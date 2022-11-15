JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The city of Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Thursday, November 24 and 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Residents whose garbage would normally be collected on Thursday or Friday, will instead be picked up on Monday, November 28. Then, Monday and Tuesday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday, November 29.

JACKSON, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO