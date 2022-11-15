Read full article on original website
Giants Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday
The New York Giants could soon receive a major boost to their offensive line. After missing the last two games with a knee injury, offensive tackle Evan Neal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. The rookie's status remains unclear for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. A major part...
49ers release practice squad QB ahead of trip to Colorado
The San Francisco 49ers have released practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert ahead of the team's trip to Colorado. The player broke the news himself this morning. "Really enjoyed this stint in Santa Clara," Benkert wrote. Today is a travel day for the Niners. They will board a plane bound for...
NY Jets OC Mike LaFleur must address a major issue post-bye
The New York Jets have been brutal in a specific offensive situation. For the first time in many years, the New York Jets‘ offense can be described as “competent”. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has the Jets ranked 19th in points per game (21.8) and 18th in total yards per game (335.0). New York has placed no higher than 23rd in either category since placing 11th in scoring and 10th in total yards back in 2015.
Does Tiki Barber know something about an OBJ return to the Giants?
During Monday’s Tiki & Tierney Show, Tiki Barber seemed to have a feeling that something is indeed brewing between OBJ and the Giants on a reunion - and his words gave it away.
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
New Orleans has a veteran defender poached off their practice squad.
Giants made waiver claim for DT Jerry Tillery
The New York Giants were one of eight teams to put a waiver in on former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery on Monday. Tillery was ultimately awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Tillery was there 28th payer selected int he 2019 NFL draft out of Notre Dame. He...
Giants Make Flurry of Roster Moves
New York adds two and drops two, and they also tweak the practice squad.
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
49ers announce practice squad roster moves ahead of Cardinals game
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve list and released QB Kurt Benkert. Eason (6-6, 230)...
Saints sign ex-Pro Bowl RB to practice squad
The New Orleans Saints have had their running back depth tested after Mark Ingram suffered a sprained MCL in Week 8, and they made a move on Wednesday to address that. Former Pro Bowl running back David Johnson has signed a practice squad deal with the Saints, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported. The 30-year-old visited with the Saints prior to the season.
NFL success in Germany bodes well for Chiefs trip abroad
The NFL is coming off a successful Germany trip the commitment to more games, the rumors of the Chiefs heading overseas could come true.
'Zeke Looks Good!' Cowboys at Vikings: What's Ezekiel Elliott Injury Plan?
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy updates the status of running back Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's game versus the Minnesota Vikings.
Cleveland Browns sign Ben Stille off Miami Dolphins practice squad
The Browns looked to the team they just played to try to provide some help for their defensive line, signing Ben Stille off the Miami Dolphins practice squad, the team officially announced Wednesday. Stille, 25, is a 6-foot-4, 296-pound rookie out of the University of Nebraska. His lone regular-season action came in a...
