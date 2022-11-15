Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Goshen man, 30, killed in crash at CR 15 and CR 32
A Goshen man was killed in a crash at County Road 15 and County Road 32. The collision happened around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when a 21-year-old Shipshewana man driving a Chrysler 200 stopped at the intersection, then proceeed into the path of a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 43-year-old Goshen woman.
abc57.com
One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
abc57.com
3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him
NOW: 3-year-old found walking South Bend streets reunited 24 years later with officer who saved him. Twenty-four years after a South Bend Police officer rescued a three-year-old boy found walking in and out of traffic on the northwest side, the two reunited so that the boy, now 27, could thank the officer for what she did.
74-year-old dies in single-car crash near Constantine
A 74-year-old died in a crash near Constantine on Tuesday.
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
WNDU
Tracking road conditions across Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
WNDU
Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74-year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River Road near Quaker Road to a report of a one-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
Times-Union Newspaper
Semi Driver Faces 26 Charges For Saturday's Crash With Bus
Charges have been updated against the suspect in the semi-bus crash on U.S. 30 in Warsaw Saturday that injured 20 teens. According to a news release late Monday night from the Warsaw Police Department, after extensive investigation by the WPD and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following charges have been officially filed on the suspect, Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., as of Monday evening: counts 1 through 4, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; counts 5 through 26, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies.
Fox 59
Driver faces 26 counts in Warsaw bus crash that injured hockey team
A driver faces 26 counts in connection with a crash in Warsaw that injured several hockey players. Driver faces 26 counts in Warsaw bus crash that injured …. A driver faces 26 counts in connection with a crash in Warsaw that injured several hockey players. ‘Pass the Mic’ event coming...
WNDU
Police investigating after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in arm
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself in the arm on Wednesday. According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were dispatched to reports of a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton Street around 7:46 a.m. An initial investigation suggests that a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a gun inside the house.
WNDU
South Bend approves plan to extend emergency services to German Township
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend’s Board of Public Safety held a meeting. First on the agenda, the approval of a new fiscal plan! It will allow city emergency services to serve an annexed area in German Township. The area is about 2.8 acres. “A fiscal...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Car Crashes into Harrison (IN) Township Fire House
Three people were hurt when an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House, 953mnc.com reported. It happened around 8:45 a.m. Sunday on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s...
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
WANE-TV
Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
95.3 MNC
Dog rescued from burning home in Elkhart
A dog was rescued from a burning home in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to a home in the 400 block of East Wolf Avenue to find with fire coming from the front door and smoke billowing from the eves. The fire...
WISH-TV
Semi driver under arrest after school bus crash leaves 16 injured in Warsaw
WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A semi-driver is under arrest for operating while intoxicated after crashing into a school bus, leaving 16 people hurt, according to Warsaw police. The crash happened just after 8 pm on Saturday night on U.S. 30 near Center Street. Warsaw Police said the bus was...
WNDU
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
abc57.com
Riley High School parent says bullying led to Friday incident where gun was brought to school
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- JT Davis-Green saw a concerning message on his son's phone Friday. The message threatened violence, saying a student would "cap" the Riley High School sophomore. "The first thing I thought about was his safety when I heard this kid carries guns," he said. Davis-Green said he sent...
abc57.com
One injured in fire on Wolf Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a fire on Wolf Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to the fire in the 400 block of E. Wolf Ave. at 1:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found a one-story wood frame structure with flames showing...
Comments / 0