Cape Girardeau, MO

SIU holding Thanks ‘Giving Back’ Food Drive

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Southern Illinois University is holding a Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive. Donations will be accepted on Tuesday, November 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food drive will help stock the shelves of the Saluki Food Pantry, which has served more than...
CARBONDALE, IL
Turkey frying safety tips

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Turkey fryer mishaps are one of the leading causes of Thanksgiving cooking fires. Avoid using deep-fat turkey fryers. If you decide to use a turkey fryer, the Carbondale Fire Department offers these safety tips:. Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance...
CARBONDALE, IL
No trash pick up on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Thursday, November 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Residents whose garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, will instead be picked up on Monday, November 28. Then, Monday and Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday, November 29.
JACKSON, MO
Another chilly day, followed by warmer weather next week

Our chilly stretch of days continued on Saturday. 13° was the low temperature in Cape Girardeau on Saturday morning, breaking the previous record of 20° set back in 2000. We may break some more records on Saturday night. Our forecast low of 15° for Cape Girardeau would shatter Sunday’s record of 19° (1968).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

