Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade
The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
Celebrating its 45th Year, The Annual Train Show Comes Back to Brewer
When I was a kid, I thought trains were the best. As a youngster, I thought I had it made. My grandparents lived on a little side street in Brewer, and the train came right across their street. Over the years, I probably dropped about 3 rolls worth of pennies onto the tracks to get flattened by the passing cars. My cousin and I would drop whatever we were doing if we heard the sound of the whistle.
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
Good News for Veterans Who Need Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
The good work that Maine Veterans Project does continues. This is the result from the recent food drive at Cole Land Transportation Museum, where they filled a pair of Jeeps that were inside the museum. They had fun with it and donors placed their non perishables in either the Jeep. One for Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The other Army, Air Force, Space Force.
A Couple Visits Bar Harbor And Share Their Thoughts On Our Food
You always hear what people love about Maine, how about two people from New Orleans, who tell you what they don’t like?. Tenaj & Tino, are a married travel couple from New Orleans. 4 years ago they quit their jobs and sold everything to travel the world. They lived...
wabi.tv
Free Thanksgiving meals and resources
Many locations around Maine are offering free Thanksgiving meals and resources. AUGUSTA: Le Club Calumet (Augusta) – free Thanksgiving dinner at 34 West River Rd from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations not required but graciously accepted and will benefit the Augusta Bread of Life Soup Kitchen. Call 207-623-8211. BELFAST: Traci’s...
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
Changes Finally Coming to Ease Traffic at Acadia National Park
There are always so many cars in the peak of the season. Look at those license plates. Massachusetts. New York. New Hampshire. And of course Maine. Acadia is so amazing and we are so lucky to have it. The plan to make visiting Acadia more efficient, if you haven’t heard,...
wabi.tv
Maine Vintage Collective Market holds pop-up at Bangor Arts Exchange
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Vintage Collective Market held a pop-up shop at the Bangor Arts Exchange on Sunday. From 20 curated vintage vendors, there was an endless amount of clothing, decor, and accessories to choose from. With everything ranging in style, price, and time period, there was definitely something fitting for everyone’s tastes!
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
These Central Maine Pigs Busted Loose to Frolic in The Wednesday Snow!
There's always something special about the first snowfall of the year, isn't there? I mean sure, we all b*tch and moan about how crappy the roads are or that we have to take an extra 5 minutes to warm up the car- but admit it - it's damn near magical.
Brewer High School Annual Turkey Trot Sunday
The 41st annual event benefits the Sophomore class of Brewer High School. The event is this Sunday the 20th and it begins at 1 p.m. Registration takes place at Brewer High School in the cafeteria at 11 a.m. The three-mile course begins on Dirigo Drive, turns near the Ciancette Building,...
Downtown Bangor’s ‘Plaid Friday’ Shopping Event Is November 25th
Shop local this holiday season in the heart of Downtown Bangor!. This year, holiday shoppers can avoid the lines, stress, and the hunting for parking spots that come with the typical retail places on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. Instead, why not sleep in and join the party in Downtown Bangor for "Plaid Friday" and small business Saturday shopping alternatives.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
Grab Your Snow Pants. Looks Like Tubing is Coming Back to Hermon Mountain.
The pandemic ruined everything for a minute. Well, maybe more than a minute, but slowly things are starting to come back around. I could go on and on, but we all lived it. There's no new and exciting way to describe how we all sat around bored for two years because everything was all mucked up because of Covid. This year, it looks like the good old fashioned flu will be the ruiner. Oh well.
Looks Like Bangor’s First Flakes Are Gonna Fly on Wednesday
How is this possible? It was 70 degrees last week!. I will never stop ringing the bell that Mother Nature is either bi-polar, or she just gives us all the leftover weather no one wants. Maine rarely gets good, steady weather. If it's bright and sunny, the wind blows like crazy. If it's nasty weather, it comes at the weirdest times. Like this year, winter may start a little earlier than it seems like it should.
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
Bangor Middle School Wins Virtual Visit From Aspiring Astronaut All Thanks To Peanuts
Folks at the J.F. Doughty School in Bangor are celebrating this week, and they get to reap the delicious benefits of a job well done. They recently learned that they were the Grand Prize Winners of the "Peanut Butter & Beyond Contest." According to a recent press release sent out...
#TBT That Time We Solved The Mystery Of The Huge Metal Sculptures On A Bangor Lawn
It's been about a year since these huge metal sculptures appeared on one Bangor resident's front lawn. Here's the story of how we solved the mystery of where they came from!. It was just after Halloween when I noticed these new sculptures pop up on a lawn on Cedar St. in Bangor, a lawn I pass every day on my school pick-up route. And I wondered out loud if anyone knew the story behind these pieces of art that seemingly popped up overnight.
