KSLTV

Students caught in house fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Following a fire in Salt Lake City just hours before on Thursday morning, five minutes from BYU campus in the area of 200 North, 800 East, there is yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home. Sophi Cook was inside...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Allegiant introduces flight from Provo to Nashville

PROVO, Utah — Allegiant Travel Company announced a new service to Nashville from Provo Wednesday after marking the official start of base operations at Provo Airport. One-way fares for the route — which starts Feb. 15, 2023 — are currently being offered for as low as $59, read a press release from the airline.
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Local scholarship supports BYU cheerleader so she can keep cheering

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanks to the right timing and a generous donor, a female Brigham Young University student-athlete says she’s still got her pom poms out going strong. Makenzie Roberts has been cheering for years. “I’ve been four years in college and four years in high school,...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

‘Shucked’ heading to Broadway after Utah premiere

SALT LAKE CITY — After a successful world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company in Salt Lake City, the production “Shucked” is headed to Broadway. Utah audiences saw the musical first. Now, it’s scheduled for a run in the Big Apple, starting in 2023. The original creative...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Residents displaced after 2-alarm fires in SLC, Provo

PROVO, Utah — It was a busy night for firefighters across the Wasatch Front as crews responded to fires at homes in Salt Lake City and Provo, along with a third blaze in Santaquin. 2-alarm Provo house fire. Battalion Chief Tommy Torgersen with Provo Fire & Rescue said four...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

New numbers show Utahns are driving faster than ever before

SANDY, Utah — Is it a dangerous “new normal” on the roads? Speeding is such an issue in parts of Utah, some cities have even started “slow down” campaigns. Speeding in school zones in Sandy is up nearly 30% this year and that’s just the beginning of what appears to be a reckless new trend on the roads.
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Police say suspicious object at U of U Hospital not a threat

UPDATE: Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed that the bomb threat made towards the University of Utah Hospital did not pose any threat. In a release Tuesday night SLCPD said a backpack was found at the hospital inside the medical center at 50 N., Medical Drive in Salt Lake City. A bomb-sniffing dog “alerted” to the pack and that indicated it was a possible hazard. A police hazard device team was called to investigate.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race

DRAPER, Utah — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Les Madeleines bakery closing after 19 years

SALT LAKE CITY — After 19 years in business, Les Madeleines, a popular French bakery and café, is closing down. The bakery got a lot of attention for its Kouign Amann, a pastry from the Brittany region of France. It brings in customers from near and far, including...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Recent BYU-Idaho grad killed in stabbing in Georgia

ROME, Ga. — A Brigham Young University-Idaho alum was stabbed to death in Rome, Georgia, over the weekend. Aaron William Davis, 21, of Cumming, Georgia, was found with multiple stab wounds, and was carrying a university identification card, according to an article by the Rome News-Tribune. BYU-Idaho’s alumni office confirmed that a student matching Davis’ description and hometown graduated from the university in July.
ROME, GA
KSLTV

Sunday Edition: A Look Back on Election Day

This week on Sunday Edition, we look back on election day. Doug sits down with Boyd Matheson of Inside Sources to look at the results of Utah’s biggest races and how things are shaking out in the closest races across the country. Sherrie Swensen, Salt Lake County Clerk, discusses voter turnout in her county as she wraps up overseeing her final election. She takes a look back at how elections have changed over the years. We also look at the latest scores from the Dignity Index which evaluates the messages used by the candidates in the race- this time scoring their victory and concession messages. Plus, a look at what’s next for the Dignity Index.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Multi-vehicle crash sends 2 to hospital, others get in fight, gun drawn

ROY, Utah — Some tense and heated moments on a very busy street in Roy after a fight breaks out and a gun is pulled following a chain-reaction crash Wednesday afternoon. According to Stuart Hackworth, public information officer for the Roy Police Department, officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 S. 1900 West just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
ROY, UT
KSLTV

Car drives into Roy business, no major injuries, police say

ROY, Utah — One person is hurt after a car drove into a building Tuesday afternoon, according to Roy Police. At approximately 12:55 p.m., Roy Police responded to a white SUV driving into the Joys Too Salon at 1930 W 4800 S. Police told KSL an elderly woman was...
ROY, UT

