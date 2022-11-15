ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

95.3 MNC

Goshen man, 30, killed in crash at CR 15 and CR 32

A Goshen man was killed in a crash at County Road 15 and County Road 32. The collision happened around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, when a 21-year-old Shipshewana man driving a Chrysler 200 stopped at the intersection, then proceeed into the path of a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 43-year-old Goshen woman.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

One dead in crash on County Road 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - One person died in a crash on County Road 15 Wednesday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 7:46 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 15 and County Road 32 for the incident. According to the investigation, a 2012 Chrysler...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crash in Constantine Township kills South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a crash in St. Joseph County, Michigan that killed a 74-year-old South Bend man. Police responded to the area of N. River Road near Quaker Road to a report of a one-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Semi Driver Faces 26 Charges For Saturday's Crash With Bus

Charges have been updated against the suspect in the semi-bus crash on U.S. 30 in Warsaw Saturday that injured 20 teens. According to a news release late Monday night from the Warsaw Police Department, after extensive investigation by the WPD and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following charges have been officially filed on the suspect, Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., as of Monday evening: counts 1 through 4, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; counts 5 through 26, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies.
WARSAW, IN
Fox 59

Driver faces 26 counts in Warsaw bus crash that injured hockey team

A driver faces 26 counts in connection with a crash in Warsaw that injured several hockey players. Driver faces 26 counts in Warsaw bus crash that injured …. A driver faces 26 counts in connection with a crash in Warsaw that injured several hockey players. ‘Pass the Mic’ event coming...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in arm

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself in the arm on Wednesday. According to the Elkhart Police Department, first responders were dispatched to reports of a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of E. Simonton Street around 7:46 a.m. An initial investigation suggests that a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the lower arm with a gun inside the house.
ELKHART, IN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Car Crashes into Harrison (IN) Township Fire House

Three people were hurt when an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House, 953mnc.com reported. It happened around 8:45 a.m. Sunday on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police detain suspects in shooting at Southtown Crossing Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was hospitalized and two men were taken to Fort Wayne Police headquarters for questioning after a shooting late Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart in Southtown Crossing. In the parking lot of the superstore, Fort Wayne Police had an...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Dog rescued from burning home in Elkhart

A dog was rescued from a burning home in Elkhart. Elkhart Fire crews were called, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to a home in the 400 block of East Wolf Avenue to find with fire coming from the front door and smoke billowing from the eves. The fire...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

One injured in fire on Wolf Avenue in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a fire on Wolf Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to the fire in the 400 block of E. Wolf Ave. at 1:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found a one-story wood frame structure with flames showing...
ELKHART, IN

