ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willis, TX

Montgomery Sheriff's Office issues warning about armed suspect on the run

By CBS DFW Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=035caA_0jC5obaT00

Your Tuesday Afternoon Headlines, November 15th, 2022 02:57

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIwaK_0jC5obaT00
Eric D. Foley Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area.

Please call 911 if you see him.

Comments / 10

Will Schramm
1d ago

yep, Willis is 3 hours south of Dallas. We like to say it's on the outskirts of Houston, though.

Reply(2)
7
Julie Anders
1d ago

Dang, well they say the eyes are the window to the soul, his speak volumes. I hope he doesn't hurt anyone else.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Montgomery Sheriff's Office K9 deputies find suspect Eric D. Foley

Update: Nov. 16, 2022Montgomery Sheriff's Office K9 deputies found suspect Eric D. Foley in a wooded area. He was arrested and faces a charge of felony aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Detectives with the Homicide-Violent Crimes Unit are continuing their investigation.MONTGOMERY COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Montgomery Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to people in Willis, three hours south of Dallas about an armed man on the run. His name is Eric D. Foley. He's described as weighing 200 pounds, 5'7" with red hair. Deputies said he attacked a family member with a knife, then fled from the 1500 block of Crockett Road.  The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Foley was last seen walking into a nearby wooded area.  Please call 911 if you see him.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Suspect

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the female suspect pictured below, in connection with multiple car burglaries at the Stampede Sportsplex in Montgomery, Texas, on November 5, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the suspect attempted to use several of the credit/debit cards that were taken during…
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Search underway near Willis for suspect who attacked family member with knife

WILLIS, Texas - A search is underway by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect who attacked a family member on Tuesday afternoon. According to authorities, they're attempting to locate Eric D. Foley. Just before 12:45 p.m., authorities were called out to an assault with weapon call in...
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

A SPRING MAN ARRESTED AFTER A MULTI-COUNTY CHASE

A Spring man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase early Monday morning. College Station Police say that 41-year-old Chad Johnson was driving a truck on Highway 6 at the William B. Fitch Parkway around 3:30am. The truck was reported stolen out of Montgomery County. When they...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
conroetoday.com

WANTED: Suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse / 2400 S Gessner

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Credit Card Abuse. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:57 p.m., the victim’s bank card was stolen by an unknown male suspect and used at multiple...
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged T

Humble Police Department Requests Help Identifying and Alleged Thief. The Humble Police Department is seeking your assistance in identifying the following suspect involved in the theft of a tailgate from the Northeast Medical Center Hospital on 11/09/2022. If you have any information about the incident or the identification of the...
East Texas News

Local man charged with murder

COLDSPRING — A Coldspring man is facing murder charges after an argument led to the Oct. 25 shooting death of his sister. David Kenneth Fulcher, also known as Bubba, 49, of Coldspring, was arrested Oct. 25 at his home. Lt. Charles Dougherty of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Department...
COLDSPRING, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
161K+
Followers
24K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy