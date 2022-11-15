ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Rabid Cat Attacks Mount Holly Resident

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Mount Holly resident was bitten and scratched by a rabid cat, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care Enforcement. Officers say they got a call about the cat Tuesday night from a resident on Fairview Drive. Officers captured the cat, and sent it to a state lab, where it tested positive for rabies. Officers then notified the resident and canvassed neighbors to make sure pets were up to date on vaccinations.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte Knights give out turkeys to area non-profits for ninth year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights delivered dozens of turkeys to area non-profits, just in time for Thanksgiving. This is the ninth year that the entire Charlotte Knights family, complete with Homer the Dragon, came together to deliver the turkey and the trimmings to local organizations around Charlotte that are helping those in their time of need.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Pilot program for downtown parking to begin soon in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a new parking pattern coming to downtown Salisbury designed to make it easier for folks to find parking spots. A new pilot program approved this week by the Salisbury City Council will allow workers in downtown businesses and residents to lease parking spots in parking lots near Main and Innes streets.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

'We're extremely proud' | Union County K9 recovers critical evidence following vehicle pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County K9 is getting credit for recovering critical evidence after a vehicle pursuit. Deputies say two suspects ended up running away from police. Sheriff's deputy Harlow and K9 Zander were called into the area of Indian Trail to look for evidence. That's when deputies said Zander found a bookbag with clothing and a firearm inside. Officials say the suspects tossed the bag when they tried running from the vehicle.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

U.S. Marshals offering up to $10k reward for info on Conover murder suspect

CONOVER, NC

