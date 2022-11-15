Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KSLTV
‘Pretty shocking’: Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI, Utah — A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for non-smoking lung cancer. “The oncologist explained that it had metastasized,” Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. “So it had gone from my lungs to my brain.”
KSLTV
Wednesday’s Child: Angel wants to be a big brother for a new family
WEST JORDAN, Utah — It doesn’t matter if it’s shooting hoops or throwing a baseball, 12-year-old Angel loves being active. “I like to play sports at school, mostly basketball,” Angel said. Sports are an escape for Angel, who has lived in foster care for nearly two...
KSLTV
Students caught in house fire in Provo
PROVO, Utah — Following a fire in Salt Lake City just hours before on Thursday morning, five minutes from BYU campus in the area of 200 North, 800 East, there is yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home. Sophi Cook was inside...
KSLTV
Allegiant introduces flight from Provo to Nashville
PROVO, Utah — Allegiant Travel Company announced a new service to Nashville from Provo Wednesday after marking the official start of base operations at Provo Airport. One-way fares for the route — which starts Feb. 15, 2023 — are currently being offered for as low as $59, read a press release from the airline.
KSLTV
Local scholarship supports BYU cheerleader so she can keep cheering
SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to the right timing and a generous donor, a female Brigham Young University student-athlete says she’s still got her pom poms out going strong. Makenzie Roberts has been cheering for years. “I’ve been four years in college and four years in high school,...
KSLTV
‘Shucked’ heading to Broadway after Utah premiere
SALT LAKE CITY — After a successful world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, the production “Shucked” is headed to Broadway. Utah audiences saw the musical first. Now, it’s scheduled for a run in the Big Apple, starting in 2023. The original creative...
KSLTV
Residents displaced after 2-alarm fires in SLC, Provo
PROVO, Utah — It was a busy night for firefighters across the Wasatch Front as crews responded to fires at homes in Salt Lake City and Provo, along with a third blaze in Santaquin. 2-alarm Provo house fire. Battalion Chief Tommy Torgersen with Provo Fire & Rescue said four...
KSLTV
Businesses set to reopen in Sugar House after massive fire forced them to close
SALT LAKE CITY — Local businesses have gotten the clearance to reopen after a massive apartment complex under construction in Sugar House went up in flames. Wednesday is a grand opening of sorts for Cubby’s in Sugar House. “We are opening tomorrow, so we are excited to finally...
KSLTV
New numbers show Utahns are driving faster than ever before
SANDY, Utah — Is it a dangerous “new normal” on the roads? Speeding is such an issue in parts of Utah, some cities have even started “slow down” campaigns. Speeding in school zones in Sandy is up nearly 30% this year and that’s just the beginning of what appears to be a reckless new trend on the roads.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Received a package delivery text? Scammers are luring Utahns with fake tracking alerts
HEBER CITY, Utah — Utahns are getting targeted by scammers sending out fake delivery notices. The alerts, made to look as though they have been sent by UPS, Fedex, Amazon, the postal service, and others, are designed to trick recipients into giving personal information or to install malware on their devices.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police say suspicious object at U of U Hospital not a threat
UPDATE: Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that the bomb threat made towards the University of Utah Hospital did not pose any threat. In a release Tuesday night SLCPD said a backpack was found at the hospital inside the medical center at 50 N., Medical Drive in Salt Lake City. A bomb-sniffing dog “alerted” to the pack and that indicated it was a possible hazard. A police hazard device team was called to investigate.
KSLTV
Utah teen dies from injuries after being hit by car in Centerville
MURRAY, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries, according to her family, after she was struck by a car in a Centerville crosswalk last week. The crash occurred at 2025 N. Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Police said the teen was crossing Centerville’s Main Street...
KSLTV
Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race
DRAPER, Utah — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
KSLTV
Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years
SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café, is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. It brings in customers from near and far, including...
KSLTV
Incident management hit on side of I-15 during Crash Responder Safety Week
MURRAY, Utah — Nationally, over the last three years from 2019 to 2021, there have been 155 fatal struck-by incidents. Utah Highway Patrol and others are urging drivers to give them space on the roads when stopped. The Move Over Law in Utah says vehicles coming up on a...
KSLTV
Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia
ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho’s alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis’ description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
KSLTV
Family mourns loss of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy killed by cement truck
Investigators said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, a cement truck heading southbound on Redwood Road hit Baker’s car as he was eastbound on Mountain View Corridor. “The only thing we know is somehow there wasn’t enough time for him to stop at the light,” Cami Beacham, Baker’s sister-in-law, said.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: A Look Back on Election Day
This week on Sunday Edition, we look back on election day. Doug sits down with Boyd Matheson of Inside Sources to look at the results of Utah’s biggest races and how things are shaking out in the closest races across the country. Sherrie Swensen, Salt Lake County Clerk, discusses voter turnout in her county as she wraps up overseeing her final election. She takes a look back at how elections have changed over the years. We also look at the latest scores from the Dignity Index which evaluates the messages used by the candidates in the race- this time scoring their victory and concession messages. Plus, a look at what’s next for the Dignity Index.
KSLTV
Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital, others get in fight, gun drawn
ROY, Utah — Some tense and heated moments on a very busy street in Roy after a fight breaks out and a gun is pulled following a chain-reaction crash Wednesday afternoon. According to Stuart Hackworth, public information officer for the Roy Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 S. 1900 West just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
KSLTV
Car drives into Roy business, no major injuries, police say
ROY, Utah — One person is hurt after a car drove into a building Tuesday afternoon, according to Roy Police. At approximately 12:55 p.m., Roy Police responded to a white SUV driving into the Joys Too Salon at 1930 W 4800 S. Police told KSL an elderly woman was...
