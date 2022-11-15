ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Breaking down how much of an electric rate hike each Maine region faces in 2023

HALLOWELL, Maine — Every Mainer who gets their electricity from one of the state’s two major distributors should see a significant increase in their monthly bills in 2023. After a 10-minute Tuesday virtual meeting, where Versant customers in the Bangor Hydro district learned they would face an average 21% spike in their monthly bill, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved more proposals Wednesday.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever

While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine

The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Power Customers To See Mammoth Rate Increase

For the second year in a row, most CMP customers will be facing a very noticeable rate increase. According to the KJ, the new Central Maine Power “standard offer” supply rates for residential and for small business customers will increase by just under 50%. The new rates, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will increase the rate from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to a whopping 17.6 cents per kilowatt hour!
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers will get less heating aid this winter

(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers to see electric rate hikes continue for 2023

HALLOWELL, Maine — Mainers will see another increase in their electric bills next year, in a move the state had expected for months. The Maine Public Utilities Commission met for 10 minutes Tuesday, accepting bids from undisclosed power suppliers that will send electricity to Versant customers in its Bangor Hydro District, which covers some of the most inhabited parts of eastern and northern Maine.
MAINE STATE
buffalonynews.net

Wolfden's Pickett Mt Strategic Metal Project in Maine Gains Local Support

Two Proximal Towns Vote in Favor of the Project and Hosting the Potential Infrastructure. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on local support for its wholly-owned high-grade polymetallic (Cu-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag) Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine in advance of Wolfden filing a rezoning application with the State to allow for the development of a state-of-the-art modern underground mining operation.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Get ready to pay more for power in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that will raise electricity rates for most Mainers in 2023. The bid approved on Wednesday will increase bills for average residential CMP customers by roughly $32 per month. That's a...
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine

For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
LIMESTONE, ME
NECN

Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains

Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
MAINE STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project

Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
themainewire.com

Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine

The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Public advocate negotiates better rates for Summit Natural Gas customers

When Summit Natural Gas requested a significant distribution rate increase last March, it was heavily criticized by customers, and by Maine's Office of the Public Advocate. The increase could have tripled Summit's rates over seven years. But Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood said he has negotiated a much better deal.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand

(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
MAINE STATE

