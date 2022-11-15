Read full article on original website
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Daily Californian
40 years later, officials reflect on the most outrageous football finish
The pounding on the door sent a shudder through the tiny locker room. Inside, six members of the Pacific-10 Conference officiating crew huddled, already on edge because of what had transpired just minutes earlier on the field at California Memorial Stadium. Now their locker-room door trembled. These were not the...
Make space on the couch: All hail women in sports
Editor’s note: This is a conversation between past female sports editors of The Daily Californian as they discuss their sports department, football and women in journalism. What made you realize how historically male dominated the Daily Californian sports department was?. Mia Horne: Growing up with brothers who were very...
The only Big Game that matters: 2022 Ink Bowl preview
With both Cal and Stanford football having all but clinched losing records in the Pac-12 this season, the hearts and eyes of the collective fan base turn from the Big Game to the matchup that truly matters between these storied collegiate rivals: the Ink Bowl. A tradition that dates back...
Watch less of the football, more of the hype this Big Game
Like any other spirited Berkeley student, I get excited for the big football games — especially the Big Game. I love seeing the rallies and hearing the marching band practice around campus. On the day of, I love walking to the stadium among alumni reliving their glory days, stands with pricey — albeit incredibly delicious — danger dogs and partygoers clad in blue and gold. However, when the game starts and I’m watching from the stands, I can’t help but feel disappointed.
Arden Jones dazzles, delights Oakland’s Fox Theater opening for Chelsea Cutler
A dreamy haze fell over Oakland’s Fox Theater on Nov. 8 when Arden Jones took the stage as an opener for Chelsea Cutler’s “When I Close My Eyes” tour. Standing in front of a screen displaying his full name in fluorescent white letters, Jones looked like the typical boy next door. Clad in simple pants and a black sweatshirt reading “Class of ’47,” Jones exhibited the easy swagger for which he is known. Accompanied only by one drummer, Jones was at ease as he grinned out into the crowd of starry-eyed fans.
Matt Maltese mesmerizes The Chapel with divine allure
Sitting alone at his piano, Matt Maltese unceremoniously transfixes audiences. It seems to come naturally to the English musician; his agonizing lyrics and powerful vocals speak for themselves without theatrics. On Nov. 7, Maltese graced The Chapel in San Francisco, filling its intimate, ligneous space with a sold-out performance that...
Clog Report: Students' thoughts while walking through sproul
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a cow in a herd? Well, that’s what walking through Sproul Plaza feels like. Known as the hub of campus activity, Sproul Plaza is a place where you’ll surely be bumped into, overstimulated and bombarded with fliers in your face. The combination of crowding and loud noise on Sproul might just make you think about something other than how you should’ve studied for your exam instead of watching TikTok videos all night. If you have ever wondered what goes on in a typical student’s mind while walking through Sproul, the Clog has got you covered.
‘Surprising and frustrating’: UC Berkeley limit berkeley.edu subdomains for student groups
UC Berkeley has decided to restrict berkeley.edu subdomains to official campus units, raising allegations that it is reneging on a decade-old deal granting student group access to these subdomains. Subdomains of berkeley.edu include URLs such as journalism.berkeley.edu or math.berkeley.edu and are often used for campus departments and programs. Until recently,...
UAW negotiates contracts asks for increased wages, child care
Unionized academic workers have been on strike across the UC system since Monday to protest unfair labor practices and continue to bargain with the university each day of the strike. Members on strike include graduate student researchers, or GSRs, represented by SRU-UAW; academic student employees, or ASEs, represented by UAW...
Bicyclist transported to hospital after collision at Hearst Avenue, Euclid Avenue
A male bicyclist in his 20s was transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland after being struck by a driver at the intersection of Hearst Avenue and Euclid Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Berkeley Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Kehoe said the bicyclist was conscious and breathing but suffered a...
Making a meal: My favorite form of self-care
As a classic university student, I often find myself making meals as a necessity, trying to get in a quick bite between classes. Whether it involves cutting or mixing or turning on the stove, I’m hardly ever in the actual moment of cooking. Recently, however, I’ve had spare time that I’ve spent putting more effort into cooking – not necessarily more money or ingredients, but just a little more attention. In return, my meals have not only been more satisfying, but I’ve improved my relationships with both the food and myself.
‘Possessed of a sunny disposition’: Former Berkeley-Albany ACLU President, community leader Al Wasserman dies at 92
Al Wasserman, prominent Berkeley community leader, died Nov. 7 surrounded by family in Oakland at age 92, as first reported by Berkeleyside. Wasserman, former president of the Berkeley-Albany chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, was also a lawyer, engineer, husband, father and grandfather, according to Wasserman’s son Steve Wasserman. He was the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants who came to New York in the 1920s. He later became involved in social movements in Berkeley.
‘Frustrating’: UC Berkeley academic workers reflect on strike, university treatment
After two days of protests, members of the UC Berkeley community continue to strike in protest of unfair labor practices, moving between picket lines around campus. Academic workers representing different campus departments hoisted signs and posters, chanting in solidarity with one another. Zach Hicks, a graduate student in the campus...
Police apprehend alleged burglars after chase, crash near Berkeley Marina
Berkeley Police Department officers received a call for assistance from California Highway Patrol, or CHP, at 12:50 p.m. Thursday following a car accident that occurred in close proximity to Berkeley Marina. According to CHP officer Andrew Barclay, another officer within CHP’s Golden Gate Division located an allegedly stolen vehicle on...
Oakland Theater Project’s ‘Book of Sand (a fairytale)’ is fervent, fantastical chapter of whimsy
Stepping into FLAX arts & design, one might not expect to stumble upon a play — but steps away, tucked into a corner, lies a fairytale waiting to be explored. What if an infinite supply of knowledge fell into one’s fingertips? The Oakland Theater Project seeks to explore this question in their production of “Book of Sand (a fairytale),” which follows an unnamed former librarian (Kevin Rebultan) who acquires a book with an endless number of pages from a mysterious Bible seller (Carla Gallardo). Obsession ensues, and the audience is swept away with Rebultan as he sinks further and further into a reading fervor.
Campus faculty strike in solidarity with academic workers
UC Berkeley faculty stood on the steps of Sproul Plaza, donned in faculty robes and carrying United Auto Workers, or UAW, union signs, looking out on a sea of striking academic workers. “Faculty are supposed to be the heart of this university and what we are seeing today is that...
Campus undergraduates respond, react to academic worker strike
With the graduate student and academic worker strike well underway, many undergraduates have wondered what their role is in the strike, how to show solidarity and whether or not to attend classes. According to Kenzo Esquivel, a picket captain and head steward of the UAW 2865 union chapter, the union...
Suspect charged following attack on Little Plearn Thai Kitchen staff member
The Alameda County District Attorney’s office charged suspect Anthony Demaria with assault on Thursday after attacking a staff member at Little Plearn Thai Kitchen in downtown Berkeley. Around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Demaria walked into the establishment and sat at a table requesting free food, according to Berkeley Police Department...
Campus professors, faculty express support for academic workers' strike
Units of the United Auto Workers union, which comprise 48,000 academic workers — which includes postdoctoral scholars, academic researchers, academic student employees and graduate student researchers — across the university went on strike Monday. Professors and other members of campus faculty have adapted their methods of instruction to...
‘Help people live their lives:’ Emeriti Academy hosts webinar on aging
On Monday, the UC Berkeley Emeriti Academy and Belmont Village Senior Living hosted a virtual webinar called “Navigating the Challenges of Aging.”. Panelists discussed family caregiving, medication safety, physical activity and medical planning for older adults, offering advice and resources to viewers to help them protect their health. Panelist...
