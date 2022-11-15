Read full article on original website
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Tomball City Council amends pickleball court reservation policy
At its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 4-1 to amend its pickleball reservation policy. (Community Impact staff) In a 4-1 vote at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council approved an amendment to its sports courts reservation policy to limit pickleball court reservations to 11 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday.
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes...
Justice Forward to extend services to Fort Bend County specialty courts
Devon Anderson, CEO and president of Justice Forward, is joined by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton at a Nov. 14 press conference. (Courtesy Whitney Radley) Houston-based justice reform nonprofit Justice Forward will fund essential services for three specialty courts in Fort Bend County in support of individuals with substance abuse disorders and mental health issues, officials announced at a press conference Nov. 14.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Sugar Land signs contract for First Colony Trail construction
The First Colony Trail Project is intended to create a connected trail network within the First Colony area. (Courtesy Pexels) After nine years and a revision of scope, the First Colony Trail and Pedestrian Bridges Project has construction in sight. Sugar Land City Council authorized a $3.3 million contract with...
Volunteer guide: 21 ways to get involved in Cy-Fair community in 2022-23
Cy-Hope is a local nonprofit with a mission to make life better for kids in Cy-Fair. (Courtesy Cy-Hope) For those looking to help out in The Woodlands community, there are several local nonprofit groups and organizations that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is noncomprehensive. Volunteer requirements:. APP:...
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Requests Public s Assistance with Ide
Please help Detective D. Brown #213 identify this vehicle that has been used in theft cases. The vehicle appears to be a black Chevy Cruze with damage to the front passenger fender. The vehicle is also missing the front passenger side hub cap. If anyone has information please contact Detective...
Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default
Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
KBTX.com
Houston man arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - An off-duty lawman who spotted a stolen vehicle with fraudulent tags is what led to the arrest of a suspected catalytic converter thief. Just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, the off-duty officer spotted the car in the area of Highway 6 and University Drive and alerted a Brazos County deputy.
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
HISD student arrested after ongoing conflict between Hispanic & Afghan classmates at Wisdom HS
An Afghan student was brutally attacked nearly two miles from Wisdom High School. HISD cops believe this was a hate crime after an ongoing "conflict" with Hispanic classmates.
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
Harris County district attorney launches investigation into reported election issues
"Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy," Kim Ogg said. She called on the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation.
waste360.com
Construction Begins for Southern Impoundment Cleanup at San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund Site
Construction for the final remedy has begun for part of the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site in Harris County, Texas, just east of Houston. The work involves excavation and off-site disposal of dioxin-containing wastes from the portion of the site known as the Southern Impoundment, an area of about 20 acres on a small peninsula extending just south of Interstate 10.
HCSO: Parents of 7-year-old Spring boy found dead in washing machine arrested
SPRING, Texas — The adoptive parents of a 7-year-old boy who was found dead in a washing machine in their Spring home have been arrested, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Jermaine Thomas, 42, and Tiffany Thomas, 35, were arrested after the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
Click2Houston.com
Special needs man will likely need walker for rest of life after caretaker at group home allegedly shot him over piece of chicken
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway at a southwest Houston group home after a man with special needs said he was shot by someone who was supposed to be his caretaker -- apparently over barbecue chicken. Police said it happened in September on Landsbury Drive near Stancliff Road. Derrick...
Windsong Intermediate in Friendswood ISD passes state random intruder detection audit
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the audits at schools across the state to ensure the security of educational facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) Windsong Intermediate School passed Friendswood ISD’s second random intruder detection audit conducted by the state. JT Patton, the district’s executive director of safety and operations, updated the FISD board...
Late openings, lack of paper and bad communication, Harris County leaders hear about election issues
Harris County leaders still don't know the extent of what went wrong during Election Day, although they're making suggestions on improving future polls.
Governor Abbott reacts to Harris County election problems in Katy and many other locations
AUSTIN (Covering Katy News) - Harris County voters in Katy and numerous other locations had trouble casting ballots on Tuesday, and now Governor Abbott is calling for an investigation.
