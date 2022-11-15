Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
tennismajors.com
Nadal on Djokovic playing the Australian Open: “That’s the best news possible”
Rafael Nadal said he welcomed the news that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to play in next year’s Australian Open. The Serb had been handed a three-year visa ban after he was eventually sent home from Melbourne in January over his refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19. But a...
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
thecomeback.com
Major Novak Djokovic decision made in Australia
Australia will reportedly overturn Novak Djokovic’s visa ban. The country issued a three-year ban to the tennis star earlier this year in January. Novak earned the ban and deportation from Australia in January. The country deemed him a public health risk because of his anti-vaccine views and lack of vaccination against COVID-19.
atptour.com
Djokovic Seals SF Spot In Turin
Novak Djokovic stepped up his quest for a record-equalling sixth Nitto ATP Finals crown Wednesday when he defeated Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals in Turin. The Serbian, who overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening Red Group match, soaked up Rublev’s powerful forehand during the first set, demonstrating great agility to hang in points in the quick indoor conditions to frustrate the sixth seed.
CBS Sports
Novak Djokovic will be granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
After missing the 2022 Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will be able to participate in 2023. Djokovic will be granted a visa to enter the country, the Australian government confirmed on Wednesday. Australian immigration minister Andrew Giles has chosen to overturn the decision...
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe on Wednesday responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Fritz beats Auger-Aliassime, faces Djokovic in semifinals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 on Thursday at the year-end tournament. The American will face five-time champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The match went with serve until the final...
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas, Medvedev Meet Again In Turin
After Rafael Nadal became the first man to be eliminated from semi-final contention at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, Wednesday's action will see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev playing to avoid the same fate. An evening defeat for either man would deal a major dent in his hopes to progress...
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic again breaks own earnings record as he passes $160 million mark
Novak Djokovic has broken his own career prize money record for the second time as he passes the $160 million milestone. The 21-time Grand Slam champion already broke the record on two previous occasions, being the only player in either ATP or WTA history to pass $140 million and then $150 million.
Yardbarker
"I'd pick Djokovic over Alcaraz" - Ruud on picking player to "save his life"
Casper Ruud was asked an interesting question in Turin pertaining to who the best indoor player is and he selected Novak Djokovic over Carlos Alcaraz. The ATP Finals semi-finals will include Casper Ruud, who has a chance to advance to the final and compete for his first indoor championship. Although he acknowledged prior to the competition that he does not feel at ease indoors, he was able to compete with the best on it because of his preparation and determination.
tennisuptodate.com
Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react
Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm ecstatic actually, I think it's a great move" - Patrick McEnroe on Novak Djokovic being allowed to compete at next year's Australian Open
Patrick McEnroe has welcomed the decision to overturn Novak Djokovic's Australian visa ban and subsequent inclusion in the 2023 Australian Open. As has been widely reported this week, the nine-time Australian Open champion will be back at his most successful Major after the Australian government decided to overturn his three-year visa ban.
tennismajors.com
Fast courts at ATP Finals in Turin don’t just favour big servers, says Taylor Fritz
After five-days of serve-centric tennis at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, the general assessment from viewers is that the conditions favor big servers. American Taylor Fritz, who dropped just 17 points on serve during his three-set triumph over Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday evening in Turin, says it swings both ways.
atptour.com
Tsitsipas, Rublev Square Off For Turin SF Spot
Djokovic bids to complete 3-0 Red Group campaign vs. Medvedev. The final day of round-robin play at the Nitto ATP Finals will see a winner-takes-all match in the singles Red Group, while three doubles teams vie for one remaining semi-final spot in the Green Group on Friday in Turin. Stefanos...
tennismajors.com
“All the hard work pays off” – No 1 Alcaraz proud to make history as he sets sights on 100 percent health in 2023
Several years ago, if you had pooled a thousand tennis journalists about the chances of a teenager finishing an ATP season as the No 1 player, most would have called you crazy. Today in Turin, as 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz lofted and then kissed his year-end No 1 trophy while cameras clicked and fans cheered, crazy has come true.
Nadal out of ATP Finals after loss; Ruud through to semis
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s error-strewn performance on Tuesday saw him eliminated from the ATP Finals, missing out once again on adding one of the few major trophies still missing from his glittering list of titles. The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight group-stage defeats in Turin. That result coupled with a victory for third-seeded Casper Ruud over Taylor Fritz in the later match meant a swift exit for Nadal. Ruud became the first player to book a spot in the semifinals. It also meant that Carlos Alcaraz is guaranteed to end the year ranked No. 1 and the Spanish player will travel to Turin to attend a special ceremony on Wednesday.
Comments / 0