Charges have been updated against the suspect in the semi-bus crash on U.S. 30 in Warsaw Saturday that injured 20 teens. According to a news release late Monday night from the Warsaw Police Department, after extensive investigation by the WPD and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following charges have been officially filed on the suspect, Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., as of Monday evening: counts 1 through 4, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; counts 5 through 26, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies.

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO