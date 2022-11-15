Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
rewind1051.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun
When Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. attempted to purchase a firearm from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights in July 2021, the licensed dealer ran a background check.
‘I was shocked’: Former neighbor of Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. reacts to arrest
"He was always a calm person, and he was looking out for his grandma," said the neighbor. "Something had to trigger him."
Charges dropped against shuttered Virginia assisted living facility officials
The same day residents began moving out of the bedbug-infested Fillmore Place at the center of a months-long 8News Taking Action Investigation, a city fire marshal found cause to file a complaint against Brenda Seal and Saifullah Niazi. New court documents reveal why.
Colonial Heights store owner: Shooting suspect legally bought 2 guns
Chris Jones, the suspect in the University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2, bought two guns earlier this year at a store in Colonial Heights, according to the store's owner.
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
wsvaonline.com
Shooting suspect first court appearance this morning
The man accused of killing three people following a shooting incident at the University of Virginia is expected to make his first court appearance in Charlottesville. Christopher Darnell Jones Junior of Petersburg has a bond hearing scheduled for nine o’clock this morning in Albemarle County General District Court. The...
Suspect in U.Va. deadly shooting transferred to Albemarle, hearing scheduled
The suspect charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia has been transferred and is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Virginia corrections officer accused of sleeping with, covering for inmate
An officer at the Southampton County Jail Farm in Capron is accused of sleeping with an inmate as well as providing him a contraband cell phone.
Child found alone at Richmond apartment complex, police locate parents
The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was found alone, wearing only his underwear, at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
Henrico Police seek person of interest in Eastern Henrico robbery
Henrico Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Henrico-Richmond line, Nov. 15. The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m., when three armed suspects entered a business and robbed two people of their belongings. Police...
jerryratcliffe.com
Former UVA football walk-on suspect in triple murder on campus
A shooting on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night has left three dead and two injured, school president Jim Ryan confirmed in a communication around 4 a.m. today. The suspect is a UVA student and a former walk-on running back on the 2018 team, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr....
Henrico business owner encountered UVA shooting suspect just hours before his arrest
A local business owner in Henrico saw the suspect in a UVA triple shooting just hours before he was taken into custody Monday morning.
royalexaminer.com
Virginia War Memorial seeks military veterans to interview for film about October 1983 events in Beirut and Grenada
If you are veteran who was serving on active duty in October 1983 and were personally involved in the bombing of the US Marine Corps barracks in Beirut, Lebanon or the US invasion of the island of Grenada, the Virginia War Memorial wants to hear from you. Both of these...
More charges filed against 18-year-old Henrico driver in crash that killed Jonah Holland, injured another
The Henrico County Police Division announced on Tuesday that four more indictments have been filed against Jeffrey Brooks, the 18-year-old driver who was charged with killing a cyclist and injuring another with his car in August.
Two juveniles shot in Petersburg neighborhood, just streets apart
The investigation continues for two juveniles who were shot in a Petersburg neighborhood earlier this week. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
Police identify man found dead in Henrico early Tuesday morning
A Henrico man who was found dead early on Wednesday morning has now been identified, according to the Henrico County Police Department.
Witnesses report seeing people run from where Henrico man was killed, police say
Any persons with information regarding this homicide are urged to contact Det. Hoover at (804) 489-7199.
Comments / 1