ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Galaxy S23 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus: Which one's a plus and which one's a minus?

Are you looking to jump ship between iPhone and Android, without breaking the bank on the most top tier flagships by the two brands that dominate those two worlds?. Well, currently both Apple and Samsung are happy to offer "Plus" models of their flagship series for people who either want to do that, or simply want a big and reliable phone, and are not exactly sure whether the upcoming Galaxy S23 Plus or the already-released iPhone 14 Plus is the better choice for them.
Android Headlines

Galaxy Fold, Fold 2, S21 FE & S10 Lite get November update

Samsung‘s impressive run of software updates continues to reach new heights. So far this week, the company has released the Android 13 update to a dozen Galaxy smartphone models. Simultaneously, it is also updating its devices to the latest security patch. A few more of them are making the small jump to the November SMR (Security Maintenance Release) today. The original Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21 FE, and Galaxy S10 Lite are all receiving the new security update.
Phone Arena

Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series

According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
Phone Arena

Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series

Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
SlashGear

The Best OxygenOS Tips OnePlus Users Should Know

OxygenOS from OnePlus is one of the most beloved custom Android skins. Fans have long appreciated its minimalist, light-footed approach while staying true and close to pure stock Android. OnePlus has also always been more open to advanced customizations — easy root access, unlocking, and loading custom operating systems.
notebookcheck.net

OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 draw closer to launch

Word of the OnePlus Pad first surfaced over a year ago, with the company filing a trademark for that name. Since then, word of what will be OnePlus's first-ever tablet has proven elusive, but it now appears the project is still in the works. As revealed by Max Jambor, the...
Android Police

Purported Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample looks ultra-interesting

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. 2022 is about to come to an end and that means we're about to meet 2023 smartphones in the flesh. One of the most awaited launches is the Galaxy S23 lineup whose entries will almost certainly be early contenders for best Android phones in the year ahead. We've heard of a few rumors regarding internal specifications as well as wild changes in external design (or a lack thereof), but one of the strongest rumors making the rounds is an extreme camera upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this camera sample making the rounds is actually legit, we might actually be in for a huge upgrade.
pocketnow.com

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will debut on these phones

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Qualcomm recently unveiled its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. From CPU and GPU to AI and ISP, the new chipset offers massive improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in almost all departments. At the event, Qualcomm revealed that it’s already working together with multiple manufacturers to bring new devices to the market.
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy