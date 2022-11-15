Thanksgiving is almost here. But if you still have no plans for the big day, the Rotary Club of Calabasas and its partner, the Sagebrush Cantina, will be hosting the 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Luncheon for Seniors on Thanksgiving Day – next Thursday. They are anticipating serving 600+ seniors from the Calabasas and neighboring areas to a complete Thanksgiving meal. There is only one seating starting at 11:30am. And did I mention there is no charge? Rotarians do magical work, indeed.

