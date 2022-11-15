ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC medical-examiner worker swipes $800 Louis Vuitton bag from dead man: officials

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

This is cold.

A worker with the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office swiped an $800 Louis Vuitton bag from the home of a dead man whose body he was driving to the morgue, officials and sources said Thursday.

Trevor Rheams, 49, was busted for stealing the luxury bag from the dead man’s kitchen in Jamaica, Queens, on Aug. 9, then stuffing it in a pillow case and stashing it in his city vehicle, according to the city Department of Investigation.

“[Office of the Chief Medical Examiner] employees are trusted to handle difficult and sensitive work and their professionalism and integrity are of the utmost importance,” DOI Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said in a statement.

“As charged, this City employee betrayed that trust when he used his access to a decedent’s home and personal belongings to steal a luxury bag.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTarE_0jC5p4UG00
Trevor Rheams, 49, was busted for allegedly swiping the luxury bag from the dead man’s kitchen in Jamaica, Queens, on Aug. 9.
Paul Martinka

Rheams was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and official misconduct and was released without bail Tuesday, the DOI stated.

The suspect has worked for the medical examiner as a driver since May 2007 and earns $49,000 a year. He’s now on modified duty, officials said. His charges were only made public Tuesday when he appeared in court.

Rheams was caught when he and a coworker drove to a residence on First Avenue in Jamaica to pick up a corpse and drive it to headquarters in Manhattan, DOI said.

Body cam footage from a cop on the scene showed the bag in the kitchen of the home.

No one saw Rheams take the bag, but the next day an employee cleaning out his car found the bag with the dead man’s name on it inside a pillowcase on the passenger side floor. The office referred the incident for investigation, officials said.

Rheams is due back in court Jan. 10 and faces up to a year behind bars for the theft.

Comments / 4

 

New York Post

New York Post

