CNBC
Jim Cramer says there's a ‘real possibility’ the Fed can engineer a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that he believes the Federal Reserve could manage to tamp down inflation without throwing the economy into a recession. "If we can see the end of the purchasing spree … it's a huge positive for stocks. It helps that we've finally worked out the kinks in the supply chain that were creating shortages all over the place. Put it all together, and there's a real possibility the Fed can indeed engineer that fabled soft landing for the economy," he said.
CNBC
'Dramatic misuse of funds': Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair warns FTX collapse signals critical need for regulation
Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair looks at the state of crypto regulation post-FTX collapse. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Carter Worth, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Quadratic's Nancy Davis gives her inflation outlook
Nancy Davis of Quadratic Capital on her outlook for inflation and the U.S. economy. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Carter Worth, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
The sights and sounds from the cannabis conference in Las Vegas
MJBizCon, the cannabis industry's largest and oldest industry conference, is going on in Las Vegas. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Carter Worth, Courtney Garcia, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
msn.com
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
msn.com
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
US home prices could crash 20% if the Fed fails to 'thread the needle' when tightening, central bank economist finds
US home prices could fall another 20% as mortgage rates rise, a Dallas Fed study found. The Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have lifted US mortgage rates above 7%. It needs carefully cool inflation without setting off a downward house-price spiral, the study said. Rising mortgage rates could lead to...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Stocks fall as Fed signals rates need to go still higher
Stocks fell on Wall Street, Treasury yields rose Thursday after more indications from the Fed that it may need to raise interest rates higher than many people expect to get inflation under control
CNBC
Jeff Bezos plans to give away most of his fortune: Why 'it’s a big deal,' from a philanthropy expert
Jeff Bezos finally said he plans to give away the "majority" of his $122 billion fortune during his lifetime. The announcement, in an interview with CNN released on Monday, came after years of Bezos facing questions and criticism over his relative lack of philanthropic donations, especially compared to fellow high profile billionaires like Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and, more recently, Bezos' ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott.
CNBC
Here's how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Walmart 10 years ago
About 10 days ahead of Black Friday — one of the most anticipated shopping days for merchandisers — big-box retailer Walmart reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings. And good news for consumers: The company plans to set prices for Thanksgiving staples at the same level as 2021. For the...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Thursday — rates may go much higher, promising tech, and mixed retail
Don't forget our November "Monthly Meeting" for Club member at noon ET. We'll be discussing core stocks to own for 2023. It's not too late to sign up. U.S. stock futures point to a lower Thursday open on Wall Street as bond yields jump. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard says interest rate hikes have had "only limited effects" on inflation so far. Bullard adds, "The policy rate is not yet in a zone that may be considered sufficiently restrictive." Bullard 5% to 7%? No real evidence of slowdown.
Treasury market liquidity crunch could derail the Federal Reserve's policy, New York Fed chief says
Dysfunctioning US bond markets run the risk of undermining central bank monetary policy, according to John Williams. The New York Federal Reserve president told a conference the financial system must be strengthened. "If the Treasury market isn't functioning well, it can impede the transmission of monetary policy to the economy,"...
US stocks slump as Fed officials see more rate hikes in the pipeline to tame inflation
US stocks fell Thursday as central bank officials dampened hopes for a so-called Fed pivot. Fed regional presidents James Bullard and Esther George see more rate hikes in store to cool inflation. Earnings from Macy's and Kohl's as well as economic data were also in focus during the session. US...
CNBC
FTX collapse an example of ‘greed and FOMO,’ says short-seller Carson Block
Carson Block, founder of short selling investment firm Muddy Waters, thinks the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX under Sam Bankman-Fried is a "great example of greed and FOMO." Block told CNBC's "The Exchange" he had seen the business trajectory of the former billionaire and thought there was "obviously something wrong."
CNBC
Economist Nouriel Roubini slams crypto 'carnival barkers' and Binance CEO as 'a walking time bomb' after FTX disaster
At Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Roubini said "the lesson of the last few weeks is these people should be out of here," referring to major turbulence in the industry. He also took aim at Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, whose company he said regulators should "be thinking carefully" about.
msn.com
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
Key Fed official says he's open to slowing hikes in December
WASHINGTON — Christopher Waller, a key Federal Reserve official, added his voice Wednesday to a rising number of Fed officials who have suggested that the central bank will likely slow the pace of its interest rate hikes beginning in December. Waller, a member of the Fed's Board of Governors,...
ValueWalk
Investors Seek Bullish Signals From Biden-Xi Meeting
Investors around the world will be scrutinizing the meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping hoping for “bullish signals,” says the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. deVere Group’s Nigel Green is speaking ahead of the...
