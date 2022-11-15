Read full article on original website
Life Ready Center hosts Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted a special recruitment event today, giving students some hands-on pre-engineering experience. Officials with the Center visited various area schools as a part of the “Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day.”. Students got to see the various programs offered by both the...
Center for Creative Living feeds seniors for Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrating the holidays can mean a lot, especially when people come together to make sure everybody gets to celebrate. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at the Center for Creative Living’s annual Holiday Appreciation Lunch. The Executive Director said providing this annual Thanksgiving meal is...
Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday, performing for Walters Public Schools. For Native American Heritage month the dancers are visiting surrounding schools to educate people on the Comanche Nation culture. The coordinator for the dancers, who has been...
Local educator reaches 51 years of teaching
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freedom Elementary is celebrating a big anniversary! Long-time teacher Rita Hunter has reached her 51st year of teaching, giving all the credit for her inspiration to her family of educators. “I’m from a family of teachers, my aunt Wanda was my first-grade teacher. I just had...
City of Lawton recognizes three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recognized three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes” at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting. Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo. He praised each one for their dedication to southwest Oklahoma. Love has worked...
Lawton Food Bank’s produce pop-in helping families prepare ahead of Thanksgiving
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is helping those in need prepare ahead of the holidays next week. With Thanksgiving about a week away, the food bank is having a produce pop-in this Friday. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can stop by the building on Sheridan...
City of Lawton changing billing cycles
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, and Fort Sill is working to help people be prepared. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill selling Thanksgiving dinners, an NFA property sale, and a brand-new workshop at the Patriot Club. Firstly, Thursday, November 17,...
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
Lawton FFA preparing Thanksgiving baskets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, so on Tuesday the Lawton FFA chapter began preparing their annual Thanksgiving Baskets. This is a yearly tradition the chapter participates in to help families in the community who may not be able to provide a Thanksgiving dinner without assistance. Students will...
Is Wichita Falls prepared for an active shooter?
Just months removed from the tragic mass school shooting Uvalde, the thought of an active shooter on a school campus in Wichita Falls still keeps parents up at night. But if it did happen in Wichita Falls, would emergency responders be ready?
What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?
As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
Interview: Lawton Community Theatre representative discusses their production of “Suite Surrender”
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend is your last chance to see “Suite Surrender” at the Lawton Community Theatre!. 7News spoke with Melissa Beck, the Lawton Community Theatre Incoming Board President, about their recent production and what her favorite part has been about performing. “Suite Surrender” is a...
The family of the missing Cotton County Man is asking for any tips on his location
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maxine Benson said her husband was last seen Wednesday evening at Bill’s restaurant in Waurika. She said they both had dinner with friends then Grady went home and she left for a girl’s trip. “I texted him that night and said goodnight, but no...
Comanche Cares skate jam focuses on preventing, treating opioid use
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project held its first annual skate jam. Their mission is to raise awareness, create a support network and increase treatment and recovery for opioid use disorder within the local community. “We wanted to have an event kind of cater towards...
Buffalo Soldiers receive scholarship donation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It is officially the season of giving and the Lawton Ft. Sill Buffalo soldiers we excited to receive a generous donation towards their scholarship program. Every year the chapter selects one high school senior from each high school in Lawton. Each winner is then given a $1000...
What is This Strange Light in the Wichita Falls Sky?
I’ll be the first to admit that I’m a sucker for UFO sightings. I’ll also be the first to admit that many of the sightings can easily be explained. So, I’m hoping someone can help me out with the latest sighting here in Wichita Falls. A...
Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, the City of Lawton clarified crime statistics presented at a city council meeting the day before, explaining data discrepancies and presenting new numbers. The clarification came after 7News reported on crime numbers given to city council, and initial confusion between Lawton Police Chief James...
Chickasha man trying to find owner of military uniform found in front yard
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is trying to find the owner of a military uniform, he said he found in his front yard. Christopher Danforth said he was leaving for work when he noticed a black bag sitting against a tree in his yard. “And I thought wow...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
