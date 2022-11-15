ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rafael Nadal’s ATP Finals hopes all but over after loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime

Rafael Nadal’s qualification hopes at the ATP Finals were all but ended with a straight-sets loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.Nadal began the week with a chance of finishing the year ranked world number one but he suffered an opening loss to Taylor Fritz and was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Canadian Auger-Aliassime on Tuesday.The Spaniard still has a slim chance of reaching the semi-finals should he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets in his final group match and all other results go his way, but Nadal has been well below his best so far.A win to remember! 👏The moment @felixtennis...
tennismajors.com

Casper Ruud qualifies for last four at ATP Finals with dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in Turin

Casper Ruud edged Taylor Fritz in a third-set tiebreak on Tuesday evening in Turin, paving his way to the top of the Green Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. The Norwegian, already a two-time Grand Slam finalist in 2022, notched a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(6) triumph over the American to ensure qualification for the semi-finals for the second consecutive season.
Yardbarker

Patrick McEnroe responds to the big Novak Djokovic news

Patrick McEnroe responded to the big news about Novak Djokovic on Wednesday. Reports this week said that Australia would be reinstating Djokovic’s visa after previously banning him from the country. The reinstatement would clear the way for Djokovic to play in the Australian Open in January after he was deported earlier this year, leading him to miss the event.
tennismajors.com

It’s official! Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest year-end No 1 in ATP history

Only an abdominal tear could keep Carlos Alcaraz from participating in the ATP Finals, but even that devastating development could not keep the surging Spaniard from become the center of attention in Turin on Tuesday. When Casper Ruud took a set from Taylor Fritz in round robin play on Tuesday...
tennismajors.com

November 17, 1991: The day Pete Sampras claimed his first Masters title

On this day, November 17, 1991, in Frankfurt, Pete Sampras beat Jim Courier in the final (3-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4) to claim his first title at the Masters Cup. For the young American, who had lost his US Open crown two months before – to the same man – it was a relief to win such an important title after a hard season. It was also the first of five titles claimed by the future world No 1 at the year-end Masters Cup, which would be a record at the time (eventually broken by Roger Federer in 2011).
tennisuptodate.com

Rune likes tweets thinking he should've played ATP Finals over Nadal, tennis fans react

Holger Rune liked tweets suggesting he should have played ATP Finals instead of Nadal and tennis fans reacted. Holger Rune won the ATP 1000 event in Paris last week sensationally beating Novak Djokovic in the final. He made a tremendous jump on the ATP Rankings becoming the first alternative for the ATP Finals and he's in Turin hoping to get a chance.
tennismajors.com

Clinical Djokovic beats Rublev to seal semi-final spot at ATP Finals

Former world No 1 Novak Djokovic was at his clinical best as he beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday to secure his spot in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals. The 35-year-old, chasing a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title, took the only break point of the first set, was near-perfect on serve and pulled away for victory.
tennismajors.com

“It’s nice to say that I was able to beat him finally” – Felix Auger-Aliassime takes confidence from “really important win” over Nadal

Felix Auger-Aliassime has been ticking off boxes one by one in 2022. The 22-year-old tasted ATP Cup glory at the start of the season, as he clinched victory for Canada; he notched his first career ATP title in February; more recently, the Montreal native reeled off a career-best 16-match win streak to assure qualification for the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time.
Sporting News

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis notch stunning comeback win as Special Ks stay alive at ATP Finals

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have claimed their first doubles win at the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. After losing their opening group stage match at the end-of-season tournament, the Special Ks have bounced back to score a thrilling come-from-behind victory. The Australian duo defeated No. 5 seeds Ivan...
FOX Sports

Djokovic eases into semifinals with victory over Rublev

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic eased into the final four of the ATP Finals with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Andrey Rublev on Wednesday. It took the seventh-seeded Djokovic just 68 minutes to see off Rublev and make it two wins out of two in Turin to qualify for his 11th semifinal in 15 appearances at the year-end tournament.
tennismajors.com

“It has been lost over the years in our sport” – Tsitsipas keen on bringing serve-and-volley tennis into the limelight

Back in 2020, when Maxime Cressy rampaged the net point after point during his second-round loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open, the Greek came away impressed. “His game is very unorthodox to be honest with you. You don’t have players like this on Tour,” Tsitsipas said. “He’s a rare species of a tennis player, that’s what he is.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy