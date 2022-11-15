Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Vine homicide, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree intentional homicide after an Oct. 14 shooting. Prosecutors say surveillance video showed Andrew Meneese getting out of a car as it rolled away – the victim found shot and killed in the driver's seat. Police were first called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 women hurt, 1 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday morning, Nov. 17. Two women were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near 46th and Fairmount. Police say a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and was treated for her injuries. She is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting during marijuana buy, man charged
MILWAUKEE - Isaiah Coleman, 18, of Milwaukee, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide after prosecutors say he admitted to fatally shooting a man, 30, during a marijuana buy near 14th and Burleigh on Nov. 11. According to a criminal complaint, police were notified about the victim's death after his...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police report three overnight shootings, one arrest
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is reporting three shootings that happened overnight. According to police, a shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 10:17 p.m. near Hope and 41st. A 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Warren and Hamilton shooting; woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 15 near Warren and Hamilton. It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained a gunshot serious wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
WISN
Driver shot, crashes into Milwaukee creek
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that led to a car crash into a creek. It happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near North 35th Street and Glendale Avenue. A neighbor told WISN 12 News he did not hear any gunshots but did see the car crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 21st and Lloyd, shooter arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 43-year-old man was arrested following a shooter near 21st and Lloyd on the city's north side early Wednesday, Nov. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. – and happened during an argument between the shooter and victim. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man...
CBS 58
Suspect sought in connection to shooting near 49th and Lisbon
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on Nov. 10. Authorities say the armed suspect got into an altercation and shot the victim around 3:35 a.m. near 49th and Lisbon before...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Deondre Alston sentenced; life in prison for fatal Milwaukee stabbing
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Deondre Alston on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to life in prison in connection with a fatal stabbing in Milwaukee in April 2021. A jury found Alston guilty on Oct. 14, 2022 of two charges in this case – first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Waukesha parade killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole
A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman beat man with cribbage board, prosecutors say
RACINE, Wis. - Janice Petri, 60, of Racine, faces multiple charges after prosecutors say she beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board. The charges include physical abuse of an elder person, two counts of felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint,...
Office of Violence Prevention: Reckless driving is 'terrorizing the entire city'
"This behavior is an assault on the public safety and health of this community and so we should include this as a type of violence we would like to curb,” Hamilton said.
Home invasion victim says burglars beat him with a gun before leaving with $70
The homeowner says he emptied his wallet and all the coin jars on his dresser, combining for all the money inside the home. Ultimately, he says the three burglars left with $70.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Life in prison without extended supervision
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision and will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Judge Jennifer Dorow threw the book at Brooks Wednesday, Nov. 16, handing down the maximum sentence, drawing applause from the courtroom filled with victims and their families.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s not the only source in town’: Police in Wisconsin find ‘shocking’ amount of straight fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin found over 15 grams of straight fentanyl during a traffic stop, and described the amount as ‘shocking’. The Kenosha Police Department posted on its Facebook page about recent investigations into fentanyl sources within the city. One of those investigations led to a traffic stop and the eventual recovery of 15.3 grams of straight fentanyl, 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and some THC.
radioplusinfo.com
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 12, responded to at least two separate shootings. Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at an unknown location around 12:30 a.m. Police said a 19-year-old Milwaukee man had life-threatening wounds and was taken to the hospital. The man is in stable...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee driver shot, vehicle goes into creek near 35th and Glendale
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a vehicle ended up in a creek after the driver was shot on the city's north side Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. The shooting happened near 35th and Glendale shortly after 4 p.m. The driver, identified only as a male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WISN
Man, 68, dies in fire in Milwaukee townhouse
MILWAUKEE — A 68-year-old man was killed in a fire Tuesday night near North 61st and Stark streets in Milwaukee. The 911 call was made at about 7:04 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Will Kowalski. There was a report of a trapped person in the two-story townhouse. Firefighters found...
