Tempe, AZ

ASU’s Frankie Collins faces former squad, No. 20 Michigan

No. 20 Michigan and Arizona State will have familiarity with each other when they play for the Legends Classic championship on Thursday at the Brooklyn Nets’ home arena in New York. Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley faced each other in the 1992 NCAA championship...
TEMPE, AZ
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday’s planned general public sale for Taylor Swift’s upcoming stadium tour because it doesn’t have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets....
GLENDALE, AZ
TSA officers find ‘artfully concealed’ knife in traveler’s laptop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A traveler at Richmond International Airport in Virginia was stopped at a security checkpoint on Friday after officers with the Transportation Security Administration detected a knife concealed inside his laptop. On Nov. 11, a TSA officer working the checkpoint’s X-ray machine saw what appeared...
RICHMOND, VA

