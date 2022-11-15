ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Justice Forward to extend services to Fort Bend County specialty courts

Devon Anderson, CEO and president of Justice Forward, is joined by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton at a Nov. 14 press conference. (Courtesy Whitney Radley) Houston-based justice reform nonprofit Justice Forward will fund essential services for three specialty courts in Fort Bend County in support of individuals with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues, officials announced at a press conference Nov. 14.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Requests Public s Assistance with Ide

Please help Detective D. Brown #213 identify this vehicle that has been used in theft cases. The vehicle appears to be a black Chevy Cruze with damage to the front passenger fender. The vehicle is also missing the front passenger side hub cap. If anyone has information please contact Detective...
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default

Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
waste360.com

Construction Begins for Southern Impoundment Cleanup at San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site

Construction for the final remedy has begun for part of the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site in Harris County, Texas, just east of Houston. The work involves excavation and off-site disposal of dioxin-containing wastes from the portion of the site known as the Southern Impoundment, an area of about 20 acres on a small peninsula extending just south of Interstate 10.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy