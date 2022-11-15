LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State. The Bruins had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57% from the field as they led throughout. Kris Bankston scored 17 points and Gilbert Brown added 13 for Norfolk State, which lost to a top-10 team for the second straight game. The Spartans fell 87-70 at No. 5 Baylor last Friday in a rematch of an NCAA Tournament matchup last March.

