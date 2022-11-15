Yankees Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo To Multi-Year Deal

Anthony Rizzo is returning to the New York Yankees, giving them stability at first base and an early offseason win.

Less than 24 hours after The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the rival Astros were high on the first baseman , Rizzo instead agreed to a multi-year deal to remain a Yankee on Tuesday. Pending a physical, the 33-year-old will get a two-year, $40 million guarantee from New York. According to Rosenthal and YES Network’s Jack Curry , the pact will pay Rizzo $17 million in 2023 and 2024. The contract also comes with a $6 million buyout on a $17 million third-year club option. So Rizzo has the potential to make as much as $51 million over three years.

Rizzo was able to land a multi-year deal after rejecting a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Yankees. Prior to that, he opted out of a deal that would have paid him $16 million next year.

Even before the report about the Astros’ interest, the Yankees stated their desire to re-sign Rizzo. His elite defense and left-handed bat have been welcome additions since a mid-season trade from the Cubs in 2021. The same goes for Rizzo’s leadership.

It also can’t hurt that Rizzo has grown close with Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ top priority this offseason.

Rizzo is already 33 and has dealt with a recurring back issue. But he tied his career-high in homers with 32 in 2022, his first full season at the lefty-friendly Yankee Stadium. He also won’t be hindered by the shift moving forward thanks to MLB’s rule changes.

Rizzo added a .224/.338/.480 slash line and 75 RBI in 2022, as well as two postseason dingers.

With the 2016 World Series champ taken care of and first base addressed, the Yankees can focus on re-signing Judge and other needs. Hal Steinbrenner, speaking at the MLB owners meetings Tuesday, made it clear New York will have the capacity to make multiple moves.

"We have plenty of ability to make (your contract) happen and still have money to make other things happen, too,'' Steinbrenner said he recently told Judge, per The Bergen Record’s Pete Caldera .