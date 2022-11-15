ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Life Ready Center hosts Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Life Ready Center hosted a special recruitment event today, giving students some hands-on pre-engineering experience. Officials with the Center visited various area schools as a part of the “Modern Day Superheroes STEAM Day.”. Students got to see the various programs offered by both the...
Center for Creative Living feeds seniors for Thanksgiving

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Celebrating the holidays can mean a lot, especially when people come together to make sure everybody gets to celebrate. That’s exactly what happened Wednesday at the Center for Creative Living’s annual Holiday Appreciation Lunch. The Executive Director said providing this annual Thanksgiving meal is...
Comanche Nation dancers visit Walters schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers set up station in the Walters Auditorium on Wednesday, performing for Walters Public Schools. For Native American Heritage month the dancers are visiting surrounding schools to educate people on the Comanche Nation culture. The coordinator for the dancers, who has been...
Local educator reaches 51 years of teaching

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Freedom Elementary is celebrating a big anniversary! Long-time teacher Rita Hunter has reached her 51st year of teaching, giving all the credit for her inspiration to her family of educators. “I’m from a family of teachers, my aunt Wanda was my first-grade teacher. I just had...
City of Lawton recognizes three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton recognized three community members as “Extra Mile Heroes” at Tuesday afternoon’s council meeting. Mayor Stan Booker presented proclamations to Chance Harmon, Kay Love and Jose Olivo. He praised each one for their dedication to southwest Oklahoma. Love has worked...
City of Lawton changing billing cycles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced changes to its billing cycle. Starting in January, the City will run four sets of bills per month. Currently, the City runs bills every day, but next year that will shift to just once a week. Due to this change,...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Thanksgiving Dinner Sale

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, and Fort Sill is working to help people be prepared. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about Fort Sill selling Thanksgiving dinners, an NFA property sale, and a brand-new workshop at the Patriot Club. Firstly, Thursday, November 17,...
Fort Sill soldiers having a home away from home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Being in the military can sometimes mean a lot of time away from family, and when the holidays roll around military orders don’t always seem to change. This is when Fort Sill’s B.O.S.S. program comes in handy. “Boss is a program that was put...
Lawton FFA preparing Thanksgiving baskets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is next week, so on Tuesday the Lawton FFA chapter began preparing their annual Thanksgiving Baskets. This is a yearly tradition the chapter participates in to help families in the community who may not be able to provide a Thanksgiving dinner without assistance. Students will...
What is Lawton Public Schools’ Snow Policy?

As the first winter storm approaches Lawton, and the weekend is nowhere in sight, we have to make plans on just what to do if we get a substantial amount of snow. I'm on call to pick up my Granddaughter from school today, and I've been watching the weather forecasts almost nonstop. I am confident in my driving abilities for driving on snow, but I hate the idea of any of my littles riding a bus in this weather. Again, I have the utmost respect for the drivers in the Lawton Public Schools hire, however, no quite so confident in the Lawton driver population.
Comanche Cares skate jam focuses on preventing, treating opioid use

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project held its first annual skate jam. Their mission is to raise awareness, create a support network and increase treatment and recovery for opioid use disorder within the local community. “We wanted to have an event kind of cater towards...
Buffalo Soldiers receive scholarship donation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -It is officially the season of giving and the Lawton Ft. Sill Buffalo soldiers we excited to receive a generous donation towards their scholarship program. Every year the chapter selects one high school senior from each high school in Lawton. Each winner is then given a $1000...
Why did crime numbers change after Lawton council meeting?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, the City of Lawton clarified crime statistics presented at a city council meeting the day before, explaining data discrepancies and presenting new numbers. The clarification came after 7News reported on crime numbers given to city council, and initial confusion between Lawton Police Chief James...
Rural Oklahoma Pride brings drag to Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Chickasha residents gathered on Saturday, November 12, to celebrate a historic moment for the city, their first drag show!. It took place at Canadian River Brewing Co, thanks to the efforts of Rural Oklahoma Pride, an organization set on serving the LGBTQ+ community in rural areas of Oklahoma.
