Yardbarker
Clippers reportedly discussing potential trade for Pacers' Myles Turner
The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
Ja Morant makes halfcourt 3-pointer at buzzer to end 1st quarter of Memphis Grizzlies vs Pelicans
Ja Morant played the entire first quarter, so he saved his best moment for the final seconds. With 2.8 seconds left on the clock, Morant took an inbounds pass and buried a 3-pointer from just inside the halfcourt line at the buzzer. The shot gave the Grizzlies a 35-32 lead. Morant had a game-high 16 points in the first quarter.
Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks.
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko on Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin: 'I just feel like he can do everything'
Koloko and Mathurin were teammates in college at The University Of Arizona.
KRQE News 13
Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets
Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets. The Portland Trail Blazers spent Tuesday night getting defensive stops down the stretch to continue their hot start. The Brooklyn Nets spent Tuesday struggling to stop anyone on the Sacramento Kings and wound up with the distinction of becoming the first team to allow at least 150 points this season.
KRQE News 13
Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards
WASHINGTON (AP)Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters.
ESPN
Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting
DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
LaMelo Ball limps off again. Takeaways from the Hornets’ loss to the Indiana Pacers
LaMelo Ball tweaked his left ankle with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in just his third game back.
ESPN
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
KRQE News 13
Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104
TORONTO (AP)O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score...
ESPN
Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons
DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
3 takeaways as the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road
The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 to capture their seventh win of the season on Wednesday night. They improved to 7-6. The Pacers are now over .500 for the first time since February 17, 2021. They were 15-14 at that time. Since then, they have changed coaches, swapped out multiple players, and even re-named their home stadium. Essentially everything has changed for the team in the nearly two years since they last had a winning record — they have looked great to start this season.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live updates
The parallels and connections between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies are why each matchup between the two Western Conference foes should be entertaining. In Zion Williamson and Ja Morant, you have the top two picks from the 2019 NBA Draft. They also played AAU basketball together as South Carolina natives.
Yardbarker
Report: Los Angeles Clippers interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner
Myles Turner has been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers for months. But recently, a different team has been linked to the Indiana Pacers veteran big man. According to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Clippers have interest in Turner as well.
76ers' Joel Embiid, Warriors' Stephen Curry named NBA Players of the Week
Sixers center Joel Embiid and Warriors guard Stephen Curry have been named the NBA’s players of the week, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Embiid was the Eastern Conference winner, while Curry won for the West. Embiid led Philadelphia to a 3-1 record last week, averaging 40.0 points, 11.0...
ESPN
Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan's foot. Bennedict...
Missing Luka Magic: Mavs Fall to Lowly Rockets Without Doncic
Despite Christian Wood and Tim Hardaway Jr. combining for 54 points without Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks fell short against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.
