Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Clippers reportedly discussing potential trade for Pacers' Myles Turner

The LA Clippers have about one-and-a-half playable big men on their roster right now, and they could be looking to address that issue. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is reporting this week that the Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. A popular trade candidate, Turner will be a free agent after the season.
KRQE News 13

Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets

Blazers look to continue proving themselves vs. Nets. The Portland Trail Blazers spent Tuesday night getting defensive stops down the stretch to continue their hot start. The Brooklyn Nets spent Tuesday struggling to stop anyone on the Sacramento Kings and wound up with the distinction of becoming the first team to allow at least 150 points this season.
PORTLAND, OR
KRQE News 13

Gilgeous-Alexander nets 42, hits winner as OKC beats Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP)Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN
KRQE News 13

Anunoby has season-high 32 points, Raptors beat Heat 112-104

TORONTO (AP)O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami 112-104 on Wednesday night, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three. Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score...
WASHINGTON STATE
ESPN

Blanton, Boucher lead short-handed Raptors past Pistons

DETROIT -- — Dalano Banton scored a career-high 27 points and Chris Boucher added 20 as the short-handed Toronto Raptors snapped a three-game losing streak with a 115-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. “I got a lot of reps in the summer, playing for Team Canada...
DETROIT, MI
AllPacers

3 takeaways as the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets on the road

The Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-113 to capture their seventh win of the season on Wednesday night. They improved to 7-6. The Pacers are now over .500 for the first time since February 17, 2021. They were 15-14 at that time. Since then, they have changed coaches, swapped out multiple players, and even re-named their home stadium. Essentially everything has changed for the team in the nearly two years since they last had a winning record — they have looked great to start this season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Haliburton, Pacers beat Hornets; Ball re-injures ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Charlotte 125-113 on Wednesday on night in which Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan's foot. Bennedict...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

