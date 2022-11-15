Read full article on original website
Breaking down how much of an electric rate hike each Maine region faces in 2023
HALLOWELL, Maine — Every Mainer who gets their electricity from one of the state’s two major distributors should see a significant increase in their monthly bills in 2023. After a 10-minute Tuesday virtual meeting, where Versant customers in the Bangor Hydro district learned they would face an average 21% spike in their monthly bill, the Maine Public Utilities Commission approved more proposals Wednesday.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Discovery of Rare Minerals Could Change Maine’s Aroostook County Forever
While politics and election results have dominated the news cycle over the past several weeks, a scientific discovery in northern Maine could have a far-reaching effect on people's lives in Aroostook County. According to USGS.gov, rare and critical minerals have been discovered in remote areas of the county that could lead to a future that looks very different from the present.
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
Central Maine Power Customers To See Mammoth Rate Increase
For the second year in a row, most CMP customers will be facing a very noticeable rate increase. According to the KJ, the new Central Maine Power “standard offer” supply rates for residential and for small business customers will increase by just under 50%. The new rates, which will go into effect on January 1st, 2023, will increase the rate from just under 12 cents per kilowatt hour to a whopping 17.6 cents per kilowatt hour!
WGME
Mainers will get less heating aid this winter
(BDN) -- Nothing seemed unusual or urgent about the phone call requesting heating oil assistance, until just before an Aroostook County Action Program staff member hung up with the senior caller. “She said, ‘Oh it will be so nice to have fuel in our tank. We haven’t had any since...
Mainers to see electric rate hikes continue for 2023
HALLOWELL, Maine — Mainers will see another increase in their electric bills next year, in a move the state had expected for months. The Maine Public Utilities Commission met for 10 minutes Tuesday, accepting bids from undisclosed power suppliers that will send electricity to Versant customers in its Bangor Hydro District, which covers some of the most inhabited parts of eastern and northern Maine.
buffalonynews.net
Wolfden's Pickett Mt Strategic Metal Project in Maine Gains Local Support
Two Proximal Towns Vote in Favor of the Project and Hosting the Potential Infrastructure. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on local support for its wholly-owned high-grade polymetallic (Cu-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag) Pickett Mt. Project in Northern Maine in advance of Wolfden filing a rezoning application with the State to allow for the development of a state-of-the-art modern underground mining operation.
WMTW
Get ready to pay more for power in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission has approved standard offer bids for Central Maine Power and Versant that will raise electricity rates for most Mainers in 2023. The bid approved on Wednesday will increase bills for average residential CMP customers by roughly $32 per month. That's a...
Peek Inside the Massive Cold War-era Missile Base in Northern Maine
For many years, one of the most unique properties for sale in Maine was a decommissioned military base in the small town of Limestone. The base was constructed in the late-1950's during the height of worry about a potential h-bomb attack. The missile defense base had a short shelf life and after the days of its usefulness went by, it became a relic that likely would sit abandoned.
NECN
Parts of Maine Get Plenty of Snow, Good News for Ski Mountains
Areas of northern Maine were expected to receive as much as nine inches of snow through the day Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. A winter storm warning for northern Aroostook, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. (See all weather alerts in your area here.) "It’s pretty cold...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Longroad Energy starts construction on Maine’s largest solar project
Renewable energy developer Longroad Energy has financed and commenced construction of the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The approximately $200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. “We...
themainewire.com
Heating Oil Price Hits Record High in Maine
The cost for a gallon of heating oil in Maine has hit a record high. Mainers should expect to pay an average of $5.71 per gallon for number two heating oil and $7.07 per gallon of kerosene, according to Gov. Janet Mills‘ energy office. That’s the highest price in...
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
mainepublic.org
Public advocate negotiates better rates for Summit Natural Gas customers
When Summit Natural Gas requested a significant distribution rate increase last March, it was heavily criticized by customers, and by Maine's Office of the Public Advocate. The increase could have tripled Summit's rates over seven years. But Maine Public Advocate Bill Harwood said he has negotiated a much better deal.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
WMTW
Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages
Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
Maine sawmill featured in governor's race to expand
(The Center Square) – A Maine saw mill that was a flash point between incumbent Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican rival Paul LePage, over claims it would be shut down, has now announced plans to dramatically expand its operations. Sappi North America announced last Thursday, it has approved a $418 million capital project to convert the paper operations at the Somerset Mill in Skowhegan, which employs about 700 workers. The company says the move is aimed at expanding its portfolio of packaging and specialty...
Central Maine Snowfall Totals Map Released Ahead of Wednesday Storm
I didn't want to open this article by talking about my upcoming (like NEXT week!) Caribbean vacation, but I can't help at be a little grateful that I'll be leaving the cold and barren wasteland of Maine for a much warmer and tropical climate. Okay, Maine isn't a barren wasteland,...
