Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Felix Auger-Aliassime achieves rare Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic first
Felix Auger-Aliassime just made incredible tennis history. By taking down Rafael Nadal in group play in the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals, he became just the first person born after 2000 ever to defeat the holy tennis triumvirate of Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, per TENNIS Magazine. It’s unlikely that...
Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime
Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
tennismajors.com
Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin
Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Watch Novak Djokovic's son Stefan hit an amazing backhand winner against Goran Ivanisevic in practice session
World No.8 Novak Djokovic has been entertaining the tennis world for more than a decade and now his son Stefan appears to be setting the groundwork to carry the legacy forward. In a heartening video that was put out on social media on Tuesday, Stefan was spotted playing with Djokovic's...
Yardbarker
Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news
Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas for 9th straight time at ATP Finals
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas for the ninth straight time by 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the players’ opening match at the ATP Finals on Monday. Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in his third straight tournament following wins in Astana, Kazakhstan and at the Paris Masters.
tennismajors.com
It’s official! Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest year-end No 1 in ATP history
Only an abdominal tear could keep Carlos Alcaraz from participating in the ATP Finals, but even that devastating development could not keep the surging Spaniard from become the center of attention in Turin on Tuesday. When Casper Ruud took a set from Taylor Fritz in round robin play on Tuesday...
tennismajors.com
November 17, 1991: The day Pete Sampras claimed his first Masters title
On this day, November 17, 1991, in Frankfurt, Pete Sampras beat Jim Courier in the final (3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4) to claim his first title at the Masters Cup. For the young American, who had lost his US Open crown two months before – to the same man – it was a relief to win such an important title after a hard season. It was also the first of five titles claimed by the future world No 1 at the year-end Masters Cup, which would be a record at the time (eventually broken by Roger Federer in 2011).
Tennis-Djokovic downs Tsitsipas, Rublev overcomes Medvedev at ATP Finals
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued his dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-4 7-6(4) win after Andrey Rublev battled back to defeat fellow Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(7) in group stage play at the ATP Finals in Turin on Monday.
tennismajors.com
November 15, 2015: The day Novak Djokovic completed the longest winning streak at the ATP Finals
Tennis – Barclays ATP World Tour Finals – O2 Arena, London – 15/11/15 Men’s Singles – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic with Japan’s Kei Nishikori after winning their match. What happened exactly on that day. On this day, November 15, 2015, in the opening match...
tennisuptodate.com
Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react
Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
tennismajors.com
Clinical Djokovic beats Rublev to seal semi-final spot at ATP Finals
Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic was at his clinical best as he beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to secure his spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals. The 35-year-old, chasing a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title, took the only break point of the first set, was near-perfect on serve and pulled away for victory.
tennismajors.com
“It’s nice to say that I was able to beat him finally” – Felix Auger-Aliassime takes confidence from “really important win” over Nadal
Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ticking off boxes one by one in 2022. The 22-year-old tasted ATP Cup glory at the start of the season, as he clinched victory for Canada; he notched his first career ATP title in February; more recently, the Montreal native reeled off a career-best 16-match win streak to assure qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time.
Sporting News
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
tennismajors.com
“It was a pure roller coaster” – Tsitsipas survives epic clash to eliminate Medvedev at ATP Finals
In terms of drama, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev’s 11th career meeting was a perfect 10. The pair of former ATP Finals champions engaged in a see saw battle that lasted two hours and 21 minutes and featured more plot changes than an Agatha Christie novel. In the end...
FOX Sports
Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
tennismajors.com
“It means I was not good enough” – after seven consecutive top-10 losses, Daniil Medvedev vows to improve
Prior to the Australian Open final earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev had reeled off 20 wins in his last 27 matches against top-10 talent. With a two sets to love lead over Rafael Nadal in the final, the then world No 2 ended up losing a heartbreaker to the Spaniard – he has not earned a top-10 win since.
tennismajors.com
“All the hard work pays off” – No 1 Alcaraz proud to make history as he sets sights on 100 percent health in 2023
Several years ago, if you had pooled a thousand tennis journalists about the chances of a teenager finishing an ATP season as the No 1 player, most would have called you crazy. Today in Turin, as 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz lofted and then kissed his year-end No 1 trophy while cameras clicked and fans cheered, crazy has come true.
tennismajors.com
“It has been lost over the years in our sport” – Tsitsipas keen on bringing serve-and-volley tennis into the limelight
Back in 2020, when Maxime Cressy rampaged the net point after point during his second-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, the Greek came away impressed. “His game is very unorthodox to be honest with you. You don’t have players like this on Tour,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s a rare species of a tennis player, that’s what he is.”
