ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
rewind1051.com

Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect

A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
wsvaonline.com

Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning

The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek person of interest in Eastern Henrico robbery

Henrico Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Henrico-Richmond line, Nov. 15. The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m., when three armed suspects entered a business and robbed two people of their belongings. Police...
jerryratcliffe.com

Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus

A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
PETERSBURG, VA
styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy