Santa Cruz, CA

Warriors Sending James Wiseman to G-League for Extended Time

By Farbod Esnaashari
 1 day ago

James Wiseman has fallen out of the rotation.

Warriors fans were really expecting a lot out of James Wiseman after he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds during his rookie season. Unfortunately, Wiseman hasn't exactly panned out to the potential Warriors fans were hoping for, and now he's being sent to the G-League.

Steve Kerr announced that Wiseman was going to spend an extended period of time in the G-League, potentially 10 straight days.

"He's going to Santa Cruz tomorrow," Kerr said on Monday night. "We will keep him there for an extended period to get really good practice time and some games. It's not going to be one game and bring him, we wanna give something like 10 straight days. We all know things happen in this league, he's going to find his way back to the rotation at some point. The best thing for him is to play a lot of minutes and get a lot of reps."

Wiseman is currently averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds in 11 games this season. He put up decent numbers to start the season, but they were all in losing efforts for the Warriors. Wiseman was also a DNP against the Sacramento Kings, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Sacramento Kings. He's found his way out of the rotation as the Warriors are trying to desperately improve their defense to find some wins. Hopefully, this time in the G-League will help him.

ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr offers apology before key Warriors rotation change

Lost amid James Wiseman’s G-League assignment is what the former No. 2 overall pick’s stay in Santa Cruz actually means for the Golden State Warriors this season. Draymond Green and Kevon Looney split all available minutes at center once Golden State returned from its winless five-game road trip, with Steve Kerr even starting Jordan Poole for Looney in the second half of his team’s win over the Sacramento Kings on November 7th. That changed in the Warriors’ blowout victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a likely reflection of playing on the second leg of a back-to-back more than any indication of additional rotation changes to come.
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Draymond Green active for Warriors' back-to-back Monday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will play on Monday against the San Antonio Spurs. Klay Thompson will sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back for injury management, but Green and Stephen Curry will both be on the floor. Green played 34 minutes on Sunday and scored 6 points (3-7 field goals, 0-2 3-pointers) with 7 rebounds, 11 assists, and a block.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Curry scores 50 points, but Suns beat Warriors 130-119

PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker stepped back for a 3-pointer in the closing minute of the third quarter as Golden State's Stephen Curry gamely tried to stay with him, putting a hand in his face. Booker made the shot anyway as a frustrated Curry dropped his head. No matter...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Kerr: Dubs sending Wiseman to Santa Cruz for 'extended period'

James Wiseman is being sent down to Santa Cruz to get some reps in with the Warriors' G League affiliate, coach Steve Kerr announced after Golden State's 132-95 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. The 7-foot-1 center played nine minutes in the Warriors' blowout win at Chase...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Evan Mobley Posterizes Giannis Antetokounmpo

Evan Mobley and Giannis Antetokounmpo can't stop meeting at the rim!. In the first quarter of Wednesday night's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, the second-year man and a past defensive player of the year met at the rim and in strong favor of the Cavs' forward. Mobley...
MILWAUKEE, WI
KSBW.com

Wiseman sent to play for the Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has announced that James Wiseman will be sent down to the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G-League affiliate. This is coming after Golden State's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Nov. 14. where Wiseman played nine, minutes finishing with two points, two rebounds and three assists.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Potential of Warriors' youngsters gives Klay 'butterflies'

Despite the early 2022-23 NBA season struggles, Klay Thompson still is excited thinking about the potential the Warriors' young players have. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman all were expected to play significant minutes off the bench this season for the Warriors, and all three have experienced early-season struggles through Golden State's first 14 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors center James Wiseman’s glass half-full approach to recent G-League move

The Golden State Warriors are currently in the middle of a tricky balancing act between wanting to further supplement their championship core led by Stephen Curry and wanting to set themselves up for a future beyond their franchise cornerstone. The Warriors have a collection of young prospects, led by Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody, whom the Warriors are grooming as perhaps the successors to the Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green-led foundation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
