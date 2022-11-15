Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears
Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Have Flirty Exchange Following Her Split From Erich Schwer
A new reality TV crossover love story? Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had another flirty exchange with Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. "Stop looking for The One ......
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette' Alums Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer Reveal Why They Broke Up
Gabby Windey is opening up about her split from Erich Schwer. On Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, the former Bachelorette publicly spoke about her split from her fiancé for the first time. "I did just go through a breakup. The end of our relationship happened because we...
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Ok Magazine
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Popculture
'The Little Couple': Jennifer Arnold Reveals Heartbreaking Update
Jen Arnold is asking for support. The Little Couple star revealed in a heartbreaking update Tuesday that her beloved dog Maggie has been hospitalized for an unknown illness. The pooch's hospitalization tragically comes just two weeks after Arnold's dog Rocky died following a brief hospitalization. The TLC star shared the...
Gisele Bündchen’s pics with Joaquim Valente ‘show Tom Brady what he’s missing’
It’s been just a few weeks since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce, but sources who know the couple say the Brazilian supermodel is sending a message to her ex by posing in flagrante with jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente. Page Six is told that Bündchen has known Valente, who lives in Miami, for at least a year and a half. She met him after signing up her son, Benjamin, 12, for lessons in the ancient art of Japanese self-defense before taking lessons herself. While sources close to the 42-year-old model insist to us that she is not dating Valente, who...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics
Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Question Wayne Brady and Witney Partnership
"Something seems off about their partnership but maybe it's just because Witney is busy this season being a mom," wrote one fan on Reddit.
TODAY.com
Exclusive: Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, opens up for 1st time on his cancer battles
Tammy Bradshaw is opening up about struggling to stay strong while her husband, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, was diagnosed with two types of cancer in less than a year. Last month, the 74-year-old TV sports analyst revealed during a “Fox NFL Sunday” segment that he learned he had bladder...
‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Rachel Recchia Confirms She Is Dating Again But ‘Taking It Slow’
Handing out her roses again! The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia confirmed she’s dating a mystery man, but is “taking it slow,” during a Tuesday, November 8, episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour.” The reality...
Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend’s Behavior Appears to Have Angered His Ex Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley did not mince words with her recent comments following something the quarterback's new girlfriend did.
These ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Are Married — To Each Other
'DWTS' has helped facilitate many relationships over the years. These 'DWTS' pros are married to others who perform on the same stage.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Rumer Willis Makes It Instagram Official with Derek Richard Thomas
Actress Rumer Willis, 34, is taking the next step in her relationship with musician Derek Richard Thomas!. On Wednesday, Rumer made it Instagram official, posting the first pics with Derek. In one pic, Willis and Thomas are seen kissing!. She captioned the pics, “♥️🦞🐞🪱🦧♥️.”...
'Today' Fans Are Emotional As Savannah Guthrie Steps Away From The Show To Receive Special Honor
Savannah Guthrie has sparked concern from fans after she was noticeably absent from The Today Show on Thursday, October 20th, leading viewers of the top-rated morning show to speculate about her whereabouts. The absence comes after months of reports that the journalist has been feuding with her co-lead anchor Hoda Kotb. Although Guthrie recently called the rumors “silly” in an interview with ET during BravoCon last week, Today viewers are still sounding off online.
Lala Kent gives a glimpse of her new man after Randall Emmett breakup
She vanderpumped the brakes before sharing too much. Lala Kent teased her fans with a glimpse of her new man — but only gave them a look at his various face tattoos. “Good morning,” she wrote over the photo. “Time to go to work.”. The “Vanderpump Rules”...
The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting 'Dancing with the Stars' After Season 31
On Monday night’s Dancing with the Stars semifinals, head judge Len Goodman announced to viewers that season 31 of the dance competition will be his final one. The Real Reason Len Goodman Is Quitting Dancing with the Stars. “I'm looking forward to next week's finale,” the 78-year-old judge said....
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
