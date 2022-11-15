Casper Ruud was asked an interesting question in Turin pertaining to who the best indoor player is and he selected Novak Djokovic over Carlos Alcaraz. The ATP Finals semi-finals will include Casper Ruud, who has a chance to advance to the final and compete for his first indoor championship. Although he acknowledged prior to the competition that he does not feel at ease indoors, he was able to compete with the best on it because of his preparation and determination.

14 HOURS AGO