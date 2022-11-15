Read full article on original website
SIU holding Thanks ‘Giving Back’ Food Drive
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Southern Illinois University is holding a Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive. Donations will be accepted on Tuesday, November 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will help stock the shelves of the Saluki Food Pantry, which has served more than...
Turkey frying safety tips
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Turkey fryer mishaps are one of the leading causes of Thanksgiving cooking fires. Avoid using deep-fat turkey fryers. If you decide to use a turkey fryer, the Carbondale Fire Department offers these safety tips:. Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance...
No trash pick up on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Jackson
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Thursday, November 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Residents whose garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, will instead be picked up on Monday, November 28. Then, Monday and Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday, November 29.
Another chilly day, followed by warmer weather next week
Our chilly stretch of days continued on Saturday. 13° was the low temperature in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning, breaking the previous record of 20° set back in 2000. We may break some more records on Saturday night. Our forecast low of 15° for Cape Girardeau would shatter Sunday’s record of 19° (1968).
Carbondale man sentenced to 7.5 years for unlawful use of weapons by a felon
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man was sentenced to 7.5 years for an unlawful use of weapons by a felon charge. Tyree McQueen-Johnson, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced after pleading guilty in Jackson County to the charge of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.
SEMO football earns OVC automatic bid to FCS Playoffs with rout of Murray State
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With a 52-22 victory over Murray State on Saturday, the Southeast Missouri State football team clinched a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title, and after a coin flip, the team earned the conference’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. If the Redhawks...
