New York State

The Spun

Giants Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

The New York Giants could soon receive a major boost to their offensive line. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, offensive tackle Evan Neal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie's status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. A major part...
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye

The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
Big Blue View

Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury

Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

