Saint Louis, MO

NBC Chicago

Where Things Stand Between Marian Hossa, Blackhawks About Future Role

Where things stand between Hossa, Hawks about future role originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Marian Hossa stepped away from hockey in 2017 due to a progressive skin disorder, the Blackhawks eventually traded his contract to the Arizona Coyotes for salary cap reasons. Hossa only approved of the trade because he was promised by the Blackhawks that he would be re-signed when it expired.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Have the Assets to Acquire Sharks’ Erik Karlsson

Last month (Oct. 27), NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the San Jose Sharks are open to hearing offers for just about every player on their roster besides Tomas Hertl. That naturally has since made the Sharks one of the most-talked-about teams in the rumor mill, and general manager (GM) Mike Grier has now added more fuel to the fire. On Tuesday (Nov. 16), Grier confirmed to NHL.com’s Nicholas Cotsonika that he will be listening to any trade offers for star defenseman Erik Karlsson . In my opinion, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman should take advantage of this and make a push to acquire him.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Kirby Dach Is Fulfilling His Potential with the Canadiens

Back in August, I wrote that Kirby Dach would benefit from getting a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens following the trade with the Chicago Blackhawks that sent shockwaves through the Bell Centre on opening night of the 2022 NHL Draft. So far, he’s proving me right. He’s also making his general manager, Kent Hughes, look like a genius for pulling off a deal that was initially met with some skepticism, especially since he had to move fan favourite Alexander Romanov to get it done.
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 11/14/22

The St. Louis Blues have turned an eight-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak and now own a record of 5-8-0 with 10 points. Their impressive 3-2 victory over the conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 12 could prove to be the catalyst this team needs to propel them up the standings. In earning his fifth victory of the season, goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 33 shots faced, 22 of which came in the third period. The Blues’ goals were scored by Brandon Saad (2), Ivan Barbashev (2), and Ryan O’Reilly (3), while O’Reilly also recorded his first assist on the year. Assists were also given to Calle Rosen (2), Brayden Schenn (9), Josh Leivo (2), and Niko Mikkola (1).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Rookie Kochetkov gets 1st shutout, Canes beat Blackhawks 3-0

CHICAGO -- — Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday night. Jordan Martinook and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist for Carolina (10-5-1). Andrei Svechnikov scored his team-leading 12th goal, and Brent Burns had two assists.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Sharks host the Red Wings on 3-game win streak

Detroit Red Wings (7-5-3, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Detroit Red Wings as winners of three straight games. San Jose has a 5-9-3 record overall and a 1-5-3 record on its home...
DETROIT, MI

