of Black Friday 2022 promotions last week.
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: smart and powerful
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 looks excellent while being smart enough to monitor all you could need
How To Fix The Most Common Android Bluetooth Problems
Bluetooth connectivity problems are pretty simple to solve. If you find yourself encountering one, you can try several solutions to fix your connection.
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
The Hidden Notes Feature On MacOS Ventura That Makes The App Much More Secure
Notes got a new update in macOS Ventura that allows you to use your Mac password to secure the notes that you want to keep private. We have all the details.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
The OnePlus 8 series starts receiving the OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) update
OnePlus is beginning its rollout of OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) to owners of an 8, 8 Pro, and 8T in North America and India. The Chinese OEM's latest software welcomes vivid colors and fluid animations and new encryption software to help keep users' information secure.
The Best OxygenOS Tips OnePlus Users Should Know
OxygenOS from OnePlus is one of the most beloved custom Android skins. Fans have long appreciated its minimalist, light-footed approach while staying true and close to pure stock Android. OnePlus has also always been more open to advanced customizations — easy root access, unlocking, and loading custom operating systems.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 draw closer to launch
Word of the OnePlus Pad first surfaced over a year ago, with the company filing a trademark for that name. Since then, word of what will be OnePlus's first-ever tablet has proven elusive, but it now appears the project is still in the works. As revealed by Max Jambor, the...
Honor's Second-Gen Foldable Phone Teased Before November 23 Launch
Among the many other foldable phones looking to challenge Samsung, Honor has teased its Magic Vs next-gen foldable before its full reveal this November.
Purported Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample looks ultra-interesting
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. 2022 is about to come to an end and that means we're about to meet 2023 smartphones in the flesh. One of the most awaited launches is the Galaxy S23 lineup whose entries will almost certainly be early contenders for best Android phones in the year ahead. We've heard of a few rumors regarding internal specifications as well as wild changes in external design (or a lack thereof), but one of the strongest rumors making the rounds is an extreme camera upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this camera sample making the rounds is actually legit, we might actually be in for a huge upgrade.
pocketnow.com
The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
Rode NT-USB+ Is A Smarter Microphone For A New Breed Of Creators: First Look
For many creators, it's a smartphone or tablet that becomes the hub of their content creation. That's just the audience Rode has in mind for its NT-USB+.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0