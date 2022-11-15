On this day, November 17, 1991, in Frankfurt, Pete Sampras beat Jim Courier in the final (3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4) to claim his first title at the Masters Cup. For the young American, who had lost his US Open crown two months before – to the same man – it was a relief to win such an important title after a hard season. It was also the first of five titles claimed by the future world No 1 at the year-end Masters Cup, which would be a record at the time (eventually broken by Roger Federer in 2011).

18 HOURS AGO