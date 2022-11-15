Read full article on original website
The fabulous life of billionaire designer Tom Ford, who has designed for Gucci and directed Hollywood movies
Estée Lauder and Tom Ford have inked the luxury industry's biggest deal of 2022 in a $2.8 billion buyout of the American designer's eponymous brand.
Partywear Brand Nervi Launches Capsule Collection for Neiman Marcus
MILAN — After the tie-up with Alberta Ferretti, Neiman Marcus is further expanding its partywear offering with a capsule collection developed by emerging Italian brand Nervi. The high-octane, limited-edition range rich in micro sequins, Swarovski crystals and marabou feathers includes some of the label’s signature eveningwear dresses rendered in colorways exclusive to the retailer and each available in only 30 pieces.More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksInside Sézane's 'French Enough' Dinner in New YorkDiwali in New York Party The mood-boosting options include a wrap dress covered in sequins, a metallic animalier option with ruffles and a series of mini...
Estée Lauder Companies Nabs Tom Ford Brand in $2.8 Billion Deal
After months of speculation, the Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) announced on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire the Tom Ford brand for $2.3 billion. In a deal that values the Tom Ford brand at $2.8 billion, ELC outbid rival Kering, which was reported earlier this month to be a frontrunner for the company. According to ELC, it expects to fund this transaction through a combination of cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments to the sellers that become due beginning in July 2025. This deal will establish ELC as the sole owner of the Tom Ford brand and...
intheknow.com
8 classic handbags to snag while they’re on sale at Nordstrom
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Luckily for fashion lovers, there’s really no bad...
Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In A Burberry Fit
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to give us style goals in a fashionable Burberry look.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Shakira introduces festive collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador
Shakira is adding a Latin flair to the festive period! The Colombian singer has introduced a new collection as Burberry’s latest brand ambassador. The British luxury brand tapped the “Monotonia” singer and Burna Boy as the faces of their campaign, “The Night Before.”. Burberry’s latest ad...
Luxury Gifts Worth The Splurge: Jacquemus, Burberry, Pour Les Femmes, Foreo Skincare & More
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Balling on a budget? Not anymore. This year, we're going all out. We're buying Jacquemus bags for the...
In Style
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.
Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?
PARIS — As Cop27 comes to a close on Friday, government negotiators remain bogged down in technical details and competing geopolitical issues. But the fashion industry was keen to set its own agenda, with a series of announcements from industry players that focused on the important role of using private sector money to channel resources and tackle climate change.
Dior’s Regal Reissue, Tiffany & Co. Teams With Daniel Arsham, Again
LADY’S NIGHT: Dior has reissued the mini Lady Dior handbag carried by Princess Diana at the Met Gala in 1996. That year, the Costume Institute celebrated the work of Christian Dior, and the Princess of Wales attended wearing John Galliano’s first haute couture design for the French fashion house. The updated version of her blue satin bag with rhinestone accessories hit stores this week. Priced at 5,000 euros, it is available in a limited edition of 200 pieces.More from WWDInside the 2022 Guggenheim International GalaDior's Larger-Than-Life Gingerbread Holiday Display at HarrodsInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition Celebration French event organizer...
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Cat Footwear and Nigel Cabourn Collaborate on Boots Designed With a Vintage Military Look
Cat Footwear and British fashion designer Nigel Cabourn have joined forces to deliver a unisex boot collaboration. The Wolverine World Wide-backed company said via statement that the limited-edition collab — which is available now via Catfootwear.com — consists of workwear and military styles inspired by Cabourn and Cat’s “Build Anything Anywhere” and “Can Do” mottos, which both date back to the 1940s. The collection features the Omaha and Utah boots, which Cat explained were named by Cabourn after beaches stormed in on D-Day and inspired by the U.S. Navy and industrial boots worn by soldiers in World War II. The Omaha style,...
Estée Lauder Enters a Huge Fashion Market
The Estée Lauder brand has held a prestigious place in the beauty industry since the 1940s. Lauder and her husband first started making cosmetics in New York City, kicking off the line with just four key products. Two years later, the company's cleansing oil, skin lotion, all-purpose creme, and...
Can Fast Fashion Compete With Entry-level Luxury Brands?
MILAN — When the TikTok account @trendswithtate posted a video commenting on a Massimo Dutti shearling coat that was retailing at $2,000 on the brand’s website, comments and likes soared, reaching almost 50,000 interactions. “I honestly would have never expected my video to blow up,” Tate Morrison, the creator behind the account, told WWD. Commenters on the video were either pointing out that they would never buy a coat that costs so much from a fast-fashion brand, or praising Massimo Dutti for its bold move.More from WWDSavage x Fenty Vol. 4 With Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, Taraji P. Johnson &...
techaiapp.com
Swap Designer Goods at eBay’s Luxury Exchange Pop-Up
In celebration of New York Jewelry Week, eBay opened the doors to the Luxury Exchange pop-up that landed in the heart of Diamond District. Addressing the surging price trend in the designer goods market, eBay offers luxury enthusiasts an opportunity to exchange their lesser-loved pieces for other authentic luxury items that might better suit their collection.
Katie Holmes Goes Chicly Goth in Leather with Mirrored Pumps for Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebration
Katie Holmes brought out her edgier side in New York City while attending Dr. Barbara Sturm’s spa boutique opening celebration. While arriving at Casa Cruz New York in Midtown to celebrate with Sturm and Malcolm Carfrae, the “Alone Together” star wore an all-black leather ensemble. Her attire featured an oversized collared shirt with silver metal buttons, paired with a matching set of trousers. Completing her grungy attire was a black leather handbag with a thin top-handle strap and red lining, creating a monochrome appearance. Delicate gold stud earrings and a red manicure finished Holmes’ outfit.
voguebusiness.com
With new CEO, Textile Exchange looks to accelerate impact
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Textile Exchange founder La Rhea Pepper is stepping down as CEO, effective January 2023, and will be succeeded by Claire Bergkamp, who has been COO since 2020, when she joined the organisation from her longtime post heading sustainability at Stella McCartney.
A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building on Madison Avenue
The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31. Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor...
Kate Wears Catherine Walker, Colombia Sportswear’s Lunar Project, Tiffany Trump Choose Elie Saab
KATE CHOOSES CATHERINE: The British royal family gathered for the first time this weekend since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8. King Charles led the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance along with other members of parliament and the royal household.
