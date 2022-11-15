Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a cow in a herd? Well, that’s what walking through Sproul Plaza feels like. Known as the hub of campus activity, Sproul Plaza is a place where you’ll surely be bumped into, overstimulated and bombarded with fliers in your face. The combination of crowding and loud noise on Sproul might just make you think about something other than how you should’ve studied for your exam instead of watching TikTok videos all night. If you have ever wondered what goes on in a typical student’s mind while walking through Sproul, the Clog has got you covered.

