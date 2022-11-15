After months of speculation, the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire the Tom Ford brand for $2.3 billion. In a deal that values the Tom Ford brand at $2.8 billion, ELC outbid rival Kering, which was reported earlier this month to be a frontrunner for the company. According to ELC, it expects to fund this transaction through a combination of cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments to the sellers that become due beginning in July 2025. This deal will establish ELC as the sole owner of the Tom Ford brand and...

1 DAY AGO