Judah, Joe, Jesse: The three Js lead Syracuse over Northeastern (Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse and Northeastern met Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange, days away from its loss to Colgate, hoped to add a digit in the win column before hitting the road next week for the Empire Classic in Brooklyn.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Northeastern_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Judah, Joe, Jesse: The...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Northeastern
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 76-48 victory against Northeastern on Saturday evening in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your...
Syracuse football drops 5th straight, men’s basketball gets easy win (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 20. Windy, cold, snow squalls. See the 5-day forecast. November pain: Orange lose a shootout at Wake Forest: While Syracuse’s defense allowed Wake Forest to rack up points all night, it ended up being the Orange offense that let the Demon Deacons lock down Saturday’s game. Wake Forest safety Brendon Harris returned a fourth-quarter interception 36 yards for a touchdown to cap a run of 35 unanswered points as the Deacons beat the Orange 45-35 at Trust Field in Winston Salem, N.C. The loss extended Syracuse’s November losing streak to nine games dating back to the 2019 season.
Wake Forest, behind 35-straight points, sends Syracuse to its 5th-straight loss (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8 p.m. Saturday at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Wake Forest...
Syracuse football box score at Wake Forest
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 45-35 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Wake_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Sam...
Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
Syracuse’s offense has its wheels back on, but its defense can’t contain Wake Forest in 45-35 loss
Winston-Salem, N.C. — While Syracuse’s defense allowed Wake Forest to rack up points all night, it ended up being the Orange offense that let the Demon Deacons lock the game down. Quinton Cooley had just punched in Wake Forest’s fifth touchdown of the night on a 4-yard rush....
Syracuse Crunch defeat Senators, 5-4 for 1,000th franchise win
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Belleville Senators, 5-4, tonight at CAA Arena to earn the 1,000th win in franchise history. Tonight’s victory also marks the 300th AHL win for Head Coach Ben Groulx. The Crunch are now on a four-game winning streak and move to 6-6-1-2 and 2-0-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville.
Symir Torrence on his brother Syair’s commitment to Syracuse football: ‘A lot of relief’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re crediting Symir Torrence for steering his brother to Syracuse, you might want to reconsider. Torrence laughed Saturday when asked how much influence he had over younger brother Syair, an all-state wide receiver out of Christian Brothers Academy who announced last week he would play for Dino Babers and the Orange.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Richmond: Empire Classic time, TV channel, live stream
Hot on the heels of Jim Boeheim’s 1,000th win, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to face off with the Richmond Spiders in the 2022 Empire Classic on Monday, November 21 (11/21/2022). The game will air nationwide on ESPN2 at 7 p.m....
Syracuse has one of the longest November losing streaks in college football (9 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has two more chances to break one of the longest active November losing streaks in college football. Under Dino Babers, SU is 5-19 in regular-season November games (plus another loss in December in 2020). His teams have lost eight straight dating back to 2019, when the Orange bested Wake Forest, 39-30 in overtime to close out a 5-7 season, and have been outscored 281-96 in the eight November games since then.
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
Judah Mintz played his most complete game yet: ‘He’s just scratching the surface’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Each game, Judah Mintz learns a little something. How college defenses shift. Where to best deliver his teammates the ball.
Costly turnovers end West Genesee’s season in regional round loss to Union-Endicott (58 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — The West Genesee football team’s magical run ends in the state regional round with a 42-7 loss to Section IV’s Union-Endicott on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The Wildcats upset second-seeded Whitesboro and top-seeded Fayetteville-Manlius in back-to-back weeks to win the Section...
West Genesee football player ‘doing just fine’ after scary injury
Cicero, N.Y. — A West Genesee football player is OK after a scary injury during Friday night’s Class A regional playoff game against Union-Endicott at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. With just less than two minutes left in the third quarter, West Genesee running back Brady Barrett carried the...
Stifling defense fuels Cicero-North Syracuse to 5th straight state Final Four (54 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — For the fifth straight time, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team is headed to the state Final Four. The Northstars defeated Corning-Painted Post 36-0 on Saturday at Michael J. Bragman Stadium at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
FanDuel promo code NY: Receive $125 in free bets on any sport this week
Dolgeville’s perfect season ends with regional round loss to Tioga
Cicero, N.Y. — Dolgeville’s season came to an end in the regional round of the state playoffs against Tioga for the second straight year. The Blue Devils suffered a 42-6 loss to the Tigers on Friday night at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Jamesville-DeWitt becomes Section III’s first-ever boys volleyball state champion (video)
It was a historic day for the Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball program following a 3-0 victory over Section V’s Spencerport on Saturday in the New York State Division II championship match at the Capital Center in Albany. The Rams took home the program’s first-ever state title, which was also Section...
