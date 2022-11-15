Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 17William Saint ValWashington, DC
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
UFC's Israel Adesanya arrested at JFK Airport days after losing middleweight title belt
UFC fighter Israel Adesanya was arrested Tuesday at JFK Airport, days after losing his middleweight title belt to Alex Pereira, after TSA found metal knuckles in his luggage.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another Las Vegas date
The admission that Canelo will fight in May means Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. loses another potential date for next year in Las Vegas. As WBN reported, March 18 got chalked off last week for the WBC heavyweight title final eliminator. Both dates had been possibilities for the contest after Premier Boxing Champions secured the first slot and Canelo was likely out injured.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: "Boots Ennis Is Going To Have Trouble With Vergil Ortiz"
The boxing community continues to twiddle their thumbs and wait patiently for the mouthwatering showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. But while their patience is beginning to draw thin, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron “Boots” Ennis are slowly but surely making their way up the ranks.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: I Really Don't Think It'll Damage My Legacy If Spence Fight Doesn't Happen
Terence Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, but the unbeaten WBO welterweight champion still doesn’t feel like he needs to fight Spence to solidify his legacy. Crawford contends that he has accomplished plenty in this brutal business, regardless of whether he ever faces Spence. The 35-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native has won world titles in three weight classes, became the first undisputed 140-pound champion of the four-belt era and has long drawn consensus consideration as one of the top three boxers, pound-for-pound, in the sport.
Boxing Scene
Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield Announce ‘Holy Ears’ Cannabis Partnership
One of the most infamous sporting scandals of the 1990s will be commercialized in a new line of cannabis-infused edibles, it was announced Monday. (Photo by Tyson 2.0) Heavyweight greats — and former blood rivals — Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have come together to form a new cannabis company called Carma Holdings, which also includes Tyson’s existing cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. Their first product will be “Holy Ears,” which is described as “all-natural, vegan and gluten-free; and will be offered in THC, Delta 8 and other hemp-cannabinoid varieties.”
worldboxingnews.net
Six of the Greatest Boxing Champions of All Time
Are you a fan of boxing? Do you want to know who the greatest boxing champions of all time are? Boxing is a sport with a long and storied history. It has been around for centuries and has produced some of the most legendary athletes in all of sports. Six...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations
It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Aims To Finalize Deal For Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
Frank Warren, promoter for light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, expects a deal to be finalized with Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Warren believes the fight will land on a date in February or March of next year. The two rivals were scheduled to collide on two occasions in the...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell Doesn't Envision Plant Beating Benavidez: “I Think It'll Be A One Sided Fight”
Although Anthony Dirrell isn't getting any younger, at the age of 38, the former two-time super middleweight belt holder firmly believed that at least one world title run was left in his aging bones. Desperate to prove that his time amongst the division’s elite was far from over, the Flint,...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Lewis vs. Spivac
Struggling knockout machine, Derrick Lewis, and fast-rising contender, Serghei Spivac, look to secure their spots in Heavyweight contention this Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) when they duke it out inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 65 will also see Ion Cutelaba battle Kennedy Nzechukwu at Light Heavyweight and undefeated Waldo Cortes-Acosta make a three-week turnaround opposite Chase Sherman.
NYSAC explains UFC 281 scorecard confusion before Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez decision
The New York State Athletic Commission was correct in the end, even if there was an unusual amount of confusion getting there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s UFC 281 preliminary bout between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez at Madison Square Garden, there was a lengthy delay in the cage as members of the commission worked to get the scorecards right. One commissioner was seen in the cage leaning the scorecard against the top of the cage as he scribbled one score out and wrote another.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner-Choi Undisputed 130-Pound Championship Ordered By WBA
Another undisputed championship clash is potentially in store. The WBA has once again taken the initiative to order a fight between reigning champions, as part of its One Boxing project committed to creating a single champion per weight division. The focus has been placed on the women’s junior lightweight division as the sanctioning body formally called for its long-reigning WBA 130-pound titlist Hyun Mi Choi to enter talks with lineal/WBC/IBF/WBO champ Alycia Baumgardner.
Eater
A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.
A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
Daniel Cormier questions if it's 'time for Dominick Reyes to be done' with MMA after UFC 281
Dominick Reyes’ current skid has Daniel Cormier wondering if he should retire. Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) lost his fourth fight in a row this past Saturday at UFC 281 when he was brutally knocked out by Ryan Spann in the first round. Since losing a narrow decision to Jon Jones at UFC 247 in February 2020, things have gone downhill for the former title challenger, who went on to suffer knockout losses to ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, current champ Jiri Prochazka, and now Spann.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum Hopes To Televise Haney-Lomachenko On ESPN, Not On Pay-Per-View
Bob Arum remains confident that Devin Haney will defend his four lightweight titles versus Vasiliy Lomachenko in his next fight. The teams for both boxers have led their promoter to believe Haney-Lomachenko can be scheduled for before Ramadan begins March 22. Haney is a devout Muslim, therefore the 12-round bout between Haney (29-0, 15 KOs), of Henderson, Nevada, and Ukraine’s Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) must take place either before the Muslim month for fasting, prayer and reflection starts or after it ends April 21.
Boxing Scene
Misfits Boxing: Hardy, Briggs Eyed As Replacements To Face Rahman Jr; Overtflow-Faze Temperrr Added
Overtflow will get another swing at a key member of the FaZe Clan on a show where the field has narrowed in the search for a new opponent to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in the main event. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that another influencer bout has been added to this weekend’s...
Hasim Rahman Jr. Responds to The Cancelation of Vitor Belfort’s Fight; Faces Gregy Hardy At Misfits Boxing Event On Saturday
It appears Hasim Rahman Jr. and DAZN boxing are on this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, Vitor Belfort, Rahman’s initial opponent in the Misfits 003 boxing event, withdrew from the match due to undisclosed reasons. Belfort’s fight with Rahman would mark his second professional...
worldboxingnews.net
Fernando Vargas Jr. to open Zepeda vs Prograis PPV telecast
Can’t Miss, Undefeated Junior Middleweight Prospect and ‘Son of a Legend’ Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas Jr., (6-0, 6 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV will open the ‘Battle of the Best’ Pay-Per-View against Alejandro ‘Thunder’ Martinez, (3-2-1, 2 KOs), of Montebello, CA set for Saturday, November 26 from ‘The War Grounds’, Dignity Health Sports Park, just outside of Los Angeles.
Klutch Sports lands top NBA guard
Rich Paul has officially collected another Infinity Stone. Damien Barling and James Ham of ESPN 1320 reported this week that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is joining Klutch Sports. Fox had previously been represented by Chris Gaston of Family First Sports Firm, but he will now be switching agencies to Klutch.
