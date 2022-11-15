Read full article on original website
Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday
49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision
Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
Houston Texans defense has a chance to set new NFL record, in a bad way
We’re heading into Week 11, and once again, the Houston Texans have one of the worst records in the NFL.
Washington legend Joe Theismann throws support behind Taylor Heinicke
Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing winning football in Washington. For the youngsters out there, he specifically knows about being a winning quarterback in Washington, so when he throws his hat behind a guy like Tayler Heinicke — it matters. Here's what Theismann had to say...
Reports: Texans claim Amari Rodgers off waivers
The Houston Texans claimed return specialist Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday, one day after he was released by the Green
Veteran Player Crushes NFL For Field Conditions In Germany
Field conditions have made headlines in the NFL recently, with players calling for all games to be played on natural grass fields rather than artificial turf. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off on grass Sunday when they played one another in Munich, Germany. But players from ...
Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice
Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
Bengals name 2022 Fan of the Year (but they had a little fun with him first)
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals named their 2022 Fan of the Year, but they had a little fun with him first. In a video posted to social media, the team played a joke on Phil Amrein by having him record some messages as part of a fake holiday video at Paul Brown Stadium before head coach Zac Taylor appeared to let him off the hook and bestow the honor.
Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson
Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had...
White Bengals helmets means white cheddar is back at Gold Star
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals' white helmet games = White cheddar at Gold Star Chili this weekend only. Gold Star's white mild cheddar brought us a huge victory earlier this season. Send the Bengals some luck before they face off against the Steelers by stopping in any Gold Star location beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, for white cheddar cheese coneys, ways, loaded fries, and more.
NFLPA Sounds Alarm on Safety Issues With Certain Playing Surfaces
The NFL Players Association this week issued a call for the league to improve the playing surfaces at a number of its stadiums, calling for the removal of certain types of turf fields. In a statement, the NFLPA demanded the replacement and ban of all slit film turf, which the...
New documentary shows ex-Steelers player Carlton Haselrig's battle with football-related brain injuries
JOHNSTOWN — Frail, angry, confused and dying, Carlton Haselrig rolled around on his bed, twisting in the blankets and sheets, screaming profanities, before sitting up and crying out a desperate plea: “Help me, Dad! Father!”. But it was in vain. His father was not there to help. Fred...
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating top 20 NFL defenses for Week 11
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
Reds designate Aquino for assignment, add De La Cruz to 40-man in flurry of moves
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds on Tuesday made a flurry of roster moves headlined by adding standout infield prospect Elly De La Cruz to the 40-man roster and designating outfielder Aristides Aquino for assignment. Aquino had a slash line in 2022 of .197/.246/.363 with 10 homers, 30 RBI and a...
