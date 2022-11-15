Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Nebraska hospitals contend with historic financial pressure
The Nebraska Hospital Association predicts the high costs associated with the pandemic will be lasting, WOWT reported Nov. 15. The main reasons behind these high costs are associated with inflation on supplies, labor costs and shortages, and patients' length of stay. "We have patients sitting unnecessarily in our hospitals for...
beckershospitalreview.com
Where are the 14 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?
The Leapfrog Group gave 14 hospitals failing grades in its fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades released Nov. 16. The organization assigned letter grades to hospitals based on more than 30 measures of patient safety. In the latest update, grades were assigned to nearly 3,000 hospitals. Among the hospitals evaluated, fewer...
beckershospitalreview.com
$24M delayed Arkansas hospital project to open doors next month
A long-delayed hospital in southwestern Arkansas is scheduled to open Dec. 6 with 15 inpatient beds and a 10-room emergency department, a Nov. 14 KSLA report said. The De Queen-based, $24 million Sevier County Medical Center project was initially approved by voters through a tax increase in 2019, the report said. More recently, planned construction was delayed because of the theft of building materials in March.
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan hospital adds wide MRI equipment to ease patient anxiety
Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, Mich., has added wide bore MRI equipment to give patients more room and ease anxiety about undergoing a scan. The new equipment features a bore size about four inches wider than a standard MRI unit, "which makes a big difference for the elderly, very young, and patients who are larger," the hospital said in a Nov. 15 news release. "The equipment also provides better clarity in its images, reducing exam time and increasing patient satisfaction."
beckershospitalreview.com
'Vast conspiracy': Missouri hospital board, executives speak out on controversial reshuffling
Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital District suddenly ousted its CEO and CFO on Aug. 16, sparking questions and fueling controversy. Three months later, former executives and board members — and one state senator — shared their perspectives on what happened, according to a Nov. 14 report from the Missouri Independent.
beckershospitalreview.com
Color Health, Oregon Health Authority launch free COVID-19 telehealth service
Digital health company Color Health is partnering with the Oregon Health Authority to provide free telehealth appointments for Oregonians to check if they are eligible for oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19, KDRV reported Nov. 15. The service is available to patients without insurance and is open from 8 a.m. to...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amid strike plans, Kaiser offers 21.25% in wage increases
As more than 21,000 of its nurses in Northern California plan to strike for two days, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente said it has put an offer on the table, which includes 21.25 percent in wage increases over four years. Kaiser is in negotiations with the California Nurses Association, which represents...
Comments / 0