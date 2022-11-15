ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

MEC to host American Cornhole Organization competition this weekend, sees success as a venue

By By Stephanie Bachman-West For the Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — This weekend inside the Mountain View Event Center, bean bags will fly as participants from both the community and out of state compete in the American Cornhole Organization Major.

The tournament, which is free for the public to watch, is still open for registration for those interested in the chance to win some prize money and begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and continues throughout Saturday.

“We welcome any and all players of any and all skill levels to come out and be part of the event,” said Michael “Fin” Walter, the announcer of the American Cornhole Organization. “It’s a great chance to introduce yourself to the ACO family and for the family to get to know you. You’ll see world-class cornhole and have an opportunity to play alongside some of the best you’ve ever seen and those that match your skill level.”

Friday’s schedule includes the senior, women and junior events, the coed event, the pro series main event and more. Saturday’s schedule includes the world doubles pool play and world singles pool play starting at 8 a.m., among other events. Walter explained there is a $5,000 minimum guaranteed prize purse that will be split over the major divisions, along with trophies and payout for several of the events.

This tournament is also one of over 30 points-earning American Cornhole Organization Majors held over the nation, he added, and points that players earn here will go towards qualifying for the ACO World Championships of Cornhole 18 in July of 2023.

This will be the first time the American Cornhole Organization, which was founded in 2005 in Ohio and has since expanded in popularity all across the nation, will hold a tournament in Pocatello. Several pro cornhole athletes from the Midwest will attend this weekend, said Walters, and he encourages anyone in nearby states to jump on board and play a few games at the tournament.

“Idaho is a state that’s been underrepresented,” Walter said. “Frank (Geers), our fearless leader, has gone to different sports conferences and he’s been able to fill in some cities that make it more convenient for players that are involved or want to be involved to be a part of our tournaments. We’re excited to get into new cities like Pocatello.”

The opportunity to bring in an organization of this size has been a goal the Mountain View Event Center has pursued for several years, said Raul Cano, executive director of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District and the MEC.

“This is something we’ve never had in the community,” Cano said. “It’s a big deal because it’s a large organization that puts on events throughout the country.”

The MEC, which was opened in 2017 as a multi-purpose event and sports center, has started to attract both in-state and out-of-state sport conferences. In October it hosted a Rocky Mountain National Wrestling tournament that attracted athletes from 17 separate states, and back in March the Northwest Association of Deaf Basketball chose the MEC as its location to host its tournament for 2022. Officials with the NWADB explained they marked Pocatello’s MEC down on their rotating calendar and hope to host tournaments at the event center again in the near future.

Cano said the MEC’s calendar is nearly booked up until May, with events ranging from gun shows to craft fairs to dance championships to sport tournaments, and during the week local communities use its facilities.

“We have club volleyball and club basketball and soccer and everything like that for our community so they don’t have to go down to Idaho Falls to use an indoor facility,” he said.

Cano wanted the public to know they bring in events like the American Cornhole Organization Major so the community can participate in activities close to home — or for those out-of-towners, activities that attract visitors for both the event and the hotels and restaurants the area has to offer.

“This whole organization was created for the community and the economic impact for Pocatello and Chubbuck,” he said. “Last weekend we hosted a basketball tournament that had 75 teams. They used our gym and … they stay in hotels and visit nearby restaurants and that’s kind of our purpose here.”

For those interested in participating in the American Cornhole Organization Major tournament, walk-up registration is still open and encouraged. Visit the MEC at 1567 Way to Grace Ave. the day of the event and visit the registration tent. To view the event schedule or to get more details, visit americancornhole.ticketsauce.com/e/aco-idaho-major.

