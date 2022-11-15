ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital. And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders. "They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Athlon Sports

Veteran Player Crushes NFL For Field Conditions In Germany

Field conditions have made headlines in the NFL recently, with players calling for all games to be played on natural grass fields rather than artificial turf. The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off on grass Sunday when they played one another in Munich, Germany. But players from ...
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
WKRC

Bengals name 2022 Fan of the Year (but they had a little fun with him first)

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals named their 2022 Fan of the Year, but they had a little fun with him first. In a video posted to social media, the team played a joke on Phil Amrein by having him record some messages as part of a fake holiday video at Paul Brown Stadium before head coach Zac Taylor appeared to let him off the hook and bestow the honor.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Texans Waive WR Tyron Johnson

Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason. Johnson signed with the Bills practice squad a few days later. From there, he had...
HOUSTON, TX
WKRC

White Bengals helmets means white cheddar is back at Gold Star

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals' white helmet games = White cheddar at Gold Star Chili this weekend only. Gold Star's white mild cheddar brought us a huge victory earlier this season. Send the Bengals some luck before they face off against the Steelers by stopping in any Gold Star location beginning Saturday, Nov. 19, for white cheddar cheese coneys, ways, loaded fries, and more.
CINCINNATI, OH
athleticbusiness.com

NFLPA Sounds Alarm on Safety Issues With Certain Playing Surfaces

The NFL Players Association this week issued a call for the league to improve the playing surfaces at a number of its stadiums, calling for the removal of certain types of turf fields. In a statement, the NFLPA demanded the replacement and ban of all slit film turf, which the...

