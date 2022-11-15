Read full article on original website
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center has issued a preseaon update on snow conditions in southwestern Montana. The snow is starting to pile up and triggering an avalanche is very much a possibility today and through the weekend. Storm totals since Monday are around two feet near West Yellowstone and Cooke City, and around a foot near Bozeman and Big Sky. Strong winds from both the east and west have blown this new snow into deep, cohesive drifts that could avalanche today. Look for and avoid these wind drifts, as they are where you’re most likely to trigger a slide.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The views at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone National Park don't get better than this. Park rangers are sharing the snow scapes you will see on the way there. They say the conditions in Mammoth Hot Springs are snowy and icy, but very beautiful. They advise,...
