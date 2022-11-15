CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals named their 2022 Fan of the Year, but they had a little fun with him first. In a video posted to social media, the team played a joke on Phil Amrein by having him record some messages as part of a fake holiday video at Paul Brown Stadium before head coach Zac Taylor appeared to let him off the hook and bestow the honor.

